5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a CEO: Ernie Garcia, CEO of Carvana

“The most important thing you can do is surround yourself with great people.”

I had the pleasure to interview Ernie Garcia, CEO of Carvana. Carvana was founded in 2012 in Phoenix as an antidote to the decades-old dealership model. Founder and CEO Ernie Garcia knew there had to be a better way to buy a car, putting the customer in control and putting some fun back into the car buying process. In 2013, the first Carvana car was sold in Atlanta, and in 2015, Carvana launched the world’s first fully automated, coin-operated Car Vending Machine in Nashville, Tenn. Today, Carvana is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CVNA), has seven Car Vending Machines across the country (Nashville, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Raleigh and newly launched Jacksonville), and free, as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 37 markets.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I was born and raised in Arizona. When I was pretty young, my dad started an automotive retail company and on summer break when I was 15 and all my friends were hanging out at the mall, my dad made me intern in the accounting department at the company. In retrospect, while this may have run afoul of some child labor laws, it did get me an excellent background education in the types of GL entries that are regularly made in automotive retail. I played a bunch of sports growing up, but none well enough to take me anywhere. Then, in what I can only assume was an admissions error, I got into Stanford and had four incredible years that I wish everyone could benefit from. I couldn't have asked for more out of my college experience. From there, I went out to New York and honed my evil finance skills on Wall Street before heading back to Phoenix to work in the family business. Since moving back, I have started two companies, one that failed spectacularly, but taught me a lot, and Carvana, which has been an amazing ride.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Filming this music video. It turns out getting consumers’ attention is incredibly hard, and as a founder of a company that is convinced that your company deserves attention, you can get desperate. And that desperation can cause you to make terrible, terrible music videos. That said, it was a really fun day. We also did a video that was a spoof on Zach Galifianakis’ Between Two Ferns to help with recruiting. The desperation comes through just as clearly there.

So what exactly does your company do?

Carvana is the new way to buy a car. Consumers can visit Carvana.com, shop more than 7,000 vehicles, finance, purchase and even trade in an old car in as little as 10 minutes. We’ll then deliver your vehicle as soon as the next day, or you can pick up your vehicle at one of our seven Car Vending Machines. For decades, now, consumers have been beholden to the traditional dealership model, where the dealer calls the shots. We knew there had to be a better way – by putting the inventory online, we gave consumers the freedom to browse at their own pace, put them in control of the purchase process, all while saving them an average of $1,430 under Kelley Blue Book suggested retail value.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I think the remarkable thing about being a start-up is that you have to bring value to the world or you won't survive. You can't get away with a little business tweak and a strong marketing message because you don't have the resources. You have to create something that is actually better for people or they won't give you a chance. For us, that "better" takes the form of giving customers a wider selection of cars to choose from, saving them, on average, close to $1,500 and several hours of time at a dealership, giving them the best customer experience available when buying a car, and wrapping it all in a 7-day, money-back guarantee to make sure they can make the choice to buy from us confidently. We sold more than 10,000 cars last quarter, alone, which means we were on pace to put about $60 million back into our customers’ pockets and save them over 18 years of slow-motion dealership negotiation time every year. We aren't curing cancer, but that is a contribution we are very proud of.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I became CEO" and why?

1: The most important thing you can do is surround yourself with great people. In any company’s life, you go through several phases. Phase 1 is the idea phase, phase 2 is the product phase, and phase 3 is the business phase. When you head into the business phase (post-launch) and get hit with all the fires that are constantly burning everywhere, you no longer can be aware of, or involved with, everything going on everywhere inside the company. That is when the quality of the people around you will really be tested. In our case, the business got better as we hit that phase because the team at Carvana really is uniquely talented. Or at least more talented than I am.

2: Everything is going to be harder than you think, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't swing for it. I think every entrepreneur necessarily suffers from over-optimism. If you appreciated how hard things are going to be, you would probably never embark on the journey. That over-optimism is an asset, because it enables you psychologically to take risks. It also creates risks, because it can cause you not to be realistic. Great people come in here, too. You have to surround yourself with people that have different perspectives, so you can benefit from the risk-taking that is born of optimism, while also getting the planning benefits that are born of realism.

3: Most of the time, when people ask for your opinion, they know the answer better than you do, and your job is to make them feel confident about what they already know. Uncertainty causes paralysis. If people aren't sure whether to do A or B, they tend to just "think about it" instead of doing anything. This happens all the time to all of us, but you have to fight it. If the decision is hard to make, that is usually because there isn't good reason to think the outcomes of two different moves are that different. That means the choice isn't that important, but making a choice is.

4: All of a sudden, when you get the title of "CEO," people nod their head a lot when you talk and think everything you say is smarter than it is. It isn't. Make sure those great people around you remind you of the truth. There are too many CEOs out there that get convinced by all the head nodding that they really do have all the answers and their companies suffer as a result.

5: Every day is a grind, but you have to take the time every once in a while to look back over what the team has accomplished and be proud. I remember about a year after launch, we got our first national TV news coverage. We knew it was coming and we knew that there was no way the site was going to be able to handle the traffic load without some serious last-second scrambling. We scrambled. When it aired, there were probably 30 of us – most of the company at the time – gathered around a couple monitors with traffic and server health stats on them. As thousands and thousands of visitors showed up and the site didn't fall down, everyone was "ooh-ing" and "aah-ing" like we were watching the Kentucky Derby. When we knew the site held up, there were cheers and high fives all around. Watching that unfold was probably the first time I really appreciated how special what we had going, really was. It was an awesome moment and one that I will never forget.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?