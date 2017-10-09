5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Georgene Huang, CEO and Co-founder of Fairygodboss

“We have chosen to start a company with a social mission and that was always very important to me. At the very outset, I thought to myself -- worst case downside scenario is that we’ve created more transparency about the workplace and will leave a legacy of information to help women make better career and life choices in their job search.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Georgene Huang, CEO and Co-founder of Fairygodboss, a career community for women to share their workplace experiences and the inside scoop on the culture, benefits and policies at their employers. We interact with more than 700,000 women a month across website and social media channels. Before co-founding Fairygodboss, she ran the enterprise business at Dow Jones and was a managing director at Bloomberg Ventures. She is a graduate of Cornell and Stanford Universities and proud mom to two adorable kiddos with another on the way!

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Fairygodboss was born in 2015 when I was let go from a job as part of a management shakeup. I was two months pregnant at the time, and hadn’t even told my family yet let alone my employer. While I was job searching, I had a hard time finding information like maternity benefits or what the work culture was like at the companies I was interviewing with. I wanted to do know these things, but felt I couldn’t bring them up in an interview without seeming like I was less committed to my job. I am happy to say that in the two years since me and my co-founder launched Fairygodboss, we now have a crowdsourced, searchable maternity leave database among the many other resources we offer women at all stages of their career.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The most interesting thing that’s happened is that I’ve become a lot more sensitive to how many different kinds of women there are in terms of their wants and needs and while there are certainly patterns and trends, I’ve become much more reluctant to generalize about women, in general.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

We provide a forum for women to share their workplace experiences through anonymous reviews of their employers. Through these reviews we’ve not only been able to identify the best companies for women but also become subject matter experts on women in the workplace. We provide career advice as well as our own proprietary research on everything from gender equality in the workplace to how men and women differ when searching for a job.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

That we are a positive, constructive community of women helping women. My co-founder Romy and I were very concerned when we first started Fairygodboss that we would predominantly attract women with negative workplace experiences. Many people still instinctively assume we are a community that includes women with a lot of bad experiences. But that just hasn’t panned out. When we look across all the reviews (and I’ve read every single one to date), there is a very balanced perspective across the whole community. Women are just as apt to share companies and jobs they love and positive stories as well as negative ones.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Fairygodboss would not be possible without the full partnership of my co-founder Romy Newman. People say it’s hard to start a company by yourself (and I’m sure it’s hard no matter how many founders there are) but in Romy I’ve found someone who is quite different than me but also very complimentary. We divide and conquer and when there’s so much to do, you need to have someone who has your back and you trust 100%.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We have chosen to start a company with a social mission and that was always very important to me. At the very outset, I thought to myself -- worst case downside scenario is that we’ve created more transparency about the workplace and will leave a legacy of information to help women make better career and life choices in their job search. We’ve experienced a lot of success but the knowledge of our social purpose is always in the back of my mind, especially on the bad days.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

5 things that I wish someone told me before I become CEO:

1) Having the title means you’ll feel you have to work harder (or at least just as hard) as every single other person on the team.

2) Delegating is not as simple as it sounds.

3) Get over your ego because you want to be hiring people better than you in their areas!

4) You will make many mistakes and that is all part of the process.

5) You will never really be able to take a true vacation (sorry, but it’s true).

Yitzi: Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this :-)