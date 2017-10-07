5 Soul-Soothing Chicken Soup Recipes (That Aren't Chicken Noodle)

Cooler temps, changing leaves, and big, steaming bowls of soup — all reasons to love fall! From Thai chicken and rice noodle to Southwestern white chicken chili, these comforting chicken soup recipes will soothe your body and your soul.

Made with rotisserie chicken and Asian pantry staples, this fragrant Thai soup can be on the table in just 25 minutes. One reader wrote: “My husband gobbled and slurped. Truly. It wasn’t pretty, but it is an accurate measure of how outstanding this recipe is.” GET THE RECIPE

I’ve tried many white chicken chili recipes over the years, but none as satisfying as this one. The best part: it’s made with a rotisserie chicken, so it’s a one-pot meal you can have on the dinner table in under an hour. GET THE RECIPE

Making chicken matzo ball soup is a bit of a “potschke,” as my mother would say, but it’s not hard — you pretty much throw everything into a pot and forget it. And I’m not ashamed to admit that my foolproof matzo balls are made from a mix. GET THE RECIPE

Made with a rotisserie chicken and coconut milk, you can have this hearty Mulligatawny soup on the table in 45 minutes. I like to serve it with a scoop of basmati rice but, really, store-bought or homemade naan is all you need to complete the meal. GET THE RECIPE