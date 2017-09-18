5 Stages of the Hype Cycle

Humans are famously bad at predicting the future of technologies. We tend to overestimate technology’s abilities in the near-term, and massively underestimate what it can do in the long term. The shape of that curve has come to be known as the Gartner Hype Cycle, and the five stages of that curve are important for any entrepreneur or investor to understand. Public excitement and anticipation of every technology, be it artificial intelligence, 3D printing, robotics, or blockchain, follow a similar path.