5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a CEO: Matiss Ansviesulis CEO Creamfinance

I had the pleasure of interviewing Matiss Ansviesulis. Matiss seems to be fond of a slightly different approach– “if things can go wrong, they will, but you will end up learning and earning”, he says. I had the pleasure of interviewing Matiss Ansviesulis, Co-Founder and CEO Creamfinance, nominated as the second fastest-growing company in Europe in 2016. At the age of 30 Matiss has not only managed to raise over $100M for his business, but has managed to grow the company across 8 geographies and employ over 300 people globally.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

My story is relatively simple – having grown in a post-Soviet country Latvia in a middle-class family with three siblings I quickly realized I want to build a successful, international business. Latvia is a small country with nearly to 2 million inhabitants, and such a small market forces you to think globally from the first day of your business.

I didn’t really have any special talents and left the country to study in UK. After that, I and my best friend, now a Co-Founder realized that due to the credit crunch it’s gotten difficult to get a short-term loan in a bank, and this is where the idea behind Creamfinance was born.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

When we started we were the team of two, living and working in a rented apartment. We simply rented a flat in the city center of Prague; we were sleeping in one room and had operations running in another room. When we started hiring people for the job it was kind of uncomfortable to tell them that this is also the place where we are crashing; we would wake up and go greet our employees in another room while still in pajamas. We were bootstrapping 100%, all the time. This mentality and focus on operations has also led us to our international success, I believe. Happy to say that after 5 years in business we don’t need to crash in any of our 8 offices anymore.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

Creamfinance is a personal finance company, providing one of the fastest consumer loans, backed up by Smart Data scoring method. We provide three financial products across 8 markets.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am all about sharing my experience and inspiring others through entrepreneurship. To help local youth in Latvia grow and achieve their dreams, I have recently established a scholarship fund that provides financial assistance to young talents – athletes and students with entrepreneurship potential. More to that, I am regularly doing pro-bono mentorship as well as have recently started a YouTube channel, where I share my experience and advice.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

1: Casual clothing is OK

I wish someone told me that I can dress in any way and style I wish. I personally find simple t-shirts and hoodies most comfortable, and this is how I dress now (as opposed to the first 3 years of wearing suit daily).

Casual clothing from now is also a regular practice in our business.

2: Money doesn’t make you happy

Money cannot buy happiness. We all make the same mistakes when it comes to money, thinking that the more you earn, the happier you become. False.

3: It’s crucial to delegate

Learning to delegate is an important step towards becoming a better leader, perhaps the most important management skill of all. You simply cannot do everything on your own. A good CEO is a rare breed, and effective delegation definitely adds to breed improvements.

Instead of trying to juggle and manage 1001 projects from the very beginning, I wish someone told me how important delegation is from the very beginning, and I would have taken it more seriously.

4: You need to seek for answers

You are not expected to know everything, and it’s both understandable and appropriate to seek for answers.

5: It’s hard to be the CEO

Being the CEO costs you time, nerves, money, relationships - and the list goes on. It's not an easy position; it's more like riding a roller-coaster. It's scary and traumatizing, but hell of a fun.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Totally and without any doubts – Warren Buffet. I’m a huge fan of his methodology, focus and ambitions. I’ve even got his portrait in my office!