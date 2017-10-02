5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a CEO: David Darmanin CEO of Hotjar

“Hotjar's mission enables us to bring goodness to the world by making the Internet a better place.”

I had the pleasure to interview David Darmanin. David is fighting to change the way digital experiences are built so the Internet becomes a better place. Hotjar, the business he founded three years ago, empowers businesses to truly understand their web and mobile users, using both analytics and feedback. From a young age, David liked to play around with computers (his first computer was an Apple Macintosh when he was 5 years old) and has been fascinated by the power of simple, intuitive experiences ever since. His passion turned into a career and he is now the founder and CEO of Hotjar, a fully remote company with team members in several countries including the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, and Malta. His experience spans multiple disciplines including expertise in conversion optimization, digital marketing, project management, and experience in selling digital products on a global scale. He has also served as creative director and designer for print, web, brand and product interface products. Additionally, he served as the founder of the Startup Malta Business Plan competition and co-founded the Startup Malta Foundation for Entrepreneurship. Today, Startups to Fortune 500, Hotjar is used on over 220,000 sites in 184 countries.

Thank you so much for joining us. What's your backstory?

I've always been fascinated by the idea of having an interface; a system communicating to an individual (through a software or a webpage). It goes back to that moment when I first used my dad's Apple Macintosh when I was five. I fell in love instantly with its interface. My love for design got me an early career in graphic design and then when the Internet came along. My cousin and I started to build web pages from the garage in my house. I got asked to build a website for the comedian Billy Connelly through an agency in Malta. The experience frustrated me because I couldn't measure how successful what I was building was. How to measure success? Client happiness? Award nominations? Remember, at the time, there was no Google Analytics.I then went on to study Law at University but I barely attended any lectures because I ran an Ad Agency on the side (which ultimately failed).

One day, I saw an ad in the paper in Malta from a company saying "we have millions of pageviews and we're looking for an optimisation specialist". I applied for it and got the job. This was around the time when the idea of optimising experiences came along. This was an amazing opportunity for me as I travelled all around the world. We used a ton of tools, made a ton of mistakes and I was lucky to grow into a VP role and build a team. I then joined Conversion Rate Experts (one of the best Conversion Rate Optimization agency in the World) where I was thrown in the deep end, consulting for big businesses. I realized these big companies felt the same way that I felt: the online tools we used were too complicated, too numerous, too expensive, and led to data paralysis. I saw myself 15 years earlier as that junior designer being frustrated by the lack of measurement online. I realized that this was my mission: empowering anyone from a student to a Fortune 500 to put the customers at the centre of everything and understand their users.

This is why we want Hotjar to be used by 10M sites across the World.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

- Atlassian: They started from a garage and bootstrapped for 10 years.

- Automattic: They were the first to leverage remote working at scale and go against the current.

- Basecamp: They have a really simple product, resisted the temptation to complicate it, and leveraged thought leadership through their blog Signal vs Noise and their books.

- Wistia: I love their culture, their marketing and envy their unbelievably loyal customer base.

- Elon Musk: He's an amazing entrepreneur because he managed to tackle three massive problems in parallel, which is mind-blowing.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Hotjar's mission enables us to bring goodness to the World by making the Internet a better place. We're not seeking growth for the sake of growth; instead, we treat our product as a vehicle for businesses to put their users at the centre of everything they do. We've also been very deliberate on how we designed our company (more so than the product). Myself and my co-founders worked in many places before and we hated most of them. We asked ourselves the question: with life being so short and time so precious, how can we design a company that will make people truly love their jobs?

The answer lies in two concepts: purpose and freedom.

Most people have to go to an office and live close to that space in order to contribute to a company. With Hotjar we wanted to leverage the remote idea: how do we maximise the amount of freedom we can give to our team? By avoiding traditional management and promoting the notion of leadership instead: we focus on the end goal and empower our team to get there. We empower people to take decisions, to lead their team, and to take holidays when they want to (there's no approval needed). We also give them a budget, a personal credit card, and trust them to spend the money wisely for their travels, office supplies, etc.

On giving back, we commit 1% of our time and revenue to causes we believe in, but we intend to do more in the next coming months.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Your network is your worth. I thought that if you worked hard and did a good job the rest would follow. I was wrong. I've realised overtime that being connected to people and having access to great minds is truly powerful. Being based in Malta we felt the challenge of this as Hotjar started to grow. Now we're investing a lot into building that network which is why we've decided to host a yearly event called the XAwards in Malta, and pay for 100 people to come over and meet us.

Marketing is about perception and size of market. Marketing isn't about spending money to get users. Instead, it's about perception: how do you position yourself in the mind of your users? I now advise many young Europeans entrepreneurs to do the same.

Put the customers at the centre of everything. Don't believe the hype of building a business, getting business cards and a logo, and making money. Instead you should stop focusing on making a million euros and focus on creating value for 1 million people. At Hotjar, we like say our users are our boss. Without them we wouldn't exist.

Build your leadership team early. Spend half of your time hiring. As you grow, things are going to catch up with you and you will need to rely on others. At Hotjar, we weren't that late but we weren't early either.

We are all born rich and all die poor. This is a critical notion when taking decisions. Every day billions of dollars are moved around the world while time is a constant. We are all born rich and all die poor.

Why are you building this business? Time flies! I now have a 1-year old and a 3-year old, and for me, working remotely gives me the opportunity to spend as much time as possible with my family.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I couldn't limit myself to only one:

- Jay Simons: the president of Atlassian as I truly admire him as an entrepreneur.

- Guy Kawasaki: He influenced my mindset with his mantra "it's much better to have a scale problem than a user problem". In other words, it's better to struggle to scale because you have a lot of users instead of having the right architecture and no users.