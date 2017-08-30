5 Strategies for Single (and Working) Mom Elementary School Success

This week, I sent my daughter off to First Grade feeling optimistic and well-prepared for the upcoming school year. I was all smiles and mom-confidence, not one tear to be seen. But that was not the case one year ago, when Kindergarten started and my bubble of daycare ease burst into a flood of academic preparations and new parental responsibilities!

A few blissful years ago, when my daughter was in Pre-K, I was sure I had finally balanced single, working parent responsibilities. As I looked ahead to Kindergarten, I figured, “How hard can it be to traverse the terrain of a formalized education for a five-year old? Isn’t it all crayons and warm fuzzies?”

But when Kindergarten started, I went from having a solid, leakproof system to stretching wildly to cover newly exposed leaks, hoping the entire thing wouldn’t burst and drown me in folders, communications and homework. By the end of the first month of school, I called my mom crying, bewildered at how a single, full-time working parent could find enough time in the day to meet the seemingly endless checklist of schoolwork, forms, events, playdates, packed lunches, water bottles, birthday parties, spirit days, projects, and field trips, all fit within custody schedules, work meetings, work travel, and daily home duties! A formerly organized, self-sufficient single mom turned into a forgetful, befuddled and all around exhausted soul.

I was determined to turn this parenting predicament into a single mom success story. These five strategies took me from tears to cheers and helped create a successful system to sail through the elementary school years.

1) Partner with the teacher.

At the first parent-teacher conference, I told my daughter’s teacher I was concerned about some social development issues. The teacher immediately provided perspective and practical recommendations of how I could give my daughter the tools needed to understand and deal with new, difficult situations. I quickly realized my biggest hands-on advocate for my daughter’s well-rounded development was her teacher! Throughout the year, her teacher was my partner in ensuring a successful year and creating a solid foundation for school years to come.

2) Ask for help

At the beginning of the year, I felt like Wonder Woman - slaying problems on all fronts. Except new problems arose faster than I had solutions, and I quickly went from feeling like Wonder Woman to ending up like Garfield – longing for a nap and craving some lasagna. So, I started asking other Wonder Woman-esque moms: how did they balance school, work and life demands? What should I expect at developmental milestones? How can I help my daughter succeed? I didn’t need to solve every problem on my own when many friends and family had already overcome these same obstacles.

3) Keep talking with your child

Each night during dinner, my daughter would inform me she did not want to be asked about her day. I informed her right back that it is my God-given right and duty as a mother to ask and understand how her day was. And furthermore, as a family member, she should expect we are going to check in every night to talk about our days.

If I had not kept her talking, I wouldn’t have found out that she was struggling socially and had developed some significant misperceptions. Her confidence had dropped and her self-image was quickly deteriorating. Every night, I channeled my inner Brené Brown as we talked through challenges she had that day, repaired any mixed signals she may have received, and came up with ideas to help her feel more confident when faced with difficult situations.

4) Share a calendar

I am thankful every day for Google calendars. My ex-husband and I jointly share a calendar to keep track of the custody schedule, along with school, sports and social events. This makes it easy to plan around my daughter’s activities and ensures we both know what she has going on each day.

5) Agree homework schedule

An average school night at my house looks like a circus juggling act: unpacking her backpack, reading/responding to school communications, making dinner, helping with homework, overseeing piano practice, bathing, reading, attending playdates, along with checking off household chores and home repairs – all between 5:30pm to 8:00pm – while weaving around a custody days when she isn’t with me. What took this from a circus act to a well-oiled machine was setting a homework schedule of who helps with what homework on which nights. Split between her dad, my mom and I, school nights have become more manageable and allow plenty of time for all the fun and not-so-fun (read: bath time) things we do.