5 Things I Need To See Before Making A VC Investment: Paul Arnold, Founder of Switch Ventures

I had the pleasure to interview Paul Arnold. Paul is the founder of Switch Ventures, a seed-stage venture capital firm, where he has built a high-performing portfolio by identifying the most talented startup entrepreneurs. Paul applies a proprietary, data-driven approach to identifying founders, using a unique dataset to identify those who will outperform the venture industry—proving that investors can make smarter, better investments by taking predictive data seriously.

Thank you so much for joining us! What is your "backstory"?

Before becoming a venture investor, I was the first senior executive at AppDirect, a leading cloud service platform making software and products accessible globally, helping grow the company from a small startup into the unicorn ($1B+ valuation) it is today. I also spent four years at McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, in its Silicon Valley and San Francisco offices. Growing up, I was a bit of a rule breaker, which I feel actually helped me think outside the box throughout my career. I’ve always been interested in what drives startup and founder success - years of intense founder research eventually led to my founding Switch.

Can you share a story of your most successful investment? What was the lesson learned?

One of my most successful investments was in PolicyGenius, an innovative online insurance marketplace startup based in New York. I was an early angel investor and went on to join the company’s Series A and B funding rounds. The CEO, Jennifer Fitzgerald, is one of four female founders to raise over $50 million this year. I got to know the team and had full confidence in the people running the company. Insurance brokerage is also an industry that is ripe for disruption. The lesson I learned here is that people truly matter, so long as the idea will work, too. On the other hand, a good idea with a bad team will never work.

Can you share a story of funding failure of yours? What was its lesson?

I won’t share any names, but it included finding out a founder I discovered was low-integrity. This was something I should have figured out before I invested. This lesson was important, too, and I now test for that far more clearly beforehand.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Patagonia. It’s a values-driven company that created a billionaire of the founder and made the world a better place along the way.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’ve invested in founders who make the world better. They get the credit!

What are your "5 things I need to see before making a VC investment" and why?