You Can Make a Difference

All you need to do is believe it.

We all want to achieve great things in our short lives here on Earth.

We want to leave legacies and make changes that will help ourselves, animals, and the environment and generally make the World a better place.

But sometimes as a human, we over think things and underestimate what we can do.

I know that we are capable and I also know that we have drive, focus and we can be successful.

The hard part comes when we think that the task may be too difficult or big for us to accomplish.

Or when we tell someone of our dream of helping others and they say something like "Well you can't save them all."

It makes you start to doubt yourself and more importantly – your abilities.

Most people won't get your vision. In fact, the bigger your vision, expect that no one will understand or believe that you can accomplish it, let alone even TRY to make it real.

But you can.

I believe we all have a specific mission that we are here to do. I believe that everyone has greatness inside of them and that no vision is too small or too big, not to try to complete.

So how do you make your vision for a better World happen?

Here are 5 Steps to Begin Your True Life's Work

1. IGNORE AND TUNE OUT THE NAYSAYERS - "It can't be done!", "You'll never accomplish your task!", "That is a crazy idea! No one has ever done that before, how will you do this?!" Ignore them ALL and MOVE TOWARDS YOUR VISION.

Ignore The Naysayers!

2. GEEK OUT ON THE DETAILS - Not working on the specific, smallest details of your mission, will cause your plans fail. Big Time. Trust me on this because I learned this the hard way. I've always been a big vision type of person and never put a lot of attention into the details, until recently.

The completion of the smallest details for your mission is the difference between you being successful and spinning your wheels in failure. Tweetable!

3. GET SOME HELP - No matter how talented you are, or how much money you have, no one can be successful all by themselves. Besides, wouldn't it be much more fun if others could share in the joys that your successful mission will bring? You will need to enlist the help of friends and many people you may not know.

Reach out, build relationships and get them excited about helping you. In turn, you need to reciprocate and make sure that you do something for them be it with your talents, connections, or money. It's a two-way street, all for the greater good.

4. NEVER QUIT! - This is easy to write and say, but when the chips are down and you have been kicked in the teeth, when everything you try fails, it is difficult. The truth is, that it may take you many tries and a few different variations before your plan comes together perfectly.

It's like the old adage "So and so got famous overnight", but what no one knew was that their success was 5 years in the making. The bottom line is that you can go lick your wounds for one night, but the next day you MUST get up and move forward.

5. IF NOT YOU, THEN WHO? - For the times that you want to give up, and when your family starts to say "This may not be the right path for you" and YOU even start to doubt yourself – remember these words: If Not You, Then Who?

If you have a vision, it was placed inside you for a reason. The reason is that only YOU can accomplish it because YOU WERE SPECIFICALLY BUILT FOR IT. Yes, you will receive help from other people, but the actual vision was birthed in you!

No vision is too small or too big to come true. If you don't complete your mission, there is no one else who will take your place in exactly the way that you could have done it.

Never give up, never quit and no vision is too small. Keep Going.