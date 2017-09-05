5 Things About The Upcoming NFL Season

The NFL is like the United States of America: it’s rich, brutal, and it hurts a lot of people. I don’t like football as much as baseball or basketball, but I still like it a little. So here’s five things to think about for the 2017-18 NFL season, which starts this Thursday.

1. Hurt

Quite a few consequential players are already hurt. This includes Tom Brady’s favorite wide receiver, Julian Edelman, Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, and Kanas Chiefs’ running back Spencer Ware. As football is all about smashing into one another, there will likely be many more fallen footballers. But maybe that’s why Americans are so keen on this sport.

2. Jameis Winston and Rape Culture

Jameis Winston is the star quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He makes around $6 million a year and also has a deal with Nike. Also, Winston has been accused of sexual assault twice. The NFL, Nike, and everyone else who profits off of Winston’s talents can do all of the empowerment campaigns in the world, but their support of an alleged rapist exposes how empty their rhetoric is and why “rape culture” is such an applicable term for America’s culture.

3. Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams received some headlines this offseason by hiring Sean McVay. At 30, McVay is the youngest coach ever in the NFL. Did the Rams hire McVay just so for the attention or will McVay actual help the Rams not be awful?

4. Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliot might be suspended for the first six games of the season due to domestic assault allegations. The Cowboys, especially their owner, Jerry Jones, are forcefully challenging the NFL, claiming that Elliot did nothing bad and that the league has no right to suspend him. If Elliott was not a crucial part of the most valuable team in the NFL, no would care about him or the allegations.

5. The Browns and Their Rookie Quarterback