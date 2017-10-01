5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a CEO: Joe Alexander, Founder and CEO of Nest Bedding

“How hard it is to find good people. Having been raised to be self-sufficient, and having worked to support myself since I was 15, a work ethic is just something which was ingrained in me early in my life. My expectation is simply that if you agree to work for someone, you are exchanging 8 hours of your time for 8 hours’ worth of pay. I am disappointed how often you hire someone who then thinks their day should be filled with YouTube videos and Facebook posts. It seems many people just don't have a strong work ethic these days.”

I had the pleasure to interview Joe Alexander, Founder and CEO of Nest Bedding. Nest Bedding is a Family Owned, Factory Direct, Bedding and Mattress Company serving the Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Denver, Phoenix, New York and Chicago. They carry organic sheets, natural and certified bedding and mattresses.

Thank you so much for being with us! What is your "backstory"?

I started my mattress career in 1999 as a sales manager at Austin’s Home Furnishings in Northern California. After spending several years there, I was offered a sales position at C.S. Wo & Sons in its Slumberworld department, where I became the retailer’s top mattress Retail Sales Associate, selling nearly $2 million worth of product in one year. After a couple of years’ time with C.S. Wo & Sons and some amazing surfing, I moved back to California and worked as general manager for Keetsa for four years, where I helped the bed-in-a-box specialist launch and emerge on a national level before venturing out on my own in 2012.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

One of the most fulfilling stories is that all three of my adult children are working with me full time and in important roles in the company. From that, one of the funniest involves my daughter, Brooke, who runs my store operations in California. One day she was working the store in our Studio City location and she texted me (as young people do instead of calling) that she was working with Lena Headey, also known as Queen Cersei, from the popular Game of Thrones TV show. She was trying to play it cool and professional but was blowing up my phone as Lena was one of her favorite actresses. We get a lot of celebrities in our LA stores, and even funnier to me was the day she texted and she said she had an interesting woman in the store named Pia Zadora and had absolutely no idea who she was. Having your kids work for you is such a great honor and they provide some fun moments on almost a daily basis.

So what exactly does your company do?

Nest Bedding is one of a handful of companies that popularized the "Bed in a Box" movement. We are a factory direct, family owned mattress and bedding chain and are unique in that we are the only brick and mortar chain of mattress and bedding stores to have success in the online bed in a box arena as well. We are also unique in that we have a selection of beds online rather than a "One Size Fits All" approach many of the online mattress companies offer.

Nest Bedding has successfully married the online business model with a network of showrooms throughout the country with stores in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Phoenix and Denver.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Giving back is very important to me, I had a tough upbringing and have spent more than a few nights living in my car, so my success is not lost on me. Besides some random acts of kindness we don't need to go into, there are three areas of focus we like to shine a spotlight. First, the San Francisco Child Abuse Prevention Center. We support them with a very generous financial donation every month and we also are at their call when foster families in their system are in need of a bed for a child. Another cause that is important to us is Carter's Kids, an organization started by Carter Oosterhouse and Amy Smart. Carter's Kids builds a new park every month somewhere in the USA in areas of need. And lastly, we like to work with inner city women's shelters to provide mattresses. Helping

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

1. You can take a day off, but you never really get a day off. We have grown quickly but there never seems to be a way to truly escape the job. The phone rings 7 days a week and of course the email never stops. Someone always needs something, a customer always has questions. And while this can be draining, it means we are busy, so I can't be upset about it. It just means I need to make the most of every little break I can get.

2. You become a target. Once you are successful, you become a target for those who like to take advantage of others. I have been sued for $10,000 because a wool blanket smelled like wool, I have been sued because someone fell in the parking lot far outside our store. It's sad but once your company has a high profile, there are those who see that as an opportunity.

3. Your suppliers are not going to like you. Being the bad guy is a tough thing to learn and you don't learn it in school. Saying no, saying what needs to be said, pushing for better pricing, better terms, improving products, it's my responsibility to stay on the leading edge and competitive edge, always pushing my suppliers to be better.

4. How hard it is to find good people. Having been raised to be self-sufficient, and having worked to support myself since I was 15, a work ethic is just something which was ingrained in me early in my life. My expectation is simply that if you agree to work for someone, you are exchanging 8 hours of your time for 8 hours’ worth of pay. I am disappointed how often you hire someone who then thinks their day should be filled with YouTube videos and Facebook posts. It seems many people just don't have a strong work ethic these days.

5. How awesome it is to find good people. But once you find amazing, hardworking people, the experience is very satisfying! I have been so fortunate to find and work with some truly wonderful people and it is a great honor to employ them and get to know them on a more intimate level. I try to treat all my staff as family and see them as partners in our success. Without them, I would still be that one man shop working 7 days a week.