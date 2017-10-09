5 Things I Wish I Had Known Before Starting A Food Company: Michael Joseph Founder of Green Chef

“I believe organic food is better for our health and the health of the planet. We should be able to trust our food and where it comes from, but that is not always possible.”

I had the pleasure to interview Michael Joseph. A self-proclaimed foodie since the age of five, Michael co-founded his first startup in 2005: Door to Door Organics, an organic home produce home delivery service. In 2010 he went on to found Mile High Organics, the first online grocery to be certified organic by the USDA. Next up? Michael founded Green Chef in 2014. As the first USDA-certified organic meal kit delivery service, Green Chef enables healthy living by making it fun and easy to make nourishing, organic meals. “Green Chef is foodie founded and foodie focused,” he says. “Our goal is to go the extra mile to make organic meals accessible to everyone, and create a regenerative company: a company that heals the planet.”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

You could say I’ve always been a “foodie.” I started cooking at the age of five, but I’ve also always felt a deeper purpose when it came to food. Growing up, my father wrote legislation for food labeling, and he has always instilled in me the need for transparency around the food we grow and eat. I’ve worked in the “trenches” as a professional baker and pastry chef before realizing I wanted to a make a real difference in the food industry through commerce. My first startup was Door to Door Organics, an organic produce home delivery service. From there, I founded Mile High Organics, the first online grocery retailer to be certified organic by the USDA. It seemed natural to go the next step and solve the question of “what’s for dinner?” Which is why I started Green Chef, the first USDA-certified organic meal kit delivery service.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you in the course of your career?

There are many answers to this question, since I work with a childhood friend, raised my first venture capital round in six days, and, frankly, we employ a bunch of chefs who get rowdy, which always makes for some good stories. I'd say a top story is when my COO Brian and I traveled to meet with our food manufacturing architect in Amish country, PA. During this wild trip spent building a beautiful food manufacturing plant, we couldn't help but start writing and singing all sorts of fun songs inspired by all the regions we have traveled to together.

Food is a hard business. What is it about this space that keeps you motivated and excited to stay in it?

Food has the power to bring people together. We know our customers care about making making healthy choices for themselves and their families. Eating organic is a choice, but not always a readily accessible one, so we want to make this choice easy for you. And weeknights shouldn’t be about stressing over planning, shopping, and prepping, when Green Chef allows you to enjoy the process of cooking and eating a restaurant-quality meal together. It’s always so gratifying to hear feedback from our customers. Home cooking has been on the decline in the U.S. as people rush through their modern lives, and we know Green Chef is bringing couples, families, and friends together over healthy and interesting meals all over the country.

How are you making an impact in the world using food?

I believe organic food is better for our health and the health of the planet. We should be able to trust our food and where it comes from, but that is not always possible, which is why we believe in creating meaningful relationships with our suppliers who share the same values as us, and investing in sustainability and food safety over cost cutting. Our goal is to go the extra mile to make meals with certified organic ingredients accessible to everyone, and create a regenerative company: a company that moves in the direction we need to go to heal the planet.

What are your "5 Things I Wish I Had Known Before Starting A Food Company” and why.

I’ve started three food companies so far, so I have had the opportunity to learn a lot:

1. Understand all of the complex food laws, and then some --

I have so many stories here, but one in particular comes to mind. Several years ago I had a huge truck of products for consumers seized by the State of California (no hard feelings, Cali). It turns out that even though we were working with the correct California regulator, we never actually learned a very obscure law. We ended up learning it the hard way by having something like $50,000 of product seized at the border. In the end, it took us very little time to comply with the law once we knew about it, but this is just one of countless stories I have that involve complex rules in the food industry. The only other time I've had food seized from me is when I was in my 20s smuggling sausage and cheese on a camping trip while driving from Argentina to Chile. Whereas the California situation lead to unfortunate food waste, the Chilean border patrol allowed us to use their incinerator as a campfire to enjoy our contraband. Knowledge truly is power and money in this case, and the unexpected always seems to happen!

2. Beware that capital expenditure projects typically run higher in cost and slower on timelines than initial estimates --

Four months after starting Green Chef, I raised a large amount of investment money, and one of the things we planned to do was to build out two custom food manufacturing plants on a really fast timeline to take advantage of the market we were rapidly growing into. Even though I had previously founded/co-founded two food delivery businesses, I had never built facilities like the custom food manufacturing facilities we operate today. My COO Brian hadn't done this either. We met with multiple firms, did our diligence (on a fast timeline), and in the end we were over-promised by one of our vendors to the extent I had to explain to our key investor why we needed to spend a couple million more than expected. Be prepared to make mistakes, and hopefully they won't cost you the business.

3. Understand that fresh produce is incredibly difficult to work with --

I've learned various, painful lessons when it comes to fresh produce. When you’re handling a live, perishable product, you’re dealing with timing, different levels of temperature sensitivity and product interaction effects. There are so many stories I could get into here, but I'm pretty sure that figuring out how to handle fresh strawberries and peaches takes the cake. Home-delivering fresh produce is a serious art and trying to maintain the decadence of a fresh, juicy peach or strawberry resulted in some very messy lessons learned. The ultimate point here is to study your subject, know it back to front, and, when needed, hire experts to help!

4. Build a strong brand --

Building a brand is a lot of hard work, and it's a complex formula. As a food company, it's especially important because of the trust required, since people are actually consuming your product. Food safety and quality issues are the top priorities for Green Chef; it's no coincidence that we're the first certified organic retailer and manufacturer of our kind, and same goes for our pioneering certification in the handling of gluten. We're now at a point where we're battling our competition about truth-in-advertising in food transparency and ethics. What makes Green Chef so different is the core commitment we have to our product, and we must continue to invest in communicating that. Our customers need to know what we stand for, because the worlds of modern agriculture, food manufacturing, and food marketing are some of the most complex. The ultimate point is that brand = trust and building a strong brand is more than a fancy website. At its essence, a strong brand means having a strong vision to meet real consumer needs, and to do so better than anyone else. Customers are the judge.

5. Be authentic --

This point is connected to the prior one, but this point is far more personal as I fiercely believe in founder’s vision, and that the strongest companies come from the greatest and most focused passion. My absolute favorite entrepreneurs are those who fervently love what they do and the problems they need to solve. In my 14+ years in the natural foods industry, I've met incredible people who have created companies around their passions for healthy eating, and that earth and society are not mutually exclusive. That incredibly deep vision and passion lead to the largest of natural foods companies we now know today, the ones who have led the cleanup process in the American transition from toxic pesticides and "food" ingredients. Whether we're talking food, drones, or toys, it's the companies with legitimate vision and passion for what they love, and the momentum that builds great teams where the passion is contagious between employees and customers. There's so much more to a business and a brand than an idea, you have to put your money where your mouth is.

I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this.