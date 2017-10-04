5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Jillian Cohen, CEO & Co-Founder of Virtual Health Partners

“I have always believed in giving back. As we are now beginning to work in the new sector of oncology, we plan to make the application and its services available to kids with cancer and their families complimentary as we grow. It will give the kids and their parents the ability to have live support virtually without having to travel, a huge thing for these families who are already juggling so much.”

I had the delight to interview Jillian Cohen. Jillian is the CEO & Co-Founder of Virtual Health Partners, a results-based virtual wellness platform. In May 2016, she launched VHP with the goal of creating an ecosphere of wellness possibilities. She continues to develop both the brand and her team, working closely with customers to provide a VIP experience. With over 10 years of experience in the medical device industry, Jillian is responsible for the growth of three start-up companies, within the non-invasive weight-loss and gastroenterology space, with multi-million dollar revenues. Formerly at Johnson & Johnson, ElectroCore and Novare Surgical, Jillian specialized in development, implementation, growth, and marketing for new medical procedures. As the Director of International Sales & Business Development Europe/Asia Pacific at ElectroCore, Jillian helped lead fundraising activities in Asia. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Finance, Marketing and Psychology from Rutgers University and believes the key to her success is learning to appreciate each milestone while always setting her eyes on the next.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Thank you! My background is in the medical device industry, where I was able to oversee the growth of three start-up companies within the non-invasive weight loss and gastroenterology space. During this time, I became familiar with the journey of patients who had these weight loss procedures. I saw that patients were lacking access to hands-on nutritional easily accessible support after their treatments, and the idea for VHP was born.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Throughout my career I have had many funny moments; however a few of them greatly stick out. One of them is after a debauchery of travel to make it to Stoke-on-Trent on Lyme (I went to the wrong Stoke-on-Trent in the UK – who knew there were two). I had a medical device that used lubrication gel. I call it “My Something About Mary Moment” – I was beyond jet lagged, put the gel onto the medical device for the demonstration, the gel slid off without me realizing it onto my hand, I then seamlessly proceeded to put my hand through my hair and sure enough the gel clung to my hair. I was in a cafeteria at a hospital meeting with the doctor and a woman interrupted our conversation to nicely tell me. The doctor I was meeting with had never seen Something About Mary, so I of course had to show him the clip and we had a good laugh.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

Virtual Health Partners is a comprehensive wellness program that can be accessed via mobile phone, tablet, or computer and is offered to patients of healthcare providers. The program was originally developed to help post-bariatric treatment patients maintain their newfound healthy lifestyle, and we have recently expanded to offer the platform to those with a variety of weight loss needs, including those in the fertility, fitness, and plastic surgery spaces. VHP members receive comprehensive support and one-on-one coaching from a team of health experts, from the comfort of their own home.

Our privacy and HIPAA compliant program includes live one-on-one nutrition appointments, on-demand and live fitness classes and workouts, healthy recipes, meal plans, access to a food diary, and lifestyle modification coaching. All coaching is done live through a mobile app, tablet, or computer, with live support available seven days a week. We are also expanding our offerings in the Middle East and Egypt, which is an opportunity to provide women in those regions with reliable access to nutritional care and fitness.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have always believed in giving back. As we are now beginning to work in the new sector of oncology, we plan to make the application and its services available to kids with cancer and their families complimentary as we grow. It will give the kids and their parents the ability to have live support virtually without having to travel, a huge thing for these families who are already juggling so much.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

· You will always wonder how you did everyone’s role on your team, before you have a team and now you are even busier with that team.

· You will become a jack of all trades – including figuring out how to get garbage collected for your first office space.

· You will spend more time talking to lawyers than you ever thought you would have to.

· You will have no idea about anything new in pop culture (tv, songs, US weekly covers, or fashion) for your first two years at least.

· How gratifying it is to see your team be able to support and lead your vision.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.