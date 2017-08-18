5 Social Media Strategies You Can't Learn in a Classroom

Gaining traction through Social Media is a vital step for every person looking to expand their business, grow their following, and connect with the people most important in your industry. Whether you are a celebrity, influencer, entrepreneur, or every day network user, social media can provide the momentum needed to open doors in your future.

Posts that appeal specifically to you are not always enough when it comes to attracting and connecting to an audience. This is something 20 year old Pablo Arias learned the hard way.

Based in Los Angeles, Social Media Consultant Pablo Arias began his entrepreneurial journey going door-to-door selling solar panels. While they may be the future of energy production, they did not interest the people surrounding him. This experience encouraged Pablo to look into the process of attracting and appealing to the public, beginning with social media.

As of today, Pablo has created multiple social media accounts, and invested countless time and energy into building an interactive following of well over 200 Million followers, that typically reach one in four Instagram users, daily. Through a process of trial and error, he leveraged these 5 tips to help him on his journey to success.

Creativity is a Fundamental Factor

When it comes to social media, there is no shortage of subjects that maintain a plethora accounts on top of accounts, sharing posts on a particular person, item, or topic. If they are not sharing similar information, it is likely they are sharing the exact same content—and claiming it as their own.

This unfortunate reality sets a high standard on the level of creativity a person must sustain in order to make an account fresh and unique. However, if the level is met, the payoff is significant.

“Make your messages relevant and capable of evoking the emotions of your viewers” Pablo explains. This will enable your audience to form a connection with your posts, and encourage them to follow your page—to view related posts. As the great Steve Jobs would say, "creativity is just connecting things."

“Consider social media as a great big canvas, throw all the paint you possibly can on it”, Pablo justifies.

Become a Part of the Community

Once you are in, you are in it for the long run. This is why it is essential to choose and focus on an idea or topic that you enjoy. Niches can range from animal lovers, car experts, to beauty vloggers—so when you find the specific area you identify with, be prepared to fully immerse yourself in the content.

“Engaging with your community includes uploading consistent and quality content, commenting on the posts of the people in your niche, while also creating relationships, provides you the ability to gain momentum as a prominent figure in that environment”, Pablo explains.

“Employing the use of hashtags is still a relevant feature, as they unite people from all over social media, whether they intended to find your post—or not”.

Join Instagram Engagement Groups

Believe it or not, it does not always have to be a competition between your account, and those with similar content. It is actually very useful, and fairly easy to leverage the audience of a fellow account, and make it your own.

By joining or creating engagement groups, you can connect with other influencers with a following comparable to your own, and spend time liking and commenting on each other’s posts.

As Pablo maintains, “This strategy will influence Instagram’s algorithm to share your content, to the audience of those—the influencers—engaging with your post. If done properly, and with the right people, both your content and theirs is given the chance to go viral”.

Utilize Cross Promotion

Similar to engagement groups, cross promotion enables your audience and that of another influencer, to connect with each other. However, this strategy can be used across all platforms of social media.

“Cross promotion essentially means collaborating with other influencers similar to your platforms size and engagement, with the intention of bouncing followers off one another” Pablo describes. “For instance, if you have 10k followers, you can connect with other people with that range and feature each other”.

You send them your content and they send you theirs in return, to be published on each other's pages. This is a rinse and repeat process that most influencers use to grow their online fan base.

Barter with Fellow Creatives

These days, if you have value to offer, you are capable of growing your company.

Whether you maintain a social media brand, or a personal business—if you can offer something of worth, you are able gain something you need in return. Pablo recalls a great example when a graphic designer contacted him, and offered him a free logo design in exchange for a feature. The designer noted that Pablo was in dire need of rebranding his logo, and offered it with no more than a favor asked in return. It was a win-win situation, so of course, Pablo accepted. Another key example of Relationship Acquisition.