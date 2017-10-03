5 Things I Wish I Knew About Being An Entrepreneur: With Bonita Inza, Co-Founder and CEO at BBforME

“One of the most important things my experience has taught me is to remain open and curious. A learning mindset is powerful when coupled with the spirit of possibility.”

I recently had the pleasure of interviewing Bonita Inza, the Co-Founder and CEO of BBforME. Bonita is a recognized customer experience expert and senior management professional, having held senior roles at Lacoste, Vera Bradley, T-Mobile, Bath & Body Works, and numerous companies. Today, Bonita is the CEO and Co-Founder of BBforME, a lifestyle startup designed to help providers and clients work together to better manage everything from their appointments, to posting reviews right after services are completed, to processing their payments, and so much more. Bonita’s love for enhancing the customer experience started decades ago and her experience is unparalleled in the space.

Yitzi: What is your “backstory”?

Bonita: I’m currently the Co-Founder and CEO of BBforME, Inc. Our vision is to inspire people to look good and feel good by making it easy to explore and book a wealth of beauty, fitness, and wellness services. Our current product, the BBforME app, is a client scheduling app that to connects independent beauty, fitness, and wellness professionals with their clients. My personal passion for creating customer-centric experiences was shaped by my early retail career where I developed a meticulous eye for detail and a keen understanding how people respond, interact, and shop within a physical environment. I leveraged this knowledge to drive customer satisfaction and loyalty at some of the top brands in the U.S., including: Pottery Barn, Williams-Sonoma, T-Mobile, Vera Bradley, and Lacoste. A turning point for me happened at T-Mobile. I was leading an incredibly talented team of bleeding edge research, design, and innovation professionals. I remember realizing that the consumer, powered by mobile data, wireless technology, and newly enabled business models would change everything - disruption was about to occur in every conceivable industry and we were a big part of it.

Yitzi: What led you to start BBforME and why is it so important to you?

Bonita: BBforME started with the desire to solve a real-life stressor. About two years ago, I was lamenting to Bea about how hard it was to get a good haircut. I had been living in NYC where there are literally thousands of beauty, fitness, and wellness professionals, but sorting through them all to find the right person, and then trying to coordinate schedules, was nearly impossible. I had finally found someone I loved, but was about to move back to LA and start the search all over again. Bea shared similar stories. She also noted that most of the professionals that she booked with were independents, and that she loved that her relationship was with the provider and not the salon. During our conversation, a lightbulb came on; why not put our experience to use, and fix the problem. We knew that the technology existed and that consumers were already showing an openness to new business models in other industries like OpenTable and Airbnb. Together, we began researching and developing the concept behind BBforMe. We realized the problem was two-sided. Consumers want to find and book with great providers, while providers need better tools to help them run and manage their businesses. These independent professionals are truly creative entrepreneurs trying to do it all. Our platform was designed to help them run a more efficient and profitable business. We also realized that there was not a great solution for the wellness community that combined the health and beauty concept that we envisioned. So, we decided to create a platform that would solve these distinct problems. We knew we needed a partner that could bring the needed technical expertise - that’s where our third Co-Founder, Amir Wain came in. He has also played an invaluable role in leading our funding initiatives and providing resources to ensure we reach our milestones.

Yitzi: How has starting a business with more corporate experience impacted what you are doing and how is it changing your personal wellness journey?

After a 30+ year career focused on understanding a creating great customer experiences, and working with many brilliant technology innovators, it’s exciting to be building a new experience from the ground up. I have the benefit of having a lot of experience as both a business person helping to build and sustain multi-billion dollar businesses, and as a consumer who has booked countless beauty, fitness and wellness appointments on my personal journey to be my best self. One of the most important things my experience has taught me is to always remain open and curious. A learning mindset is powerful when coupled with the spirit of possibility. I don’t worry about failure. It’s not a concept I accept. The only possible failure would be the failure to learn. We are building BBforME based on learning about the real needs of our customers. I get to collaborate with my amazing co-founders on bringing these ideas to life. We are all experienced business executives and innovators. It’s also enriched my personal wellness journey and motivated me as I’ve gotten to meet really great independent professionals that are truly dedicated to their craft.

Yitzi: Wellness and technology are two booming areas right now. We all see them differently. You talk about how important managing your business and your personal wellness is. Is there a baseline you subscribe to for this? In your opinion, how do you think what you are doing will have a greater impact (positive) on providers? On clients?

Bonita: We live in an amazing time. On the one hand, we have technology-driven innovations that are changing lives for the better, and on the other, we have, at our fingertips, constant access to an inconceivable amount of information. It’s overwhelming, and ironically, it’s more time consuming than ever, to make an informed decision. More is not always more, sometimes, it’s just noise.

We need to make time for our personal wellness. Stressed is a signal that we should take action on. Most likely, we’re neglecting ourselves, or some aspect of our well-being. It’s no surprise that the personal beauty and wellness industry is growing so rapidly. The consumers we’ve interviewed say that they would book more often and try more types of beauty, fitness, and wellness services if they could easily find these providers more easily and book appointments more easily - when they want to and without having to make a call or text. Professionals have started to take note, and are becoming more open to sharing the control of their calendar with their clients.

The other good news is that in the wellness industries, we are seeing a strong trend toward person-to-person (client to provider) relationships, rather than person-to-business ones. This shift is partially driven by the client’s desire to stick with the professionals that they develop a relationship with, but it’s also fueled by the growing number of professionals that are opting to operate their own business, and rent space, rather than work as an employee. These busy entrepreneurs are doing it all. They buy their own inventory, pay their own rent, and book their own clients. Their phone is buzzing constantly, and that’s stressful too. They need help, and that’s where BBforME comes in.

Professionals have started to take note and are realizing that tech solutions like BBforME can make their lives easier too. They no longer have to worry about missing an important booking when they are with another client, or trying to enjoy time off with their family or friends. We also realize that every professional is also a consumer, and encourage them to use the ‘switch to consumer’ mode’, so they can book the services that help them with their own personal wellness goals.

Yitzi: What are your “5 things I wish someone had told me when I first started” and why?

Bonita: Here you go!

1) Take time for yourself, decompress and don’t feel guilty about it.

2) Some things never go out of style, like one-on-one relationships.

3) Consumers and providers both want a trusted source of information.

4) Cut out the noise and simplify the process.

5) Starting your own company takes courage, commitment and resources. Know that things always take longer than you plan for.