5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a CEO: Greg Gragg CEO of Blue Chair, LLC

I had the pleasure to interview Greg Gragg . As CEO of Blue Chair, LLC., Greg has more than 30 years of entrepreneurial experience in startups, acquisitions, business development, and take-overs. Starting with Gragg Advertising in 1992, Greg has started four additional technology companies, purchased one and helped developed over 20 products focused on "good practices" in lead generation. In addition he started a brewery, a trucking company, and invested in commercial real estate—all of which he has sold off. Greg continues to be involved with day-to-day operations of these companies, acquisitions, and trending research in entrepreneurial endeavors, business and direct marketing.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I grew up in the Midwest and my parents divorced when I was young. My father moved to Chicago then California and we stayed with my mother in Topeka, KS. My mother suffered from Schizophrenia, which meant I did not grow up with a traditional parent. As kids we had to cope and problem solve constantly on our own. Money was tight and we had to be innovative to survive and try to present ourselves as being a normal family as we were very embarrassed about our situation. We basically had to fight for anything we got and try to live a normal life similar to our friends. This set the tone for our lives. My brother is a very successful CIO and I have been fortunate enough in my business ventures. We have used the skills we gained “on the streets” as kids as well as evolving and coupling education with commonsense to be successful business people.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company.

I was presented with an outrageous goal during a potential client pitch: Hit the goal within three months or pay back all $200,000 from our business. Being always up for a challenge, I accepted and everyone’s jaw dropped. We managed to exceed the goal by 3% as we worked hard daily and literally willed it to happen. The CEO became one of my good friends to this day.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Which one. . . :-)

Gragg Advertising is a $40,000,000 full-service agency. They are a top 5 Kansas City Agency and recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 100 Global Agencies that Knows Google and Social Media.

IntegriShield is an internet compliance management and security company. They basically stop a variety of technology “thievery” and “shenanigans” and protect our clients from internet crooks. They are rapidly growing and have evolved a “spider and net” SaaS that is second to none.

Lever1 is a rapidly growing PEO. They ranked No. 44 on the Inc 500 list and No. 1 fastest-growing company in the state of Missouri. We group people together under co-employment to help companies save money on HR, payroll, benefits and risk management.

TDM is a small lead generation company that serves in a variety of verticals.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have always been a believer in giving back and have served on over 10 non-profit boards, four as President or Chairman.

Right now, I am COB of LeadsCouncil. Our mission is to educate and advocate for internet lead generation. We work with the FTC, FCC, CFPB and Sates Attorney’s Generals to establish Standards for internet lead generation. Our current goal is to bring a level of consumer-focused advocacy to protect consumer rights on the internet.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

1) It is never easy, and if it is, you could be in trouble – Running a business is a daily minefield. Watch out if things get easy and you are successful as it could lead you to a lazy lifestyle and in business nothing is a constant, even success. If you take your eye “off the ball”, it is going to hit you in the head and you will be back to struggling.

2) Do not make decisions in a vacuum, collaboration is key – As a leader be firm, but always listen to your team. Do not be a dictator as people will be scared to share their ideas with you. A lot of the business ideas we have developed were from “vision planning” and or annual planning with all of the team. The “eureka” idea can come from anywhere.

3) Nurture the business everyday – You may be good at a skillset that allowed you to start your business, but once it is up and running you better know the financials and operations. As an entrepreneur and CEO you have to continue watching and discussing all aspects of the business. It is hard to get a business off the ground; it is harder to keep it growing and it is even harder to keep it alive 25+ years.

4) Understand the escalator philosophy – In business you are either moving up or down. You never can stay the same as too many variables change – norms, trends, politics etc. Constantly innovate your products, services, and process to stay ahead of the competition and relevant to your customers and this will ensure you are moving up the escalator.

5) Love it or leave it – If you do not love what you are doing you will never be successful. You have to have a fire burning in you and believe what you are doing whole heartedly. Otherwise people will not follow you and your motivation will wane.

I know you asked for five, but as an entrepreneur I have to break the mold.

6) Pray a lot – I don’t remember the last day I went through that I didn’t have a conversation with God and/or ask for assistance from my ancestors. I am not ultra-religious, but I do have faith and believe in universal energy beyond our comprehension.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

I have to give you categories:

· Music, Hank Williams Jr. – I admire anyone who has the “Phoenix Ability”. Hank Williams Jr. almost killed himself in three different ways, but struggled through and rose from his own ashes to maintain his prominence.

· Actor, Tom Hanks – I am always amazed by Tom Hanks, he has had so many roles and has never let his audience down. He commits to his craft and I can’t remember a poorly acted Tom Hanks movie. It shows a commitment, dedication and an ability to relate to the audience.

· Sports, LeBron James – Came from nothing. Made himself something. Mic drop.

· Politics, Bill Clinton – I always found his ability to “cross the aisle” and build constituency in Washington DC amazing.

· World Thinkers, Angela Merkel – What a machine.

Hey if you could get them all together for lunch that would be awesome. I’ll buy!