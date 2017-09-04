5 Surprisingly Painless Ways to Save Money

If you’re anything like me, saving money can be, well, a bit of a challenge. It’s not that I don’t want to cut back on my spending. I do. It just seems like, as soon as I promise to be more frugal, a necessity purchase comes up and foils my plans. Like those red sandals with the kitten heels and the cute straps I had to buy last week…Ok, technically, I didn’t actually “have to” buy them (or the fabulous red bag to go with, I suppose), but I wanted them so badly, it sure felt like I did.

Sound familiar? Well, I’m here to help you…and yes, me. I did some research and put together this handy dandy list of not-so-obvious, surprisingly painless ways you can spend less. Trust me, this isn’t about deprivation. I think I’ve clearly shown that going without is not my strong suite. These tips are about avoiding situations where you’re forfeiting cash without needing to.

So, my fellow splurgers, set down your credit cards for just a moment, and step aboard the savings train…

Investigate Your Insurance Policies.

According to AAA, once your car is 10 years old, the cost of collision coverage can be more than the value of the vehicle itself. Check your car insurance policy to see whether your collision coverage costs as much, or exceeds, the value of your car (to determine vehicle value, use this Kelly Blue Book estimate tool). If your car is well past it’s prime, it might be time to skip that coverage, which can cut your insurance bill by as much as 75%.

Another way to save money on car and your other insurance policies is to bundle. According to Consumer Reports, if you bundle your car insurance with your home insurance, for example, your discounts will generally range from 10-20% on each. That stat also applies to other insurance policies when you have the option to bundle. So, when it comes to buying new insurance, or renewing your old policies, think WrestleMania and “Get ready to bundleee!”

Check into Your Checking Account.

A lot of banks will charge a monthly service fee on regular checking accounts that’s usually anywhere from $5 to $15. It’s one of those things I know I totally overlooked when I set up my account. And because I’m not a statement scrutinizer, I failed to see the suspiciously discreet fee on my monthly statements.

What I soon discovered is that my bank, and many others, will waive these fees if you meet certain qualifications. They’re usually no biggy, too - things like setting up a direct deposit account, making a certain amount of transactions per month, or opening a second account.

So, get your bank on the horn and find out if you’re paying a checking account fee. If so, find out how you can get that waived, and do it. I know saving $5-$15 per month doesn’t seem like a lot, but it adds up. Heck, even if your fee is only $10 per month, ditching that will give you an extra $120 smackaroos to spend every year.

Be a Store-Brand Buyer

Ok, ok, before you start freaking out over this one, cool your brand lovin’ jets. I’m not suggesting that you give up your favorite designer clothing and start settling for a closet filled with sorry knock-offs. I’m taking about going with the store-brand products for things like basic household items, groceries and general drugstore items.

According this Consumer Reports article, shoppers save an average of 25% by purchasing store-brand products in the place of name-brand items. Trader Joes has made an entire business based on selling brand-name quality products under their store-brand label and, therefore, charging shoppers less. Whole Foods, CVS, Target, Walmart and many other big stores also offer a wide array of high quality store-brand products for a good amount less than the name brands right next to them on the shelf.

For another tip, remember that most brand-name products are placed in the middle of the shelves, directly in-line with the eyesight of an average-height shopper. Conversely, store-brand products are often placed more discretely, usually near the top or bottom of the shelves. This means that you’re going to have to get a bit more nimble when it comes to nabbing your products off the shelf. But hey, if this little bit of extra effort means a lot more financial freedom to guiltlessly indulge in those aforementioned “little necessities,” trust me, it’s worth it.

Seek Out Savings Online.

Being a dedicated shopper (you’ve read this far, so it’s a fair assumption), you’re probably already doing a lot of your shopping online. But I’m guessing, based on personal experience, that you’re better at finding the perfect handbag than you are at finding the hidden discounts and deals you can get online.

I know for me it all seemed like way too much effort to spend precious shopping time scouring the web for coupons, and then having to cut and paste promo codes, etc. Well, I’m here to tell you that those days are well behind us now that we have coupons sites like Goodshop.com and RetailMeNot who offer coupons from thousands of the most popular retailers. My personal fave is Goodshop.com because they offer this cool add-on browser app that finds and then applies coupons and deals for me while I shop. It’s even got a yummy name – Gumdrop - and you can check it out here.

Take a Closer Look at Your Cell Phone.

I know you’re probably like most people and are constantly looking at your cell phone. But, what you’re not seeing in all of your scrolling and streaming, is how much money you might be unnecessarily spending on your monthly cell bill.

According to a ABC News article, telecommunications industry insiders estimate that consumers waste about $50 billion annually on their cell phone plan. They blame data, either overuse or underuse, as the main culprit.

They suggest monitoring your monthly data use and allotment to determine whether you’re an overuser or an underuser. If you tend to underuse, you can save quite a bit monthly by switching to a smaller data allotment plan with your same carrier.

If you’re more of an overuser (I can relate), and frequently go over your data limit, by upping your data plan, you’ll likely spend less because you won’t have to pay those pricey monthly overage charges. You can also try and…ahem…cut back a little on big data drainers like streaming music and movies. But, in keeping with my promise earlier, we’re not going for deprivation here, just a bit more due diligence when it comes to your data plan.