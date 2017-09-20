5 Things I Need to See Before Making A VC Investment: With Sridhar Tayur

“I know now why Warren Buffett does not invest in things he does not understand well enough! I should have listened to that advice.”

Yitzi: Thank you so much for joining us. What is your "backstory"?

Originally from India, a graduate from Indian Institute of Technology at Madras, I have been a professor of Operations Management at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business since 1991 after obtaining a PhD from Cornell. In 2000, I founded a software startup SmartOps to commercialize my academic research on supply chain planning algorithms. We created a new market for Enterprise Inventory Optimization (EIO) software, and were acquired by SAP in 2013 to become an integral part of what is Integrated Business Planning (IBP) offering that helps businesses run nimbly, simply and optimally.

I am an “Academic Capitalist” who enjoys research in a wide variety of areas that need cool math -- I am into quantum computing these days in addition to healthcare and supply chain topics -- and also loves working closely with startups. I am angel investor in ZenRez and Onera as well as a limited partner in a VC firm (based in Palo Alto), Neotribe Ventures.

Outside of work, I enjoy watching movies, funding and traveling to film festivals, and producing documentary films: Juliehera DeStafano’s Journey to Normal, about women veterans returning from war (in Afghanistan), in which I am an executive producer, will be screened later this month (September 28th) as a launch party in a movie theater in Pittsburgh.

Yitzi: Can you share a story of your most successful Angel or VC funding? What was its lesson?

For SmartOps, we raised Series A funding in under 45 days. We had three other term sheets, but we picked Adams Capital Management (ACM) not only for their fair business terms but also because we trusted the VC partners and we connected in intellectual, commercial and personal dimensions. Choosing the right VC is a very important decision as it affects the entire life of the company. Like hiring the right senior people, having a VC partner who is in sync with the founder and CEO can make all the difference in not only eventual success but in everyday life in the company.

It is also important to take the right amount of capital: I have seen companies take too much (and they have to then spend it on things that are not useful), and even more painfully, many take too little – they are undercapitalized – and so struggle to concentrate on building a great company. Joel Adams of ACM was great: he set it up as a $8Million Series A, with an option to get up to another $7 Million (as Series A extension in the next 12-18 months if needed) with little friction.

We never worried about money. We built great products and had a good company culture. We became profitable in 2003, and didn’t need any other VC investments. Our revenues grew every year since our founding, and from 2004 onwards my CEO mantra was “profitable growth.” It was a great experience.

Yitzi: Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding failure of yours? What was its lesson?

Here I was on the other side, as co-investor with a VC company, in a later stage startup in Solar. Our investment was largely a bust. To blame are (a) not doing enough due diligence on the risks of the technology and (b) not understanding foreign competition (from Europe and China). I know now why Warren Buffett does not invest in things he does not understand well enough! I should have listened to that advice.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Satya Nadella of Microsoft. He has done a great job in bringing its mojo back. It is an amazing accomplishment to be able to re-energize such a large company that was in a funk in an industry that is so dynamic and innovative. I believe it can be more difficult to do what he has done than to create a successful new company from scratch.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

(a) I have started a social enterprise, OrganJet to facilitate multiple listing for transplants (and so democratizing what Steve Jobs did for himself). Beyond reducing wait times for those who have a long wait, it also reduces organ waste. Furthermore, those who cannot travel benefit as their wait also reduces when others (ahead of them) in their locations get transplanted elsewhere.

(b) I have also created a Nudge video that is increasing the number of transplants by increasing donation rates from next-of-kin of the deceased who were not registered as organ donors. This initiative was highlighted by President Obama’s White House summit last June.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things to see before making a VC investment" and why?

I will use two example startups to run through the five things rather than use 5 different examples.

1. Is this a “real problem in business or society or technology” that needs to be solved?

Onera Commerce, a software startup that helps optimize fulfillment in Omni-channel retailing. As brick-and-mortar companies struggle to compete against on-line competitors, this “bricks with clicks” approach is a good one. Onera is a very good B2B startup.

ZenRez, provides daily pricing to open availability at fitness studios (yoga, spinning etc), is a great platform play that (a) connects millennial consumers and hip studios, and (b) also provides personalized products/deals to consumers based on their specific needs. This is a wonderful B2C startup.

2. Is the “founding team” capable of working well?

At Onera, the co-founders (CEO, who is an MBA) and CTO (a PhD in Computer Science) have worked well before, and bring complementary skills.

At ZenRez, the co-founders were classmates in college, and combine good chemistry with complementary skills of technology and marketing/sales.

3. What is “new”?

The algorithms that decide on how to best -- fulfill on-line and in-store orders optimally from stores (Onera); compute daily prices and develop personalized deals for (studio, consumer) pairs (ZenRez) -- use modern methods from machine learning (ML).

In the case of ZenRez, additionally, the entire business model of providing customized analytics to studios to personalize deals for their customers is radically novel, and turns the industry on its head, especially as it contrasts with the fundamentally flawed membership based model of ClassPass and the deep discounting model of Groupon.

4. What are “technology risks and barriers to entry”?

The technology risks are low at both Onera and ZenRez. The barrier to entry is the combination of skills needed: (a) to tailor ML algorithms for this application in (b) an easy to use software system that (c) integrates with existing executional IT infrastructure in the firms.

5. What does the “go to market” approach look like?

Both Onera and ZenRez are cloud based and use subscription models. At Onera, the direct sales process is in line with B2B software industry: pilot, deploy in limited scope and scale. At ZenRez, sales to studios is done directly and through a partnership with MindBody (the software fitness studios use for scheduling), while reaching the consumers using a social sales model.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Jeff Bezos of Amazon. He has changed the world of retailing, logistics and supply chain management and given a whole new meaning to what technology and analytics can do to make everyday life so much more convenient. I also enjoy content from Amazon Studios and would like to hear more about his vision on Space travel. I have some ideas on quantum machine learning that can potentially solve ultra-big data problems that are outside the capabilities of conventional computers, and can drive breakthroughs in personalized cancer therapy or gene-based therapies for rare diseases. He seems like someone who might enjoy such conversations and also actually do something about it!