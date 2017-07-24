5 Surprising Reasons Why Small Businesses Fail

Raising too much money too fast is not a challenge that most entrepreneurs complain about. But surprisingly, most startups that are well-funded from the beginning are destined to fail. That’s according to research aggregated by StatisticBrain.com from studies conducted by several business-focused organisations like Entrepreneur Weekly and the Small Business Development Center.

While it’s no surprise that the Statistic Brain research confirms that 25% of all small businesses will fail in their first year, and 70% won’t last more than a decade, the study revealed some reasons behind all that entrepreneurial failure that is definitely surprising.

With the odds of success stacked against them, new startup entrepreneurs, as well as seasoned owners of struggling small businesses, need to know the Five Surprising Reasons Why Small Businesses Fail and the free essential resources that can help support them in beating the entrepreneurial failure odds.

#1 Failure Factor - Lack of Expert Mentorship

Most entrepreneurs are fiercely independent and competitive by nature, which is probably why the lack of good mentorship leads to the downfall of their businesses. In retrospect, failed entrepreneurs see that they either didn’t think they needed expert help, they didn’t know how to find the right experts or they weren’t willing to pay for the help of experienced professionals who could have mentored them to success.

To address this entrepreneurial mentorship challenge, Anyhows.com launched an initiative known as Ask the Experts Q&A sessions. This could be a helpful free resource to startup founders and struggling entrepreneurs because it allows easy access to experts in all aspects of small business ownership, including invention development, overseas manufacturing, viral influencer marketing, and even how to get the business onto the Shark Tank reality TV show. Expert advice is given in real-time online to a global audience of entrepreneurs, and audio and video recordings are available for review after the live Q&A exchange is over.

#2 Failure Factor - Shy Attitude or Too Much Humility

While there are a number of not-so-surprising ways that an overblown ego can lead to business failure, surprisingly there are also plenty of ways that entrepreneurial failure can result from a shy attitude and too much humility. Besides creating a great product and providing a great service, successful entrepreneurs are also masters of media, who are not afraid to brag about what they’ve created to big audiences. Shy entrepreneurs need learn the art of bragging.

An easy way for shy entrepreneurs to get media attention is with HARO (Help a Reporter Out) which is a free resource that connects entrepreneurs who have something to say with reporters who want to hear it. Reporters from large media outlets like CNN, Forbes, and the New York Times post requests for sources of information. Entrepreneurs can then respond to the requests that are relevant to their business, gaining valuable mainstream media attention for their startup.

#3 Failure Factor - Overly Optimistic Attitude

Certainly, a positive outlook contributes to success in every aspect of life. But being overly optimistic in business can lead entrepreneurs to assume that everything will turn out for the best no matter what. It’s the no-matter-what’s, though that can bite you in the you-know-what.

In the startup phase, overly optimistic entrepreneurs need to take some time to consider what might go wrong, and then put mechanisms in place in case things don’t work out in the best way possible every day in every way. This includes creating legal documents which protect inventions, define partnerships, document agreements, etc. Luckily there are plenty of free legal templates and resources to be found with a simple Google search, as well as free legal practitioners available through several small business support organizations.

#4 Failure Factor - Too Much Creativity and Agility

Entrepreneurism is all about creating things that don’t exist from an anything’s possible stance. But startup founders who let their creativity run amok and confuse agility with chaos are leading their business to failure.

A fundamental, old-fashioned business plan can keep entrepreneurs focused and avoid the “shiny squirrel syndrome” habit of hopping from one shiny new prospect to another with little or no focus. The Small Business Administration (SBA) is just one of many places that startup founders can find free business plan templates, tools, and resources.

#5 Failure Factor - Funding and Financing Offers

Certainly, the lack of sufficient funding is behind a significant percentage of failed small business ventures. But as the “Statistic Brain” research revealed, the acquisition of funding can be a contributing factor to business failure as well. Sometimes entrepreneurs are so desperate for cash flow that they will accept any type of funding under any terms. The long-term consequences of the wrong funding with the wrong terms are insurmountable in most cases.