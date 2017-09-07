5 Things Every Rookie Entrepreneur Needs to Learn to Begin the Startup Journey

We’re living in an era where being an entrepreneur is as easy as posting a picture of your merchandise on Facebook or Instagram and making an offer. Many people run their businesses solely on the internet.

With such ease and drive to make impact in the world, we see startups springing up everywhere.This is good news as the increase in competition helps to promote innovation among business owners.

As interesting as the entrepreneur journey may seem to be, the truth is that the journey isn’t steady. Many newbie entrepreneurs delve into entrepreneurship without being properly grounded in their awareness of who they are and what they want to achieve with their startup. The good news is that it’s not too late to start. Here are 5 things every new entrepreneur should know before embarking on the journey.

1. Learn to do one thing well

As an entrepreneur you shouldn’t joke with the basics. The market you’re about to enter is going to be competitive.

What will make you stand out is the quality of what you offer to your clients. And all that comes with being well-grounded in your craft. Your understanding of a product or the rundowns of a niche will largely separate you from the crowd.

What are your skills? What niche do you want to delve into? Questions like these should give you clarity in your field.

There must be a solution that your skill can bring to the table. When you have one thing you do well, that makes you invaluable in that niche.

Don’t run around trying to learn more or be the jack of all trades. There’s beauty in specialization. So instead of going wider, go deeper. First focus on just that one and make a brand from it. A lot of would-be entrepreneurs find it hard to stay in one place long enough to make an impact.

Stay where you are and take over the market by what you know and not what you don’t easily understand.

2. Learn how to work hard but be smart about it

The day I learned that hard work is a habit was a changing point for me. This discovery meant that diligence could actually be learned. It is hard work that makes startups cross millions in revenue. Wishing doesn’t do anything. If you want a change in daily sales, you’ve got to go out there and make it happens.

While it’s good to work hard, a good number of people think that being immersed with projects and choked with deadlines means they are working hard. You see, if the loads of “work” you’ve got on your plate is not getting you or your business anywhere, it’s as good as not working at all. You’re probably just wasting your time.

That’s where being smart with your work comes in. When you are engaging yourself with activities that will give you or your business returns within a shorter time frame or it gives you optimal results, that’s when you know something is actually happening.

3. Learn how to choose the right team

In one interview Bill Gates said that one of the things that really helped him in business was his the ability to choose the right team.

Most entrepreneurs struggled quite a bit in this aspect, while some people weren’t as lucky as Bill Gates. When choosing your team members you need to understand the reason why you need a team to work with. Once you know your main motivation behind having a team, you’ll be able to weed out anyone who isn’t passionate about the company’s vision, then move on to prune them based on skills needed.

4. Learn to balance family and business

One of the issues entrepreneurs have is the inability to separate their personal lives from their lives as entrepreneurs. A lot of entrepreneurs have become so busy that the businesses they started have taken the place of their homes.

According to a senior divorce lawyer at Stange Law Firm, “the reason for most divorces in the family life of typical business people is that they tend to neglect the importance of family and place their businesses higher than their family.

The sad thing is these businesses fail everyday but homes were naturally built to last - not get broken. I believe the sooner the average entrepreneur understands this, the better it would be for his family and his business”.

I can’t agree more. Everything must be put in its right perspective. You need to learn to balance the time for both. The better you get at it, the happier your family becomes and the more grounded your business will grow.

5. Learn how to stay healthy

A good number of successful entrepreneurs don’t joke with their wellness and try to keep fit. They eat healthy and exercise regularly. Staying healthy is a deliberate practice.

Entrepreneurship shouldn’t be all about seeing profit for the business. You should also see profit from your well-being. Your business can’t be profiting while you’re depreciating.

When you maintain a healthy lifestyle and make good business choices so that you won’t break down, you find yourself having enough energy and clarity to face any business challenge.