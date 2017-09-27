5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Rob Reif, President of MNI Targeted Media, a Time Inc. Company

“Jobs and assignments will come and go throughout your career, but there is one constant - the brand equity that you build for yourself. If you are quick to burn bridges and only consider short-term gain, then that will come back and haunt you. Build a platinum reputation for yourself, so clients will always want to work and partner with you.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Rob Reif. Rob is the President of MNI Targeted Media, a Time Inc. company, and is a true media maverick. Rob started in the media industry with the New York Times in the 1990s and now spearheads MNI Targeted Media.

What is your "backstory"?

I started in media at The New York Times when I was 25 and grew up with the publication in the 1990s. I’ve been with Time Inc.’s MNI Targeted Media for almost 17 years and have been honored to spearhead the company that prides itself on being a maverick organization that remains nimble and embraces change in the ever evolving media space.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became President / CEO?

MNI Targeted Media had our national company sales meeting recently and we engaged a nationally and well-known figure to speak to our entire company about a relevant media topic. As one of my team was introducing this woman, she promptly pulled out a pair of nail clippers and started to manicure herself. And while I’m leaning forward incredulously, I realize that this woman is soon supposed to be inspiring my entire team. It was an interesting and nerve-wracking moment. Who does that?

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

MNI Targeted Media Inc., a subsidiary of Time Inc., provides targeted print and digital advertising programs, and offers clients a single point of contact for multi-platform, customized, demo- and geo-targeted advertising. We are a media agnostic company and have been proudly serving our clients for more than 50 years.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Philanthropy is a key part of our culture at MNI Targeted Media and we have been proud as an organization that this is an embedded part of our culture and DNA. We have done work with The Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and The American Cancer Society.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Became CEO?

I was 25 years old when I started in media at The New York Times. The media landscape has changed radically since that time, but there is advice that is timeless. Below are the 5 things I wish someone had told me (or I wish I had listened to) when I was making my start.

YOU ARE YOUR BRAND.

Jobs and assignments will come and go throughout your career, but there is one constant - the brand equity that you build for yourself. If you are quick to burn bridges and only consider short-term gain, then that will come back and haunt you. Build a platinum reputation for yourself, so clients will always want to work and partner with you.

STAY POSITIVE AND FIND SOLUTIONS.

Office culture is a breeding ground for negative chatter. Individuals who are unhappy, who are looking to blame someone else, and who don’t want to be there will always find ways to spread their discontent within an office. Don’t get sucked into their adverse downward conversation. You are always best served by keeping a positive attitude and looking for solutions (rather than pointing blame) to promote positive change. Don’t empower the whiners, and don’t get spotted hanging out with them.

BAD TIMES SHALL PASS.

It happens to everyone. Somewhere along the way you are not going to reach a key goal, or the economy will tank, or you will get a boss who probably shouldn’t be in management. This too shall pass. Stay focused on your long-term goals, and keep close to the people and relationships that matter the most to you.

DON’T GET FOOLED BY SHINY OBJECTS.

It isn’t about the making the biggest salary. Carefully consider all the aspects of a job before you accept a new position. When you are young, there is always a higher paying position at the company around the corner you consider pursuing, but your time and energy isn’t just about the money. Making an extra $5k, $10k or even $25k may not be worth it if you leave a company that appreciates you, respects you and treats you like family for one that makes you into a cog in the machine.

BALANCE.

At the beginning of your career it is easy to let competitiveness push you to work long hours and to always be “on” – you may not have a spouse, children or other outside factors competing for your time. However, the winners are those who are able to find true balance between their “on” time and their “down” time. This can look very different for every individual, but the important thing is to make sure you find the right balance for you from the start of your career because that will help you keep the balance throughout your career.

