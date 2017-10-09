5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Loren Padelford Vice President and General Manager of Shopify Plus

“Relationships Matter - One man bands don’t fill rooms with sound. You can be the smartest person in the room, but if you can’t connect to others and help them succeed, you won’t ever hit your true potential.”

I had the distinct pleasure to interview Loren Padelford. Loren serves as Vice President and General Manager of Shopify Plus at Shopify, a $6 billion commerce company powering online stores for over 500,000 merchants. Shopify Plus serves the company’s million dollar merchants, including P&G, Redbull, Kylie Cosmetics and GE.

Thank you so much for joining us! What is your “backstory”?

I have a non-linear background. I started my career selling photocopiers because the person whom i interviewed with told me I probably wouldn't be good at it. That tells you a lot about me. I like challenges. I thought I wanted to be a psychologist, but ended up loving sales and building a career in sales & marketing. I sold hardware, software, services, capital equipment, a little bit of everything. Eventually I started managing local sales teams, which became national, then international. As my career progressed I began managing more cross-functional teams and began focusing on software.

As with most of my career I tend to do things in an unorthodox style, which leads to how I got involved with Shopify. I did what basically everyone says won’t work: I applied. I saw a job posting for a VP of Sales, and thought it was crazy that they would post that job. I assumed that if Shopify wanted someone they could just go after them directly. Regardless, I applied for the job. I didn’t have any connection to the company, but thought what they were doing was amazing. 19 weeks of interviews later voila, I was hired. I had no idea what to expect, but when someone offers you a seat on the rocket ship, you don’t argue about which one.

That was 3 years ago and I started with a team of 3. Now I lead the Shopify Plus business with a team of over 350, spanning sales, engineering, hr, marketing, you name it. The growth, chaos and learning of Shopify have been monumental. I am a much different leader and person as a result of my experiences with the company. It’s a special place.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Elon Musk - He thinks and pushes his teams to another level of potential and ambition. It’s inspiring.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Entrepreneurs are the engine of the global economy. At Shopify, I get the opportunity to work directly with people starting and growing some of the most innovative, world-changing companies. As a platform, we have worked hard to provide the same level of technology and power a Fortune 500 company would have, to the individual starting a company in their basement. We do this because we believe it is fundamentally flattening the curve of both the cost and complexity associated with starting your own business. We want to enable anyone to be able to start a company and compete on a global scale, and we believe this has hugely positive effects on the economy, employment and global change.

Additionally, we believe coding is a fundamental learning skill in the future economy. So we are dedicated to teaching as many people as we can to code. We support many organisations teaching various groups to code, and open our offices for workshops, coding sessions and technology showcases to help kids, students and people in career transition position themselves better for the future. For me this is about bettering our communities and our nation.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t be a Dick - Arrogance is the killer of potential. It’s ok to be confident, but you’ll never get ahead by telling everyone else how they should do things, especially when you don’t really know. I think I still struggle with this sometimes, but I’ve been lucky - I have had, and still have very strong leaders and mentors who put me in my place when I need it.

Don't be a Dick - Arrogance is the killer of potential. It's ok to be confident, but you'll never get ahead by telling everyone else how they should do things, especially when you don't really know. I think I still struggle with this sometimes, but I've been lucky - I have had, and still have very strong leaders and mentors who put me in my place when I need it.

Relationships Matter - One man bands don't fill rooms with sound. You can be the smartest person in the room, but if you can't connect to others and help them succeed, you won't ever hit your true potential.

Vulnerability is a virtue - For most of my early career I believed that if you showed any weakness it meant you didn't have the stuff to succeed. Many examples of successful leaders we see are hard, cold, calculating titans of industry, and they are praised for being impenetrable. What I found as I started to lead people was that this persona didn't help me engage with my teams, it held me back. I still believe it's important for a leader to show confidence in their decision making, and to provide the team a sense of security and support, but what I have found is that the more honest I am with my teams about my own worries and my own feelings, the stronger my relationships get and the stronger the team becomes. Who knew!

Think Long-Term - When you're young it's all about now. What can I do now to move forward, how can I get that raise now, how can I win that deal now. You live in the moment. As time has progressed I realized that the real magic is delayed gratification. You can accomplish so much more if you think, act and build for the long-term. The upside is always way higher than anything you can accomplish right now. You need to act in the now, but build for tomorrow.

Failing is Critical for Success - I played a lot of high-level sports when I was younger. In that world failing was not an option. If you failed, you lost - it was black and white. Business and careers are just not like that. You have to fail to win. Failure is how you learn what works and what doesn't. It's a hard mental jump to make, but has been what has allowed me to move forward. I fail all the time, and encourage my teams to take big risks with the knowledge that they might fail. Failure is fine as long as you learn something for the next time.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?