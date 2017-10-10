5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Eric Thomas, Inventor of LISTSERV, Founder & CEO, L-Soft

“I wish people had told me that I would be forced to be Superman for the rest of my life. A CEO must be strong, positive and forward-thinking at all times – a problem-solving superhero.”

Eric Thomas

I had the pleasure of interviewing Eric Thomas, CEO of L-Soft, the maker of LISTSERV. Eric invented LISTSERV as a college student in Paris, and he did not realize the success that was to follow. LISTSERV quickly became synonymous with email communities, and was one of the first social media tools on the Internet. Today, Eric runs L-Soft from its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, with additional offices in Sweden, Germany and the UK.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

My life has been one of improbability, challenges and undying stubbornness. I was only 26 when I started L-Soft with $3,000 and my laptop, after having been told by a Swedish government official that, as a foreigner, I should be opening a pizzeria instead because “you people are good at that.” Luckily, I have never been good at following orders.

My hobby as a child was electronics and, when I first read about computer programming in a magazine, I knew this was what I wanted to do because it combined science and art in a way that just connected with me intuitively. Computers were very expensive at the time though, and I had a humble upbringing – my parents had to sleep on the floor of our living room. So I found a science museum where children could use computers, and taught myself how to program at 13. My parents thought this was a waste of my time and wanted me to work on my physics grades instead, but I just ignored them.

At age 16, I discovered major security flaws in the museum’s mainframe, but nobody was taking me seriously because I was “just a kid.” This changed overnight when I spoke to the press. I had my photo in the largest newspapers in the country! It made my parents realize that IT was a credible career choice, and they gave me the freedom to pursue it. I don’t think I would be where I am today if I had not had those fifteen minutes of fame.

Off I went to college where, one weekend, I decided to create a tool to manage email discussion lists, and LISTSERV was born. I had just turned 20 and had no idea that this little weekend endeavor would come to be used daily by hundreds of millions of people.

I left France after my graduation at 21 to work at CERN in Geneva. Three years later, a co-worker posted a summary of his World Wide Web project to a LISTSERV list, and the web was born.

Initially, LISTSERV only ran on expensive IBM mainframes. I decided to change that and, for about a year, all I did was program, eat, and sleep. It was a huge amount of work because I had nobody to help me, so I started looking for a grant, but the most I was ever offered was $30,000. I was “too young” and people believed this was what LISTSERV was worth.

Having no other choice, I started a company with my laptop and $3,000 of my own money, expecting this to be the most boring thing I would do in my life. I was wrong.

When I wrote LISTSERV at 20, I didn’t realize what social media would be, or how pervasive the Internet would become. I just created a way for people to network, form communities, share ideas and experiences – the first social media before this expression had been coined. I never thought that I would start a business with offices in four countries, that I would still be developing LISTSERV 30 years later, or that LISTSERV would save lives.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

In 1996, Netscape called and wanted a discount on LISTSERV. They thought that they deserved it because they were so small and we were so big. We had 10 employees.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

L-Soft helps companies, government agencies, universities, and even charitable organizations improve their communication through email newsletters, email marketing, discussion lists, and alerts.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Coming from a humble beginning and finding myself suddenly in control of so much money, I wanted to give back. L-Soft made its first donation in 1995, and soon had an ongoing project to provide free LISTSERV hosting services to non-profits. I hear all the time about the impact these lists have had on people’s lives. A great example is the Association of Cancer Online Resources (ACOR), which has successfully launched 135 mailing lists that deliver millions of messages every month to over 50,000 subscribers across the globe. One of them shared her story with us:

“LISTSERV saved my life in 2000, when I was desperately running out of time with advanced sarcoma. When I had less than a few weeks to live, word of a small and barely publicized drug clinical trial trickled to me over LISTSERV. I was able to join that trial and have been on the drug now for 11 years, after having once been at death's door.”

Erci Thomas

Yitzi: What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO” and why?

1. I wish people had told me to go ahead and do it. Everyone – friends, co-workers, family – was telling me not to, seeing only the risks. I almost bailed out at the beginning because the only person on my side was me.

2. I wish people had told me how hard it would be to start a company as a 26-year-old immigrant. I wasted a lot of time trying to get funding, grants, bank loans, and getting nowhere. I should have spent that time building up my company with the resources I did have.

3. I wish people had told me that I would be forced to be Superman for the rest of my life. A CEO must be strong, positive and forward-thinking at all times – a problem-solving superhero. People come to him when they have a problem, expecting help, strength and support. A big part of the job is to deliver that every day no matter how you feel and what is happening in your life.

4. I wish people had told me that double opt-in would become as important an invention as LISTSERV. Instead, people were telling me to forget it – too complicated, non-technical users will stop using LISTSERV, etc. Had I patented double opt-in in 1993, I would probably have had billions to invest in new ventures.

5. I wish people had told me how hard it would become to get a green card. I should have gotten one back when it was easy for people like me, instead of now spending months on an application process that never seems to end, and worrying that I might not get it, having to make contingency plans, etc.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?