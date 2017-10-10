5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Greg Stock CEO of Zenoss

Build Your Team of Mentors. From every major experience you have in life, bring someone along with you on your journey. It can be a boss, teacher, coach, peer, employee or board member. These will be the people who know you best and whom you could count on at any moment and in any crisis.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Four-time CEO Greg Stock. Greg is known for building exceptional software companies, transforming organizational cultures, and successfully guiding companies through venture funding, acquisitions and IPOs. Greg has led Zenoss to double-digit growth for three consecutive years and helped the company claim its spot as one of the 2016 Forbes Best Places to Work and 2017 Austin Best Places to Work. Greg was also a 2017 finalist for the E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

The youngest of four adopted children raised outside of Philadelphia, my first big leadership opportunity was at Penn State where I remain the only five-year “flipping” Drum Major in history. The lessons that came with being an 18-year-old thrust into the spotlight continue to serve me well as a CEO today.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

While prepping for the opening presentation at Zenoss’ second annual user conference, a song popped into my head. And, although terrified by the concept of singing in public, I found the courage to sing it to our customers — all while balancing on a hoverboard!

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

Zenoss helps 5,600 customers including HBO, Cisco, Disney, Accenture and the U.S. Air Force create a Software-Defined IT Operations™ to keep their businesses running without disruption. With the advent of cloud computing and digital transformation, it is extremely difficult to manage the complexity of IT. Zenoss provides software that monitors, predicts and eliminates IT outages and reduces business costs.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We created Zenoss Cares, an initiative through which our employees can donate their time to charities of their choice including Texas Kids Read, Ronald McDonald House, Adopt-a-Highway, Austin Children’s Shelter, the Austin children’s museum (the Thinkery) and more. From a more personal perspective, I have been teaching the Strategy class in the Penn State MBA program for 12 consecutive years. Additionally, my wife and I have created three scholarships at Penn State, which have provided more than 36 cumulative years of financial aid to students. Finally, fostering dogs is a personal passion of ours; we rescue and place more than 50 dogs per year.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Roger Federer, Condoleeza Rice, Keegan-Michael Key

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

Greg = Culture, BOD/ Investors (Winning company), Mentor, Fit (Long haul - Endurance, Dogs / Ukulele - brain confusion

1. Develop Your Signature Moves – Remember the “Thomas Flair,” Sean White’s “Double McTwist,” or maybe even the “Triple Lindy?” Start developing Signature Moves early in your career. Whatever task is thrown your way, put your own twist on it. It could be the establishment of a user conference or creating a new metric. And give it a cool name — it’s killer in an interview! If you do this with each new role, as you progress, you will amass an inspiring and innovative approach to running a company and establish credibility with the people you lead. Here is one of my first Signature Moves from back from my college days — but don’t expect to see me attempt this in a boardroom anytime soon:

2. Build Your Team of Mentors: From every major experience you have in life, bring someone along with you on your journey. It can be a boss, teacher, coach, peer, employee or board member. These will be the people who know you best and whom you could count on at any moment and in any crisis. I have about 20 people I have nurtured a relationship like this with over the years. With these mentors by my side, I feel ready to handle anything and everything the CEO job throws at me. Bill Bock, the retired president of Silicon Labs has been essential in my journey. I think of him as my Captain Sullenberger — the guy who landed the plane on the Hudson River after a bird strike rendered both engines useless. Signature Move: Don’t ask someone to be your mentor; just let it happen naturally.

3. Take Your Vitamin C (for Culture): If you think company culture is something to address at quarterly off-sites, think again. If you want to make company culture a differentiator, get used to working on it every single day. And if your company culture is centered on Ping-Pong, awesome snacks and/or raging holiday parties, get ready to lose. A cultural metamorphosis requires a kick-ass set of Core Values that steer everything from strategy to compensation plans. And the foundation of your culture must revolve around “winning.” Go visit any locker room after a loss; no one is having fun. Signature Move: I interview every single employee before we make a hire. Great culture starts with awesome people and ends with winning a championship. And maybe even building a dynasty.

4. Find the Fatal Flaw - There’s a reason why they are bringing in a new CEO — something is broken. You may or may not uncover it in your due diligence, but assume there is some fatal flaw that took your predecessor down. Find it quickly. Addressing it could actually serve as the fastest path to greener pastures. And don’t overreact when you find it, or you could send your employees running for the doors. Like the time I found out a deal that was supposedly ironclad unraveled on my second day with the company. The fallout left us with only a couple of weeks worth of cash. But that desperation forced us to rethink our go-to-market. It worked, and the company still exists today after being acquired by a well-known tech firm. Signature Move: Stay positive; there is always a path to victory.