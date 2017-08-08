5 Skin Care Tips For Men

Although the world of beauty products and skin care is frequently associated with femininity, the truth is everyone, including men, should develop a regular skin care regimen. Young teenage boys often worry about acne and future facial scarring, while men with full beards might be concerned with ingrown hairs and older men may notice wrinkles developing on their face.

By taking proactive steps to take care of one’s skin, you can prevent some of the signs of aging, wear and tear and keep your skin supple, strong, unscarred and uncracked. Neglecting skin care can lead to problems such as acne scarring, skin infections and cancer - take care of the largest organ your body has. Here are five skin care tips for men.

1. Wash your face regularly

A good facial cleanser rids your face of excess oils, sweat and dirt. You should take advantage of facial cleansers to tackle excess oil and gently exfoliate your face before you shave it. Cleansers will help clear your pores of buildup, and can even brighten and tone your face. A good cleanser won’t have microbeads - which can actually damage your skin - and it won’t have other dangerous chemicals too. Be sure to check the ingredient list for sodium lauryl sulfate, petrolatum, propylene glycol or alcohol - any of these ingredients can irritate or dry out your skin, which is contradictory to the purpose of the facial cleanser.

2. Moisturize your skin daily

Moisturizer is a critical tool in protecting your skin - even if you have oily or acne-ridden skin. People are wont to believe that having oily skin means one should eschew moisturizer - but in fact, a regular moisturizing schedule can work to reduce the amount of oil your face produces. If you’re using a particularly harsh facial cleanser - say, regular body soap - to clean your face, you may find that it feels tight right after the shower and mistake that for cleanliness. But it’s not - it’s dryness. Your skin will heavily overproduce oils in an effort to combat that, as it needs some natural oils to protect itself. By regularly moisturizing your face with a non-fragranced, face-friendly lotion, you can help control and reduce the amount of oils your face produces naturally. A good moisturizing routine will keep your skin supple and healthy, and can keep unruly acne and excess oils at bay.

3. Apply sunscreen for outdoor work

Men like to spend time outdoors. It’s also common to take your shirt off in the searing heat, or spend a day in the backyard wearing nothing but shorts and shoes to pull some weeds - but the more skin you reveal, the more you expose yourself to the sun’s harmful UV rays. Although outdoor time and exercise are both healthy parts of daily activity, you should take steps to protect your skin before you head out. Thoroughly applying sunscreen on all parts of your skin exposed to the sun can prevent you from developing skin cancer. You should wear sunscreen every time you plan on going outside, not just for days when the sun is particularly bright or you know you’ll spend hours outdoors.

4. Shave gently with the grain

When you shave, you want to use all the tricks you can to avoid ingrown hairs, which can become painful and infected if not cared for. Along with showering before you shave - the hot steam opens up your pores - you want to make sure you’re using a moisturizing shaving cream, and a relatively new razor with a sharp blade. When you do shave, be sure to shave with the direction of the growth, not against it. Although shaving against the grain can produce a cleaner, lighter shave, you’re far more prone to giving yourself an ingrown hair shaving in that direction. It doesn’t damage the hair follicle and it reduces irritation on your skin post-shave.

5. Exfoliate your skin in the shower

Exfoliating your skin - not just your face, but your whole body - can help shed dead skin cells and bring new life to your skin. A good body glove can gently scratch off a layer of dead skin without leaving damage. Some popular exfoliating tools, like sugar scrubs and pumices, are apt to leave microtears in your skin which can worsen your skin condition, rather than improve it. You need something gentle, like a loofah, to exfoliate your body without irritating it. One thing to keep in mind about exfoliating is you shouldn’t do it daily - excess exfoliation begins scrubbing at healthy skin. You should only exfoliate two to three times a week.