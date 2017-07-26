5 Sinful Eats To Chow Down On In Costa Mesa

Culinary entrepreneur and Southern California foodie Thomas Pham has an undeniable influence within the vibrant SoCal food scene.

He holds a heavyweight belt as a well-respected social media influencer, and we have him to thank for bringing an East Coast food icon to sunny California in the form of the popular mediterranean restaurant Halal Guys, which opened in Southern California back in 2015.

With that in mind, we were stoked when Thomas let us tag along with him as he munched his way through some of his favorite spots in Costa Mesa, California.

During our first stop, we anchored ourselves down at West Coast Fish, located within The Camp in Costa Mesa. West Coast Fish is fairly new but already booming with popularity. Thomas ordered one of his favorite dishes: The Bjorn Battered Tacos.

The temperature was rising and we needed something to cool off, so naturally, Thomas recommended we stop by Creamistry for some made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream. Thomas grabbed one of his favorite frozen treats, the Taro Nitro MilkShake, topped with marshmallows and Fruity Pebbles cereal.

Photo by Christian Bourdeau

Next, we drove over to Paderia to watch Thomas tear open one of his favorite pastries, a cheese ensaymada — a soft, Spanish pastry made with sweet bread covered with sugar and filled with with cheese. It’s the perfect combination of sweet and savory.

Photo by Christian Bourdeau

After indulging our sweet tooth, we headed over to Orange County’s East Borough to indulge in an OC favorite: the French Pho Dip. Made with beef brisket, Thai basil, bean sprouts, onions, and Sriracha hoisin aioli on a fresh baguette, this culinary creation is an incredible fusion of East meets West, and should be on your list if you haven’t tried it yet.

Photo by Christian Bourdeau

Finally, for our last bite, Thomas took the gang over to Capital Noodle Bar to try another East-meets-West creation: Thai Basil Spaghetti. The dish was made with minced pork, bell pepper, egg, fresh chilli, Thai basil, and spaghetti noodles.

Photo by Christian Bourdeau

Thanks, Thomas. We’re stuffed.

By Evan Lancaster