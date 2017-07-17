5 Secret San Francisco Spots that are a Must-See

With summer travel in full swing, many of you will be heading off to destinations far and wide. A favorite for families, couples and singles alike is the spectacular city of San Francisco (it’s my hometown, so I’m allowed to use the grand adjectives).

When visiting SF, most people hit the usual tourist spots like Alcatraz, Fisherman’s Warf, the Golden Gate Bridge, etc. If their itinerary allows, some visitors might opt to escape the city and go for a hike in the Marin Headlands, indulge in succulent sips and restorative spas in the Wine Country, or explore the majestic Muir Woods. Yes, there certainly are plenty of interesting, world-renowned spots to satisfy even the cynics of the tour.

But, when the often-crowded, always cash-draining stand-bys start to wear you down, where’s the weary traveler to turn? Well, I suggest taking a sharp left and heading straight off the beaten path. Here are 5 still-sorta-kinda-secret spots in SF that’re sure to knock your socks off!

1. The California Academy of Sciences: Located in the heart of Golden Gate Park, the California Academy of Sciences features an aquarium, planetarium, history museum, living rainforest and more. It's perfect for all ages (really), and it’s the ideal way to spend the afternoon if, well, being wow’d by amazing exhibits, fascinating facts and surprising sites is your thing. Plus, the cafe is yummy, so that’s a huge plus!

2. Free Walking Tours: There are actually several businesses that offer free walking tours around the city, but City Guides seems to be the locals’ favorite (always a good sign). No matter what company you choose to wander with, there are multiple tours appealing to multiple interests. I’ve personally done walking tours of Nob Hill, Mission Dolores and Pacific Heights Mansions, but there are also plenty of others to satisfy your soles (sorry...couldn’t control myself). You’ll learn a lot of cool facts, meet some interesting people and, hey, you can’t beat the price!

3. The View Lounge at the Marriott Marquis: Located right in the middle of Downtown San Francisco, the The View Lounge at the Marriot Marquis makes this conference hotel one source of eye-candy too sweet to skip! The iconic bar and restaurant is on the 39th floor and offers some of SF’s most breathtaking views, as well as tasty cocktails and appetizers to boot! A popular spot for leisure and business guests alike, it’s sure to be an awe-inspiring outing no matter what brings you to the city by the bay.

4. Off the Grid Food Truck Events: SF hosts various Off the Grid food truck gatherings that are a favorite of foodies near and far. They’re also great meeting spots for family picnics and social get-togethers. I’ve seen a casual volleyball game started up by a few friendly food truckies, as well as informal jam sessions and some fierce hacky-sack contests. These popular events offer all types of foods - from gourmet pizza and gluten-free goodies, to Burmese cuisine and Korean BBQ, to burgers and bacon-wrapped mac n’ cheese balls (I know, that last one sounds like a serious stomach bomb, but people swear by ‘em!).

5. The Ferry Building: The Ferry Building is one of San Francisco’s most famous landmarks, and features a dramatic clock tower that’s been an icon of the San Francisco waterfront for more than a 100 years. It also happens to host a Farmer’s Market on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday, an outing favored and frequented by locals and visitors alike. Packed with plenty of the region’s finest produce and goods, it won’t disappoint. Plus, the interior of the Ferry Building has shops and eateries destined to delight the whole family!