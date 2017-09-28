The line between narcissism and confidence is often a thin one.

On the outside, they can look the same…

… especially when you’re just getting to know a guy.

And this is a problem…

… because if you’re dating a narcissist, you’re in for a rollercoaster of emotions…

… that rarely ends in happily ever after.

If you’ve ever fallen for a guys confidence but then felt there was something else behind it…

… something that felt off or even a little scary…

… ego, validation-seeking, fear…

Summary –

In a world of unending selfies and constant sharing on social media, it’s hard to tell if a guy is just overactive on social media, or a total narcissist.

But figuring out the difference is huge.

Statistically, men are much more likely to be narcissists than women, so you need to be on the lookout, because you want to stay far away from a narcissist…

… which is easier said than done, because narcissism often looks like high-self esteem…

… and you’re probably attracted to confident men with high self-esteem.

Some women are even married to a narcissist without knowing.

Let me clarify the key differences so you don’t fall into this trap.

Narcissists feel superior to others, but don’t necessarily like themselves.

How they feel about about themselves tends to be entirely based on the opinions of others, hence, the selfies.

Whereas, people with high self-esteem tend not to feel superior to others, and generally accept themselves regardless of what other people think of them.

Make sense?

Here are 5 signs you’re dating a narcissist. (Note: just because he has one of these signs doesn’t mean he’s a narcissist. If you’re seeing three, four, or five, then it’s definitely possible.)

1. He Loves to Talk About Himself

If every conversation revolves around him – I, me, my, rather than you – then there is a problem.

It’ll almost feel like he’s bragging about the things that he’s done just for your validation.

Then, when you won’t give him validation…

… he’ll try even harder.

2. He Doesn’t Care About Your Opinion Unless You Agree With Him

He doesn’t want to hear your feelings, because he doesn’t care about them.

He only cares about you caring about his feelings.

He’ll dismiss you and maybe even make you feel stupid at times, especially if you embarrass him.

3. He Expects You to Cater to His Needs Without Him Needing to Reciprocate at All

The dude is entitled to you doing his laundry, because he seems to think that his dirty laundry smells like fresh baked cookies from the oven…

… even though he knows, deep down inside, it still smells like shit.

He’s certainly never going to do your laundry for you.

4. He is Very, Very, Charming When He Wants Something From You

Sadly, once he does get whatever it is that he wants, he’ll drop you like a bad habit.

This doesn’t make sense, because you, my sexy lady, are a damn good habit that should be held, cuddled, and loved.

If he does drop you, then consider it a blessing.

5. He Feeds Off of Spreading Negative Emotions to Others and Tends to Be Emotionally Abusive

This is because he has such a fragile ego that he’s willing to put you down to make himself feel better.

Did you just get a promotion at work?

He’ll tell you that you didn’t deserve it, because inside, he’s pissed that he didn’t get that promotion.

Have you ever dated a narcissist? Leave your story in the comments below.