5 Steps to Easily Create Your Own Social Network

The first time a social network made its debut dates back as far as the year 1997, but ever since then, we’ve seen over a hundred more platforms with newer ideas taking advantage of the rise in web technologies.

It’s now easier for both businesses and individuals to create their own social networks if they want to meet specific communication demands like instant messaging for customers or supporting a cause in their local community.

In fact, nowadays, having a social media presence is becoming the norm, and it’s only a matter of whether one can find the right opportunity or a strong reason to build their own platform.

Is it possible to create social network for cancer patients to connect, learn and raise medical funds? Of course.

What about building a community that provides maternity advice and recommendations for expecting mothers? Definitely possible.

If you already have a valid idea for an online community or forum, then the following steps will help you successfully create and develop your own social network.

1. Concept development

The first step to creating a successful social network is to develop the idea into features you will like to see in the actual product. Concept development in this case, will then be to create the unique process that will form the core of the social network. A good way to do this is to use the social network builder by Ning.

Things to consider when developing the concept for a social media site may include: user-centric functions, site navigation and structure, site branding and the infrastructural needs that is required to bring the site to life.

To build a thriving online community, there will be many things to consider, but the idea is to first create a mock-up or model from which you can test for feasibility and plan for the actual product.

2. Domain name and Branding

When considering competitive strategies for a social network, the use of domain names can mean a lot more than just shelling out $10 per year.

The brand architecture and marketing plan should always affect the name choice for the site. Domain names could either be brandable or keyword specific, but the easier a user is able to remember or connect with a site name, the better.

Other reasons that should be considered before choosing a domain name include: Business credibility, market differentiation, the niche and SEO.

It would be brand suicide to create a social network with a name that contains vulgar keywords, wrong word combinations with unintended meanings, or very long URLs targeting keywords.

This domain list shows some examples of wrong domain choices that are totally avoidable. It proves that a little more judgement could make the difference between having a strong brand that users can connect with or a very poor one.

3. Social features and UI design

The way users interact with a site will ultimately decide if they will remain as committed members or move on to the next platform. That is why the top social networks today spend billions of dollars to develop on-site features that foster social interactions and encourage community sharing. The better the site is at providing clarity and speed of interaction, the higher the chance of attracting and keeping members.

Here are some of the UI features that are prominent in most social media sites today:

Clear and Simple interface

Search function

Call-to-action buttons

Instant messaging and notifications

Personalization options

Mobile responsive design

The key is to have usability in mind when developing features for the site. If users are able to complete tasks and navigate around the site without difficulty, then the website could go viral.

4. Customization and UX

The benefits of enabling users to make customizations to meet their specific needs and enhance their experience on the site cannot be overemphasized.

There can be improved user interaction, increased conversion rates, better SEO, more community engagement and feedback.

Therefore, when you want to create your own social network, the site development should be setup in a way that users are able to configure layout, create content, and build system functionality to fit their taste.

This may include moving of content around an interface to show their priorities, creating groups according to topics of interest, or altering fonts and colors to create their own visual preferences.

The cost implication of this setup will largely depend on how complex or simple a design is, but the good thing is that a good UX can improve adoption rate, and make users happy and more likely to become brand advocates.

5. User Acquisition

Without user acquisition it will be almost impossible to build a community for a social network. In fact, people are the most important elements that a successful website. Without them there will be no social network in the first place. Therefore, to attract people and create commercial value, there must be deliberate moves from the start to bring in the right kind of users for a social network, and marketing dollars will have to be spent.

A good way to start is to go to places where the target users are. It may be on a forum, a blog or other social networks. The idea is to add value, create engagement and drive interested people back to your site. It may even have some AI within, as we are confidently moving to the computer powered world. There also other ways to acquire users for a social network. Here are some you can try out:

Product hype

Guerrilla marketing

Press releases

Influencer partnerships

Content marketing

Search Engine optimization

Email marketing

Social media marketing

Growth hacking