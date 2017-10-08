5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes

“Be the dumbest guy in the room. Seriously. If you aren’t, you’ve hired to your strengths instead of your weaknesses. I love learning from people I’ve brought on the team.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Marcin Kleczynski, the millennial founder and CEO of Malwarebytes. Marcin has grown his company to a team of almost 700 people in 18 countries that now protects millions of individuals and businesses from cybersecurity threats. A rising star in the security world at just 27-years-old, Marcin was recently named “CEO of the Year” in the Global Excellence Awards and has also been recognized in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Rising Stars of Enterprise Technology list, the Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 Under 40, and as an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I came to America from Poland at a very young age. Growing up, my mother and stepfather cleaned office buildings to provide for our family. One of my first entrepreneurial experiences came while helping my mom clean. We would vacuum each office, but the vacuums wouldn’t pick up the staples stuck in the carpet, so I convinced my stepfather to pay me for each staple I could pick out of the carpet.

As I grew older, I became interested in computers and ended up accidentally infecting my family’s computer with a virus while downloading games from the Internet. That incident became the driving force behind my passion for fighting malware and drove me to launch Malwarebytes a few years later. At the time, there wasn’t an easy fix to my problem. So, I turned to online experts and message boards to help clean my parent’s computer. The volunteers immediately jumped at the chance to help me and their kindness sparked my mission to build solutions designed to protect against computer infections, malware and ultimately, cybercriminals.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I founded Malwarebytes while enrolled in the University of Illinois’ Computer Science program. During a late night spent investigating a specific type of malware, I accidentally triggered the University’s security protocol and it walled my computer off from the network. I couldn’t access the Internet until the University helpdesk was assured I was clean. They ran Malwarebytes right in front of me.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

Malwarebytes is the next-gen cybersecurity company that millions worldwide trust. We proactively protect people and businesses from dangerous computer threats like malware, ransomware, and exploits that escape detection by traditional antivirus solutions. More than 10,000 businesses worldwide use, trust, and recommend our solutions.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

At Malwarebytes, we believe in a malware-free existence. I felt helpless when my computer was infected, and I never wanted anyone to feel that way again. We offer free malware clean-up and removal tools for everyone in need. I’ve received countless emails from students, doctors, less tech-savvy users, etc. thanking us for saving their life’s work.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

1. Finding good talent is hard. There are companies better than yours out there and convincing someone to join you is a sales pitch every time. I’ve spent months courting certain individuals to join Malwarebytes.

2. Letting bad people go is even harder. They aren’t bad people, just a bad fit for the company. You’ve spent months, sometimes years, building relationships with these individuals. It’s like a bad break-up, done many times over your career.

3. You can’t define your company’s values on a PowerPoint slide. I went up on stage and presented the company’s values. Nobody remembers that presentation. You have to live and breathe your company’s values. That’s the only way your employees will embrace them.

4. Be the dumbest guy in the room. Seriously. If you aren’t, you’ve hired to your strengths instead of your weaknesses. I love learning from people I’ve brought on the team.

5. This is hard. As trivial as that sounds, nobody ever told me it was going to be this hard. From night sweats to hysterical laughter, being a CEO will be the hardest job you’ll ever do. Here’s your heads up.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?