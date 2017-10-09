5 Things I Wish I Had Known Before Starting My Career: Drew Hawkins, Managing Director Head of Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment

“The only boundaries are the ones you build yourself. Work hard, barrel through the tough times, and, with a bit of luck, positive things will happen.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing, Drew Hawkins. Drew began his financial services career in 1989 as a Financial Advisor working with a host of clients, some of which included athletes and entertainers. After nine years of advising clients, his success led him to branch management, where he held roles of Business Development Manager, Branch Manager and Complex Manager before a promotion to Regional Sales and Marketing Director for Morgan Stanley’s Northeast Division.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time. I know that you are a very busy person. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’m from Baltimore, Maryland and have held various roles at Morgan Stanley over the past 28 years. I began my financial services career in 1989 as a Financial Advisor working with a host of clients, and worked my way up through the organization, eventually becoming the first ever African-American Managing Director in Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management business.

Having worked with many athletes and entertainers in a variety of capacities through my career, I recognized that there was a need for a service which catered to the unique financial needs of athletes and entertainers. So, in 2014, I launched Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment, (GSE) the first dedicated division for athletes and entertainers in the wealth management industry among the large Wall Street firms.

Now three years old, our Sports and Entertainment Directors manage over $35 billion in assets, and boast a client roster that includes some of the world’s premier athletes and entertainers.

Yitzi: How did you get involved in this industry?

As a finance major at the University of Delaware, I was always interested in stocks and finances. One day I was at my university’s career planning office and learned about a two-year internship program at Morgan Stanley. I got the internship and haven’t looked back since.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you over the course of your career?

One thing you have to know about me before I tell this story—even though we work with some of the best entertainers in the world, I am far from a talented entertainer myself!

Back when I was first getting started in the industry, we learned of a tradition for all new managers—a rite of passage, really—we had to get up and sing in front of the entire management group at the annual dinner! Now, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous. I practiced for weeks and finally settled on my own personal rendition of “Tomorrow,” from the play Annie. I changed up the lyrics of course, poking some good fun at my colleagues and incorporating some industry jokes. It was actually really funny—and most importantly, the regional manager got a kick out of it!

Even today people still remember me for that silly song. It just goes to show that thinking outside the box and being a bit different can go a long way in building your reputation, and potentially earning some rewards down the road.

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

At this stage in my career, I’m most excited about the work we’re doing to help educate athletes on their finances. When I started GSE in 2014, I wanted to ensure that financial education was a major component of what we did. So, we partnered with PwC, and former athletes, Bart Scott and Antoine Walker, to create a truly authentic program that would resonate with athletes. Instead of creating a presentation, we have a real interactive dialogue with these athletes about financial topics that have been considered “taboo” for far too long.

Since launching in 2014, the program has been implemented with 48 top-tier collegiate programs, 24 pro teams, and reached over 6,000 individuals.

I’m blown away by what we’ve been able to achieve, but I want to help us all reach even greater heights. I want to focus on building out our Financial Education program to continue helping people make smarter and more informed decisions about their money and finances.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most interesting or high-profile clients you’ve represented? What was that like? Can you share any interesting stories?

While I can’t disclose the names of my clients, I can tell you that we work with many super successful and high-income individuals with really impressive backgrounds in athletics and entertainment.

One of the most shocking things to me, is how many of these people have received terrible financial management advice before they came to us. Sometimes these people are left in horrible situations because they simply followed bad advice.

Working with my clients, understanding their goals, and helping them achieve a sustained lifestyle through proper financial management is always my primary goal. It’s more than just a job, it’s helping someone prepare for their future.

Yitzi: What are you most proud of?

I’ve always loved working in the community and giving back where I can. Several years ago, while I was participating in a panel discussion for a hip-hop summit in New York City, a young man in the audience raised his hand. He was at a rough point in his life, he had been shot at and had been involved in illegal activities—but he told us he was ready to change.

I caught up with the young man after the panel. He’d grownup in inner-city Baltimore and was just looking for someone to help him move forward in life. He was serious about wanting to make a change. So, I decided to help out. I gave him an internship and helped him buy some professional clothing. Eventually, he earned his GED and even went on to earn a degree.

Today, that young man is married and raising a family while managing several restaurants in Baltimore. He had the drive to change his life, to make something better for himself. I am happy I was able to play a role in that transformation.

Yitzi: Do you think the Financial Advisors profession has changed over the past 30 years? How?

The industry has changed dramatically.

People today recognize the value of having their finances managed by a skilled and competent professional. Clients expect a broader level of expertise in all areas of wealth management. If they’re spending the money, they want to know you’re going to be worth every penny.

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career as a Financial Advisor?

I get a lot of phone calls from new advisors—most are extremely eager and want to start working with professional athletes and entertainers right away. But financial management is a tight-knit community, and young professionals need to distinguish themselves through work ethic and time commitment before they’re able to work with top talent.

These attributes are hugely important, but take time to develop. They can help build relationships and develop personal reputation—both are key to moving up in this industry.

Focus on cultivating your brand—who you are as a person and as a professional—that’s the best piece of advice I can offer.

Yitzi: What drives you?

In everything I do, I want to perform at my personal best—I want to operate at the highest possible level. Whether it’s delivering greater value for my clients or in my community engagement work, this sense of constantly pushing myself to achieve more is my greatest driver.

But as I mentioned earlier, I also think it’s important to be true to yourself and to be unafraid of being different. Approaching problems with different solutions is always a valuable way to distinguish yourself and drive success.

Yitzi: Which skills do you think are most important to becoming a successful Financial Advisor?

There are many characteristics of a successful professional in our industry, but I think they all boil down to setting high standards for yourself and your work. Flexibility, creativity, and the ability to be a strong teammate are all important. But, if you don’t have the backbone to stand up for your values or to walk away from unreasonable situations, then others will find it difficult to invest their trust in you. As in any relationship, the relationships you build with clients starts from a foundation of trust.

Yitzi: You are in a position of influence. How have you used your position and skill to bring goodness to the world?

I think sometimes people forget that it doesn’t take a lot to bring goodness to the world—we’re constantly taking ourselves for granted. I’m always considering where I can use my experiences to help others, how I can tap a relationship to help someone else achieve their goals?

Yitzi: Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I’ve spent a great deal of time studying the Civil Rights movement and the courageous individuals who led the charge. Martin Luther King Jr. stands out—his willingness to die for his beliefs and for what he stood for is truly remarkable.

In a similar light, I’m inspired by Malcom X and his transformation toward embracing unity, regardless of color or background. These men represented the utmost in integrity and endless courage in fighting for the change they believed in.

Yitzi: What are your “5 things I wish someone first told me when I started” and why?

1. Save and invest your money early on. As a young African-American man, beginning his career at 21, having a bit of cushion to fall back on was hugely helpful as I made my way in the profession.

2. The only boundaries are the ones you build yourself. Work hard, barrel through the tough times, and, with a bit of luck, positive things will happen.

3. Build a work-life balance. I’ll admit, this is one I still struggle with. But, it’s possible to achieve professionally without casting personal experiences aside.

4. Balance your enthusiasm and your drive. It’s an exciting profession, but you can’t let your enthusiasm blur well-defined career goals.