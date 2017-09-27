5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Dr. Amy Baxter CEO of MMJ Labs

“Since our product directly helps people who have been dealt a bad hand with a serious disease, we have the luxury of hearing amazing “thank you” stories almost every day. I cry about once a month.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing CEO and founder of MMJ Labs, Dr. Amy Baxter, inventor of Buzzy, VibraCool Cryotherapy, + DistrACTION card drug-free pain relievers. Dr. Baxter is a pediatric emergency MD whose mission is to uncouple pain from fear and give people power over pain. As an academic who publishes and lectures on pain relief all over the world, she got federal funding to research and develop Buzzy for needle pain. She expanded the Buzzy Cool-Pulse technology to VibraCool for joint and back pain, and now is researching how the technology speeds repair and can reduce opioids. She has spoken at TEDMED, Exponential Medicine, and MakerFaire, and some of the coolest awards are her 2017 Healthcare Transformer, “The Idea Person” per the WSJ, 2014 Innovative CEO of Georgia Bio. She is also known for creating and validating the BARF oncology nausea scale, and for turning down Mr. Wonderful on Shark Tank.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

As a pediatric emergency physician and pain researcher, I founded the PEMA Emergency Research Center at Scottish Rite Children's Hospital, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. My research interests had always revolved around relief of suffering, so with my first grant I created and validated a pediatric nausea scale for children with cancer. It’s kind of like those pain scales, but the last one is blowing chunks. Acronyms are critical in research, actually, so I named it the Baxter Animated Retching Faces scale. My BARF scale is now used worldwide to assess and research improving nausea from chemotherapy.

I lecture a lot about how doctors can prevent causing pain, but when a nurse ambushed my 4 year old for his boosters and caused lasting needle fear, I decided there needed to be a solution for parents, not just the healthcare system. Driving home after an overnight emergency shift I realized vibration was a key to numbing pain; my husband was a boy scout and suggested adding frozen peas, and the combination completely blocked sharp pain on my kids’ hands. At first I just wanted a solution to needle pain to improve vaccination. After creating and using a prototype that worked for our children, I had a few weeks of overwhelming anxiety. I knew this was important on a much larger scale, but didn’t want to change my life to make it happen. My husband and I talked, and my emergency colleagues agreed to let me reduce my clinical work to research and develop the concept. I had to found the company and become a CEO in order to qualify for a 1.1M NIH Innovation grant. I thought it would take two or three years at most…. that was in 2006! I’m really proud that publications on the Buzzy Cool-Pulse technology have been replicated worldwide. Beyond reducing pain, my research confirmed that needle fear has increased 252%. This July 2017 I published a paper in Vaccine demonstrating WHY needle fear has skyrocketed, how to prevent it, and that needle fear persists and changes compliance with vaccination. I hope this paper will change the way we vaccinate preschool children, to reduce this preventable growing epidemic of needle phobia. In some ways I feel that I’ve contributed what I need to to science about needles, and now I can work on bigger pain issues.

When a colleague used Buzzy to avoid opioid use after a knee replacement, I decided with my family to stop clinical practice to develop my technology into a pain reliever to address the opioid epidemic. I became a full time CEO in 2016. My mission is to uncouple pain from fear, and eliminate unnecessary pain. Through TED talks and lectures at medical futurist conferences, I’m hoping to change both the way physicians are trained and the way patients learn to approach pain.

I still lecture to healthcare providers nationally and internationally about pain; additional achievements and recognition include:

- Top 40 Transformers in Healthcare (MM&M 2017)

- 9 Women Med Tech Leaders to Know (+Mass Device, March, 2017)

- Forbes Top Ten Healthcare Disruptors (2015)

- Wall Street Journal's “Idea Person” (2014)

- Most Innovative CEO in 2014 (Georgia BIO)

- Inc. Magazine’s Top Women in Tech to watch (2012)

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

We make a device that vibrates, so there are LOTS of interesting stories. When I first started I was so frustrated trying to source motors I went to a red light district to find things to take apart and prototype. Hilarity ensued. When we first started selling Buzzy units we didn’t tape the toggle switch, so some of the Buzzy units would turn on in transit. They got a box in Fargo, ND that was vibrating, and took it out back and called the bomb squad. We loved the image of a bunch of people in heavy protection opening a box with a bunch of wiggling bees. Now we have a push button on the most common unit we sell.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

We make medical devices that block pain on contact using the body’s nervous system. Just like when you put a burned finger under cold running water, using cold and motion together jam the pain signal anywhere on the body. Pain, burning, and itching are all carried on the same aDelta nerve – because pain is just an alarm system for the body, it’s made to be easy to turn off. The cool thing is that high frequency low amplitude vibration does a lot more than just block pain – it increases blood flow, it speeds repair of tissues and bones, and it makes it easier to tolerate the kind of cold you need to reduce inflammation.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Since our product directly helps people who have been dealt a bad hand with a serious disease, we have the luxury of hearing amazing “thank you” stories almost every day. I cry about once a month – the mom of the 3 year old with kidney disease who asked “why did you stop loving me” after one needle poke, but who felt nothing with Buzzy; the little girl with inoperable brain cancer who just asked for a Buzzy as a gift after diagnosis; the moms who were going to quit IVF before they got a Buzzy who send us the pictures of their babies. When people write us, it’s very, very real and immediate that what we’re doing is making a difference. When people started using Buzzy instead of drugs after surgery, I realized it made more sense to quit practicing medicine and really build our pain platform – that’s VibraCool.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why?

1) When you're a CEO, you become really boring - I didn't know that the required obsession with a start up means you lose all sorts of social currency - I haven't even watched a single episode of Game of Thrones!

2) When someone asks “How is your business”, figure out if what they really want to hear is “fine”. CEOs have to stop themselves from deluging everyone with the whole story (which adds to us being boring). You can tell a poser entrepreneur CEO pretty easily this way: if the answer is one sentence or less, they're not a real CEO.

3) Expect a series of near death events. Entrepreneurs are constantly aware of every way their whole company could unravel – and often overreact when they think something is about to start tugging the thread. One of the most intense conversations of my life was when the FDA was auditing us, and called while I was on an innertube rafting family trip to say they decided not to let us say Buzzy was for shots. IT was the url of our website at the time! I was explaining the research, the proof, and the case studies to convince them otherwise, all while surrounded by towers of giant orange and red inflatable Fruit Loops. Surreal.

4) How long this all takes: Fortunately, no one told me before I was really committed that this would take 10 years, on average, from conception to exit. I’m not sure my passion to change the world would have extended to that kind of sacrifice. That’s why if you’re going to start a company, make sure you are passionate!

5) I would definitely have felt like less of a failure for this taking so long if someone had told me how hard it is to get medical products accepted. Last year someone said “they could come up with a cure for dead and hospitals wouldn’t pick it up for 10 years.” That would have been nice to know earlier! I invented Buzzy in 2006, and we’re really just getting traction in the last 3 years!

