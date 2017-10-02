5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a CEO: Stuart Carlitz, President and CEO of Eclipse International

“In the earliest stages of my career, I worked for several mattress companies that were run by individuals that I felt had many shortcomings. They would frequently mistreat employees and mismanaged the business. The experience had a profound impact on me, which generated a desire to have and run my own business.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Stuart Carlitz, president and CEO of Eclipse International, a cornerstone brand of the bedding industry in America. The company is a leader in advanced sleep systems crafted with high quality components, including latex, memory foam, gel and eco-friendly materials. Known for its design innovation, Eclipse holds a number of patents that deliver superb support throughout the product line. Today, the company has 61 licensees, 17 in the U.S., two in Canada and 42 overseas servicing 65 countries or provinces.

So what is your backstory? What inspired you?

In the earliest stages of my career, I worked for several mattress companies that were run by individuals that I felt had many shortcomings. They would frequently mistreat employees and mismanaged the business. The experience had a profound impact on me, which generated a desire to have and run my own business.

What is the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Here is an interesting story: At a furniture trade show, while presenting my brands Eclipse International and Eastman House, I found myself unable to accommodate a request. A potential licensee was interested in one of our brands for Southeast Asia. I had several factories in the market already; and while considering my options, I glanced at a sign of ours that included our corporate name – Bedding Industries of America. Suddenly, it dawned on me that there was an opportunity to license that name. Today, we license the BIA brand in addition to our Eclipse and Eastman House, and have 63 licensees worldwide, seven of which are Bedding Industries of America, servicing 12 countries.

And here is a funny story: Years ago, I was approached by a successful businessman in the industry who had an “excellent idea” for a new mattress program; it was a Playboy Mattress line licensed by the Playboy company. I entertained the idea and created a Playboy mattress program. I didn’t give much thought to the fact that women, who are the primary purchasers of mattresses, have little respect for Playboy. The collection was a major failure.

So, what exactly does your company do?

Based in North Brunswick, N.J., our company supplies retailers our manufactured mattresses and we license our intellectual property and brands to other mattress factories throughout the world.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We support our employees at work and at home; we all face challenges at unexpected times. This also extends to their families, our customers, suppliers and friends. We’re also actively involved with a number of charities include the Seena Magowitz Foundation, which supports pancreatic cancer research. As a founding sponsor of Anti For Autism poker tournament, we remain committed to the mission of finding a cure for the condition.

In response to Hurricane Harvey, we partnered with our licensees to donate sleep products to help those displaced by the storm. In a move to support children getting a good night’s sleep so that they can perform better in school, Eclipse International and Eastman House donated mattresses to Beds For Kids, a Charlotte, N.C.-based organization that provides beds for children in need.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why?

Give pause before reacting and exercise great patience with people. There have been situations where I’ve reacted and lost business opportunities and employees that I would have liked to have maintained and kept. The lost business opportunities usually resulted over money or payment. We all live and learn, and I’m a different person today than I was back in the day. Currently, I’m dealing with a situation where I’m doing my best to pause with a large customer we’ve worked with for years. I could move in one direction, which would cause a great deal of problems for the customer. Right now, I’m pausing instead of reacting. Realize things might get worse before they get better. Litigation will always challenge you. A lawsuit by a former partner in 2004 spanned five years, and after I won the litigation, he appealed and later dropped the appeal. Still, it took many years to do a full turnaround, and it took until 2014 to make the company whole again. For the last three years, we’ve been posting consecutive years of strong growth. Learn to properly delegate. It allows managers and employees to become stakeholders of both their personal and professional accomplishments.When I came into the business, I was somewhat high strung. I remember walking into the office one day and someone had not shown up for work. I found myself answering phones and running reports and generally doing a little bit of everything. At that moment, I realized I had to build an organization by hiring the best people possible and empowering them to succeed. Executives can’t afford NOT to have the best in breed team members working alongside them. You must surround yourself with the best people you can find. Businesses are like Ferris Wheels – people are constantly getting off. You must ensure you have good people getting on to fill the seats. Think outside the box and be willing to take risks and accept failure.Online bedding brand Saatva comes to mind. When I met with the founders of the brand, they had this idea to sell mattresses via e-mail blasts, which sounded like a crazy plan at the time. We worked together to develop a product and marketing strategy that was outside of the traditional flow of mattress sales. Today, the Saatva brand is the largest luxury brand of mattresses sold online and delivered to consumer with white glove service. I was willing to take the leap and today, the beds are manufactured in our network of factories. Truly listen to customers. By doing so, you can help business partners be more successful, and in turn, the company will be more successful. Most salespeople walk in and like to talk. I like to take the time to listen to our customers or partners and learn about their operation. I want to see their retail showroom floor, how it flows, how it’s merchandised and learn about their needs and goals. Then, I’ll develop a program that meets their needs. We listen first to understand their needs. There’s no cookie-cutter approach within our operation.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this.