5 science-backed body hacks to Improve Our Emotional Responses, Relationship Skills and Favour Change

The body and mind are inextricably connected.

The brain and peripheral nervous system, the endocrine and immune systems, and indeed, all the organs of our body and all the emotional responses we have, share a common chemical language and are constantly communicating with one another.

“Among the others, there is a very relevant factor at play for our emotional and physical health, and we can easily act on it”, says Fabio Sinibaldi, president of Association for Integrative Sciences and founder of the Integrative Sciences Hub.

He's also CEO and founder at Real Way of Life, leading research and development institute for human health and change, and the author of a book called Handbook of Integrative Sciences: Evolution, Adaptation, and Physiology.

“The central role played by the vagus nerve in modulating emotional and relationship responses and, in general, environmental adaptation processes is now very clear and defined” Fabio says.

The vagus nerve allows us to adequately react when facing stressful and dangerous situations. Its correct modulation and its “strength” make the difference between our capacity to effectively respond, keeping control, mastery and fluidity or, on the contrary, act a response which lacks organization and is largely ineffective.

Why the vagus is so relevant

The vagus continually sends bottom-up information to the brain about the state of the internal organs. There is also a top-down communication process, through which our mind tells the guts to create a state which favours rest and digestion as we feel calm and safe or, by contrast, prepare the body to fight or flight in dangerous situations.

Understanding the role of the vagus in this process and, as we will see, knowing the ways to support it, means having another ace up our sleeve in order to work on the emotional tuning and on self-control.

These all are flexible concepts and techniques which can easily integrate with different therapeutic approaches and working strategies. “Modular flexibility and a really practical approach is one of our obsessions” says Fabio Sinibaldi. “All the methods and tools are designed around this characteristics here at the Integrative Sciences Hub”.

7 Ways to Support and Reinforce the Vagus

1. BREATHING

The first way to act on vagal tone is directly related to its regulatory function of breathing and heart rate variability. Deep and slow breathing, primarily involving the movements of the diaphragm, is crucial. It is also important to make sure that exhalation is longer than inhalation and that it occurs by emptying, not as an active movement.

This type of breathing can be acted just before or during a stressful event, in order to instantaneously fine-tune the vagal response. However, it is through practising this type of breathing for about 3-4 minutes two or three times a day that we can have a change in the long term, according to Real Way of Life’s researches.

2. THE POWER OF PRACTICE

If we still haven’t got used to doing something, such as the gestures of a complex activity such as work, or an artistic or sports performance, we engage our prefrontal cortex in excess, creating bad results and causing great mental stress. If, on the other hand and through practice, we establish automatisms and a wide range of checking sequences (a skilled pianist playing an arpeggio no longer controls every single finger of his hands; he overlooks the entire sequence as a whole) our prefrontal cortex only performs a control task. The action is monitored by deeper structures related to movement and the vagus can be activated, supporting fluid thinking and acting. Continuing to practise in a quiet context plays a central role to allow the vagus do its job properly, without overloading it or activating it in alarm mode.

3. THE MASTERY GAME

When we are not able to do something, we can enter into either a challenging or helplessness state. Evolutionally speaking we, like all mammals, are inclined towards discovery and play, the constructive and playful aspects of the challenge of pushing our limits further. Helplessness occurs only when frustration is excessive and widespread.

If the first reaction is helplessness and retreat, then the reaction is a learned response, no matter whether we are aware of that. It then becomes crucial to rediscover our skills and competences, avoiding cognitive, misleading assessments and relying on the sense of free and playful discovery of the situation.

4. PLASTICITY, AWARENESS AND NEURAL CONNECTIONS

The vagus promotes and is receptive to top-down and bottom-up signals and connections between different areas of our nervous system, the internal organs, senses and body movements. A greater awareness and care of its internal states (from muscle tension to hunger, up to the pleasure of a chocolate bar), and external (perception of our body in space, the rotation of a limb, up to sensitivity to the brightness of a screen) allows the development of neural plasticity, a better self-regulation and improvement in the response of the vagus.

Two simple but very effective suggestions:

a) Properly tasting the flavours of food and wine, awake taste and disgust for their original discovery, knowledge and avoidance purposes of what is toxic for the body, being able to recognize and distinguish between hunger, cravings of fatty food because of stress, cravings of creamy food for emotional gratification, etc. are all good ways to develop body awareness, reactivating physiological processes and develop new modes.

b) Our body’s active movements of the limbs, trunk and head are clearly related to the activation of fight-flight dynamics or with the pro-social ones which respect bio-mechanical dynamics that have nothing to do with the symbolic, overrated and abused patterns. We often do not feel such changes because of physiological habits like sitting for a long time for study or working reasons, sitting in our car for hours, etc. Resuming awareness of these body activations allows us to develop a better bottom-up consciousness of how we are living a situation. It helps us to better read a deep interpersonal communication and it allows us to leverage a deep biofeedback in fine-tuning emotions.

5. MOVEMENT (Both physiologic and Coordinated)

An average intense physical activity effectively stimulates the vagus.

By saying ‘average intense’ we mean an effort just above our potential as too intense efforts blocks the vagus. Ideal activities are a quick walk or a light jog (with regard to our physical state, of course), yoga, tai chi and other Eastern disciplines that look after the physiology of the human body and the physiology of the movements. Movements requiring a rather complex level of coordination effectively stimulate the vagus.