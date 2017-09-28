5 Things I Wish Someone Had Told Me When I First Started: Ben Landers, President & CEO of Blue Corona

“Take LOTS of pictures and keep a journal. This is the SINGLE BIGGEST REGRET I have. I wish I’d done a better job of documenting the journey. The journey really IS the thing.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Ben Landers. Ben is the founder and CEO of Blue Corona, a six-time Inc. 5000 digital marketing and analytics company.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

My career began with a bike sale. It was 1999, I was a recent Ohio University graduate, and I had just moved to Chicago for a job with Merrill Lynch... or so I thought.

Before starting, I received from my soon-to-be boss. The Merrill department I had interviewed with had disbanded to form a new company. He said, “You still have a job if you want it, but it is not with Merrill and it is not in Chicago.”

I was floored—literally. I didn’t have any furniture, so I sat down on the floor in shock.

Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face, right?

To clear my head, I walked around my new neighborhood, where I ran into Village Cycle Center. As a former competitive cyclist, I knew bicycles, and an idea clicked. I walked in the store, told the owner my story, and pitched him on hiring me. He gave me a job on the spot.

Not exactly what I had in mind as a new college grad, but it was a start.

That summer, I worked my tail off and sold a record number of bicycles. At some point, I sold one to the new head of sales at HotJobs.com. We hit it off and next thing you know, I’m an account executive for HotJobs.

In that moment, I learned a valuable lesson: always be on your “A” game because you never know what the day might bring.

After positions at WorldCom and a small marketing agency in Washington, DC, chance connected me with the greatest mentor I’ve ever had—and my current business partner—Bob Perini. Bob is the founder and president of DrinkMore Water, a bottled water company in Gaithersburg, Maryland. When I met Bob, he had two goals: accelerate growth and increase profits. Together, we executed a two-part strategy. First, we created a better tracking system for his marketing investments, which saved him nearly a quarter million. Second, we created and executed digital strategies to accelerate growth. Today, DrinkMore Water is one of the largest privately-held bottled water delivery companies in the U.S.

And the work Bob and I did led to the creation of Blue Corona.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

On National Boss’s Day, a day I still think Blue Corona employees made up, our team surprised me with this:

In my life, I’ve never received something this thoughtful. I was on the brink of tears and utterly speechless. I’m many things, but quiet isn’t one of them. To this day, it is probably the kindest gesture anyone has ever paid me, and I’m forever grateful.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Blue Corona is a six-time Inc. 5000 analytics and digital marketing company. We help companies create and execute digital marketing strategies to increase leads, sales, and positive online experiences. We also measure and quantify advertising results in the language business owners and C-level executives prefer—sales, revenue, and gross profit.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Business is my platform to grow and transform people and companies. The work we do and our success creates jobs—for our clients and for Blue Corona. I get no greater sense of pride and purpose than when our clients, their employees, and our employees grow as people and community members.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

1. Being in a business that no one understands has more positives than negatives.

I wish I’d known then—and appreciated—how great it is to be in an industry that people don’t understand. Educating people about the “why” is much more fun than competing in a well-understood market based on price. For example, take call tracking.

Today, most savvy marketers have adopted call tracking as a good way to track ad performance. But back then, small business owners simply didn’t understand—and didn’t agree with—the concept of having multiple phone numbers. Their phone number was almost like a social security number—something you get once and have for life. It’s turning around those perceptions that really makes this industry fun.

2. Focus on what you want—not what you don’t want.

If you stare at the rock, you will hit the rock. I lost sight of this concept—no pun intended—when I started Blue Corona. As a new business owner, I was constantly focused on problems and what I didn’t want to happen.

One day, a mentor and advisor overheard me outside on the phone chatting with a friend about all my work problems. Later, he said he had overheard me complaining and suggested, “Instead of that, try saying that everything is fantastic—what a fun time you’re having tackling all these interesting startup challenges. Tell him you’re having the time of your life. And if it means lying, lie.”

After I got over the embarrassment of the whole situation, I tried it. Miraculously, all of my problems disappeared. The lesson is obvious: Bad or good, you get what you focus on.

3. As time goes on, you will face more—not fewer—problems, and the complexity of your problems will grow. The key to success is to re-frame problems as puzzles and games—and make solving them a fun, TEAM effort.

When I started Blue Corona, I figured we’d have fewer problems as time passed. But today, we have more problems than ever before. The difference is that we see those problems through a different lens. Problems are puzzles. Solving them is a game. Business is a team sport—the keyword is TEAM. As a company grows, the number of problems tends to increase. But if you’ve done your job as the founder, you have a bigger and smarter team that will help you solve them.

4. No business book can give you the secret formula for success.

You build a great business the same way you raise great children—strong values, hard work, a few rules, actions over words, and by showing up every day and giving things your 100% best. You can—and should read business books like Norm Brodsky’s Street Smarts and Ben Horowitz’s The Hard Thing About Hard Things—but recognize that there’s no “one right way,” so stop looking.

5. Take LOTS of pictures and keep a journal.

This is the SINGLE BIGGEST REGRET I have. I wish I’d done a better job of documenting the journey. The journey really IS the thing.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.