5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Ray Grainger, CEO of Mavenlink

I had the pleasure to interview Ray Grainger: Ray is the founder and CEO of Mavenlink, a software company that makes systems specifically designed to help services industries thrive and enterprises transform the way they work. Before starting Mavenlink, he spent 17 years at Accenture as Global Managing Partner, consulting for both large enterprises as well as small and medium-sized businesses. He is an expert at combining technology and industry best practices. In his spare time, Ray is an adventurer, and has served on two expeditions to Antarctica with the National Science Foundation.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Throughout my life I have always sought out difficult things to do--I think it's because I enjoy overcoming challenges. This became clear to me when I was just 17 years old. While most of my friends in high school were submitting college applications, I wanted an adventure. I was introduced to the National Science Foundation through a university professor, and ended up joining an assignment in Antarctica for six months. The job was to do things like weigh seal pups and count penguin chicks. I also helped establish the infrastructure for those who followed by building an emergency camp and a solar lab. I was the youngest person on the team, which earned me the nickname “Baby Shackleton.” While I loved my experience in that first year, I didn't make it all the way to the South Pole. I knew I had to find a way. During a second expedition a year later, I heard that there was a piece of equipment near the South Pole that needed to be extracted from the ice. It was stuck 50 feet deep. People thought it was a crazy idea to attempt the project. I said give me a week and two other people to help, and I will dig it out. It took a month, but we got it out and I made it to the South Pole. I actually earned a congressional medal for that work.

These expeditions were really formative for me. They instilled persistence, adaptability, and resourcefulness. I also learned to really trust my instincts. All of these characteristics have served me well in my career and eventually as an entrepreneur.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

It wasn’t funny at the time, and it is only in hindsight we laugh about it, but I do have a story. We started Mavenlink with great excitement in August 2008… one month before the financial collapse. It was not an ideal time to start a business. Most people thought the timing for us was terrible. And we did too, at first. We were so worried about the collapse of the banks we were spreading money into different bank accounts to try and protect ourselves in case one went under. All the private equity had also dried up, so we had to really bootstrap and stretch our seed capital to support us through the first few years. However, there was a silver lining: suddenly everything got really cheap. It only cost $29 to fly from Orange County to SF, and hotels in the city were $59. Really great contractors were working for half their usual rates. Competitors didn’t enter the market. We actually began to feel like the smartest people in the room for starting a business at that time. It was scary, but it worked out for us.

What exactly does your company do?

Mavenlink is transforming how the $3 trillion services industry works with distributed teams, contractors, and clients around the globe. It is the only solution designed specifically for organizations that deliver services, notably consulting firms, creative agencies, IT services organizations, and professional service teams. This is a large —and rapidly growing —global market. More than 70% of the US GDP comes from the services sector, and 9 out of 10 new jobs in the US are in services.

Despite the size and growth of the industry, research recently revealed extensive angst amongst services leaders due to rapidly changing dynamics and escalating buyer expectations. Buyers, or clients, are demanding greater speed, quality, and agility. At the same time, providers are facing more external pressure materializing as increased competition, compressed delivery timelines, and tighter margins. Mavenlink unifies all essential business functions of a services organization so they can more effectively plan and deliver project work, manage financials, allocate resources, and collaborate with distributed teams and clients — all on a single platform.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We are in an exciting—and yet volatile—business environment. What is required to compete today will reshape organizations as we know them. We recently conducted research and seventy-nine percent of leaders considered using contractors to be a business benefit, citing an increase in agility as the primary benefit. 94 percent also plan to continue using or expand their use of skilled contractors for specialized roles in the next year.

This is the way the world is headed. We believe that given the distributed nature of work today, the fact that individuals now have tools like Mavenlink to connect with other talented individuals from all over the world can significantly raise GDP globally, and this will create a more employed workforce.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why?

Relationships are key. From your very first job onward, you are setting the stage for your entire career. Not just gathering skills, but also relationships. In fact, relationships can have even more impact than what you do or learn. For example, if you are starting a business and looking for money, you will absolutely need to tap into your network. It is very unlikely a VC is going to take a cold call and fund your business, no matter how good the idea is. These individuals will also provide ideas and guidance along the way. Find early partnerships. As an entrepreneur, you quickly learn that as an individual, you are a very limited resource. Look towards partners to begin your journey. Who compliments you? Who is aligned with your business goals? There is no better way to start your growth than by standing on the shoulders of a giant. Be deliberate with those first hires. There is a saying in the startup world - hire slow, fire fast. Take your time on every hire, especially in those early days. When the company is young every person you bring on will significantly impact the direction of the business. In that sense, your people will become more important than the idea itself. It will take you twice as long, and require twice as much money as you think. I heard this from many people before I started a business, but I didn’t believe them. I can say now that they are right, and it does. However you can’t believe it’s true before you start, otherwise you won’t do it. You have to balance faith and pragmatism to succeed. You will have an immense obligation to your people and customers. When I first started a business, my obligation was to my family. They would be the ones impacted if something went wrong. I felt I could manage that. As the company has grown, and we have brought on hundreds of people and thousands of customers, my responsibilities have also grown. Now I have a much broader obligation to these people and their families. Employees are trusting you for their livelihoods, and many customers make big commitments and bet their businesses success on you. I personally get immense satisfaction from this responsibility.

