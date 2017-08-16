5 Staycation-Worthy NYC Hotels

Labor Day is almost here and, like many of us, you still might not have plans. While you may be trying to score a last-minute hotel room in the Hamptons (a futile and expensive endeavor), why not consider staying put? That’s what a number of NYC hotels think and have created some pretty awesome packages to help you soak up the last moments of summer in the city. Here are five awesome ones.

Surrender to the City at the Surrey Hotel

The Surrey was just ranked the #1 city hotel in the United States and the #1 hotel in New York City by Travel + Leisure for their World’s Best Awards. But, just in case you needed another reason to book a staycation there, they also offer their “Surrender to the City” packages where you get daily complimentary valet parking and a $100 hotel credit to be used anywhere in the hotel. And there’s plenty of ways to put it to good use. Grab a drink (or two) at the private rooftop bar or Bar Pleiades, dine at Café Boulud, or book a treatment at Cornelia Spa.

Labor Day Getaway: Kick Back with Two Best Brews at Four Points Sheraton

Have you been looking to check out Manhattan’s newest neighborhood Hudson Yards? With the opening of the 7-line subway station, dynamic new parks and almost-daily new openings, Hudson Yards is the place to discover this summer. Make Four Points Hudson Yards, which hotel features panoramic views of the developing area, your home base to explore and be sure to book the “Best Brews” Labor Day package where you get two local craft beers every day of your stay. Cheers to that!

Paws Package at HGU Hotel

We’re not the only ones who need a little R&R; so do our pups! While HGU Hotel in NoMad is all about helping its guests get a good night’s rest with luxury 300-thread count FRETTE bedding, bath and beauty products from C.O. Bigelow Apothecaries, pillow concierge services upon check-in, guided meditation classes, and cryotherapy services, they also go to great lengths to make your four-legged friend feel pampered. Their “Paws Package” provides your pup with a dog bowl, doggie bed, and doggie snack pack upon arrival and you get a 30-minute dog walker each day of stay.

Design & Descension at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

One hotel that’s getting a ton of buzz this summer is the new 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge thanks to its rooftop pool and in-suite hammocks. But, they also have their “Design & Descension” package, which lets you view the new installation in Brooklyn Bridge Park by Anish Kapoor called Descension from your room. Bonus: you also get $50 credit to try the Kapoor Cocktail in the Lobby, inspired by the piece.

Preview Rate at The James Nomad

