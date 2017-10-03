5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a CEO: Joe Wang, CEO of Impartner

“I find myself spend more timing coaching and counseling people. It is so energizing and rewarding to work in this growing company with so many young professionals who are smart and ambitious, and share all the things I absolutely wish I’d learned earlier on.”

I had the pleasure to interview Joe Wang, CEO of Impartner. Impartner Software, Inc. develops and provides SaaS based partner relationship management (PRM) and marketing automation platform (MAP) solutions.The company serves clients range from small and medium sized businesses to Fortune 1000 companies in the United States and internationally. It has strategic partnerships with salesforce; Microsoft Dynamics; ORACLE; and channel maven. Impartner Software, Inc. was formerly known as TreeHouse Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Impartner Software, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in South Jordan, Utah. The company has a location in Paris, France.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I grew up in Beijing and was raised by my parents, who were professors in literature and very focused on research and had a strong work ethic – both of which are defining traits that shape my own personality.

When I was 18, I was a computer science major at Peking University. At the time, we were all pretty focused on learning computer science and programming.

One day I read “Silicon Valley Fever,” which became one of the most defining books on the growth of the high-tech culture in Silicon Valley. The book was all about utilizing your technical background to start a business, to create something, to fit a particular market need, and then be an entrepreneur. The book talked about Apple, Steve Jobs, Hewlett-Packard and other successful companies that started in Silicon Valley.

The book had a major impact on me, and I realized that the most important thing I could bring to the market was to meet business needs with great technology. ​That’s truly what made me set a goal at a young age to be an entrepreneur in the technology industry, and from then on, my focus was on learning everything I could to be successful. I think that was perhaps one of the most important lessons for me, and in my career, and it probably helped me the most significantly – set a goal early and go after it.

At this point in my career, it’s been many years, but really the direction hasn’t changed. I’ve run several computer software businesses and have been fortunate enough to be able to grow all these companies and be successful at it, and that is exactly the dream that I envisioned. However, at the time, I would have envisioned one of them, and being able to do several is actually beyond my original dreams.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

· My return to Utah for sure. Having spun LANDesk out of Intel and growing that business in Salt Lake City before selling it in 2007 to Avocent, I really didn’t expect to be back here again. I moved back to the Pacific Northwest after LANDesk and have been living in Seattle in the last 10 years. As I started looking for my next venture 3 years ago, there were over 20 possibilities within 2 hours of flight from Seattle - and only one was in Utah. Ironically that’s the one that ended up being the most compelling business opportunity, and I’m here again. What’s exciting, is while the Silicon Slopes has retained the best characteristics of the area in terms of a stable, hard-working, workforce, the region has gotten even stronger as more tech companies have come to the area and expanded the tech talent pool into one of the best in the country. It’s a true tech hub, and the local culture has grown to match with better restaurants and richer cultural options overall. What’s also powerful for Impartner, is it allowed me to “put the band back together,” and tap so many of the great leaders I’ve worked with before to join the company. It’s really allowed us to hit the ground running and is absolutely a key factor in the growth we’ve had since making the acquisition.

So what exactly does your company do?

We’re a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company that makes channel management software called PRM – Partner Relationship Management. Seventy five percent or more of most companies’ revenue is sold through partners and not through direct sales. Contemporary PRM technology helps vendors manage their partner relationships by providing them with a world-class Partner Portal that provides partners with everything they need to do business with that vendor – from onboarding, to providing leads, to providing marketing materials that help them amplify the vendor’s brand. Just as important, PRM cracks open the black box on partner performance, and allows vendors to manage the performance of their indirect sales channel with the same visibility as they do their direct sales. It’s a powerful Enterprise Business Solution that’s as critical to a company’s business success as CRM and helps accelerate indirect sales.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

· I’d start with the technology Impartner provides. As a leader of multiple companies that sell through the channel, until recently, I was not aware of PRM technology and how it could help companies optimize their indirect sales channel. A blind survey to our customer base, which includes companies like Splunk, Xerox, Rackspace, Ingersoll Rand, and Fortinet, shows an average 31 percent increase in revenue and a 23 percent decrease in channel administration cost in the first year alone. The business impact is tremendous. It’s very rewarding to be bringing that technology to market and helping more companies drive better results out of their businesses. For me personally, that’s particularly motivating, because it goes right back to my early realization that the most important thing I could bring to the market, was to meet business needs with great technology.

On a more personal note, I find myself spend more timing coaching and counseling people. It is so energizing and rewarding to work in this growing company with so many young professionals who are smart and ambitious, and share all the things I absolutely wish I’d learned earlier on.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

1. Everything starts with the team:

o When it comes to technology, it’s all about the minds. No amount of capital or hours worked is a replacement for finding incredible technical talent that can continually figure out a way to make anything happen. And when it comes to teamwork, nothing is more powerful than ensuring you hire a well-functioning group of people that bring a great balance of strengths to the table. A few members of our Impartner leadership team were at a dinner recently with one of our investors. The investor was watching the table and watching our interaction – and commented on the strength of our interaction and re-affirmed that it was one of the key reasons they made the investment in Impartner. His quote was a powerful one and has proven itself to be true throughout my career, “When you have a powerful team, it’s everything, and what you’re working on is just the project.”

2. You will never have enough data to make a SURE decision:

o When you’re collecting data, you’re standing still and the market keeps moving. You need to acquire the skills to make decisions with some level of ambiguity, because you’re never going to have all the data you need to be 100 percent sure. A case in point with Impartner would be a decision we made right at acquisition. Our technology integrated primarily with Salesforce’s Customer Relationship Management Solution (CRM), by far the leader in the market. However, we could see momentum in the market around a number of other competing CRMs and even companies without CRMS, and we very quickly acted with conviction to invest in our ability to integrate more broadly. The result has caused our customer base to soar with a host of world leaders we never could have served before in very short amount of time.

3. Help others when you can:

o Early on in my career, I thought I was “too busy” to help. Ultimately, I realized you need plenty of help to build a successful business. If you’re looking out over the long term, you realize that when you help people, without expecting anything back, most help you back when they get a chance, regardless. Ironically, even the smallest things that don’t take a lot of time, may be really important to them, and in the end, it comes back to you in spades – a introduction, a recommendation, a customer. You just don’t know, but ultimately, it’s usually a win/win. It’s incredibly rewarding to see so many former contacts as customers and vice versa.

4. Make sure you share the same business philosophy as your investors:

o When you’re looking for investors, you may be fortunate enough to be able to choose from a range of investment teams. Just as you’d choose your leadership teams, you should look for a good fit with potential investors in terms of philosophy and style. Truly take the time to check their track record on how they support companies when things are going well and when they’re not. Some investors can only be supportive when things are going well, and realistically, even if you’re on a good growth trajectory, not every quarter is going to be great. You want an investment partner who is constructive in good times and in bad, which is the truest test of teamwork and character.

5. Research the companies you join, like a VC would research an investment:

o When venture capital firms evaluate companies, they dig incredibly deeply before making an investment decision. Given most valuable thing anyone of us can invest is our time, everyone should make that same level of investment into truly understanding the strength of a company’s technology and competitive position before making a decision to work there – at any level. For people who are really wanting to be on the front of a technology wave, I see so many distracted by the wrong things – by companies that have become unicorns and have rather cool perks, etc. – and they fail to realize that the more important thing is to join a rising company at the right time.

