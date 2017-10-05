5 Steps to Achieving Anything

Mindset – Becoming unstoppable, having a level of mental resiliency that is unbeatable is HUGE at the end of the day! People don’t live life as it is . . . they live life as THEY are! If you work on your mindset it will give you the mental strength to handle what it takes to build a successful business!!! Self Confidence – Do NOT neglect the small daily disciplines. Self-confidence is not only about feeling good about yourself, but also your work ethic! At the end of the day, YOU know that you did your absolute best, whether it be in your daily life or your business life! For Example: if you hosted a living room local, you can be confident in yourself that you gave 100% to those who attended. If you held a Thrive call with potential customers/promoters . . . you know that you poured your heart out to them and shared your testimony! Self-confidence is key to being successful. Rise Above - To rise above your circumstances . . . rise above the negative, petty things! Don't be discouraged by inevitable situations that would sink the average person, and that would cause everyone else to quit. YOU keep going! That kind of willingness to overcome all kind of circumstances big or small will take you far! If everyone you talk to says, “no I don’t want to try Thrive,” write their name down and move on, come back to them a few days later . . . but whatever you do, don’t give up!!!