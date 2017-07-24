Today, advertising—especially on social media—is more confusing than ever before. There are countless ways to advertise on social platforms, which makes it extremely hard for businesses to understand exactly what they need to do in order to find success.

If you’ve ever wondered just how successful your Facebook advertising campaigns are, you’re not alone. Although it’s fairly easy to start a campaign on the platform, understanding how to measure its returns is a bit more complicated.

As a business leader, you don’t want to invest money into an area of your business without clear returns, but you might be falling into this trap with your Facebook ads. Fortunately, if you read the following five tell-tale signs, you’ll be able to properly analyze your Facebook advertising so you can create sustainable and consistent returns every time.

1) It Provides You With Leads

At the end of the day, the reason you’re advertising on Facebook is to secure sales. This desire generally leads you to deem an advertisement successful if it produces a lot of sales, but this metric isn’t the only thing you should consider when evaluating a campaign’s outcomes.

In addition to focusing on how many sales you make, you should also measure how many leads you secure. Why? Well, people often don't give a company their business until they understand what they offer and why their product/service is superior to others.

It’ll be tempting for you to heavily focus on how many sales you make from a given campaign, but this perspective will only lead you to see part of your success. Instead, focus on how many sales you make and how many leads you secure.

2) It’s Not One-Size-Fits-All

Facebook’s algorithm can be tricky to please, so if you find something that works, you’ll likely want to repeat your technique over and over again. Unfortunately, this blanket approach doesn't work on this platform, and it can actually undermine your overall success.

For every Facebook advertising campaign you run, you should test and optimize its audience, copy and imaging so it can provide the ROI you need.

3) It’s Strategically Placed

Seemingly trivial factors can greatly influence the effectiveness of an advertisement, and one of the most important of these factors is an advertisement’s placement.

Some advertisements do better on mobile news feeds than desktop news feeds—and vice versa—so make sure your specific advertisement is strategically placed in a way that’ll produce the greatest results.

4) It Influences More Than Facebook

When you analyze the results of your campaign, Facebook Insights will provide you with the bulk of the information you need to know. However, there’s one underutilized source that will help you have a better view of your advertisement’s overarching success—Google Analytics.

The best Facebook advertisements influence social engagement on and off of Facebook, and Google Analytics URL tagging tool will give you the information you need to see how impactful your campaign was off of Facebook.

5) You Achieved Expert Results

If you’ve heard the expression “comparison is the thief of joy,” you might be interested to know that when it comes to Facebook advertising, comparison is often the key to success. The internet does provide some baselines and tips that you can utilize to understand how successful your campaigns are in comparison to other campaigns’ results, but investing the time to find all of this information isn’t always a realistic pursuit.

As a business owner, there’s only so much you can do on any given day, and it’s important for you to set boundaries for yourself to avoid burn out. For some owners, investing the time into internet research to figure out how their campaign compares to others is a time- and cost-effective approach, but for others, it’s more time and cost-effective to bring in an expert to do the heavy lifting.

“The average business is too busy to architect the right funnel that’s designed to attract and convert high-paying, repeat buyers,” says Alex Fedotoff, one of the foremost Facebook advertising experts in the world. In general, Fedotoff helps companies see results in as little as 90 days, saving them the countless hours they would otherwise spend searching for the information they need to compare their campaigns to others.

Hard Work Pays Off

Facebook advertising isn’t always simple or straightforward, but with the right knowledge and mindset, you can use it to become super successful. The next time you’re trying to decide if your Facebook advertising is on the right track, analyze it with a critical eye while keeping the five tell-tale signs above in mind.