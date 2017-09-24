5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: With Chris Gronkowski, of the Dallas Cowboys and Founder of Ice Shaker

I had the great pleasure of interviewing Chris Gronkowski. Chris is a former fullback from the Dallas Cowboys. Chris is also the founder of Ice Shaker. Ice Shaker is an insulated kitchen grade stainless steel shaker bottle that does not absorb odor and holds ice for over 30 hours in a 75 degree room.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I was born and raised in Buffalo, NY. Being the middle of 5 boys was extremely competitive and always interesting. Our competitive nature drove us to be successful in sports and all 5 brothers went on to play pro, 4 in the NFL and 1 in minor league baseball and now have 3 Super Bowl rings in the family.

We learned from a young age the value of a dollar and how to work hard. Our parents both grew up with very little and worked very hard to put food on the table for 5 growing boys. My mother had more than a full time job – it consisted of cooking for us, driving us to sporting events and more importantly making sure we did our schoolwork. Our father had two full time jobs, one for an lubrication company and the 2nd job was starting his own fitness equipment store that he has since turned into the 4th largest distributor of speciality finess equipment in the USA. Our father instilled hard work, teamwork, toughness and respect into our blood. We had a paper route and worked for my Dad delivering treadmills and fitness equipment while in high school that really taught us about business and hard work.

Being the shortest of 5 boys, I had to find a way to stand out. I was a very fast learner and excelled in school. I was accepted into the Wharton business school out of high school and was on my way there before getting a last minute division 1 full scholarship offer. For me, my knowledge, good grades and hard work was what opened doors for me. I wasn’t the best athlete in the world but I knew how to work hard, get better and always made sure that I knew the playbook.

I went on to start at fullback at the University of Arizona for 2 years. I never thought I would make it to the next level and went ahead and got an accounting degree from the Eller College of management.

Draft day came and I celebrated as my younger brother got drafted in the 2nd round. At this point I was the only person in my family that did not get drafted into the pros but the next day the draft ended and I got a call from the Dallas Cowboys to go into camp as an undrafted free agent.

I knew I had one chance to make an impression and make the team so I did what I knew how to do. I worked hard, harder than I had ever worked before to get ready for camp. An undrafted free agent had not made the Dallas Cowboys roster in 10 years and that year on opening day I was on the roster.

I went on to be the starting fullback for the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.

After the NFL I went on to help my wife build her business Everything Decorated into one of the best online gift shops specializing in personalized gifts for every occasion. Together our income increased after I left the NFL as we continued to grow the company. Everything Decorated has been a great success but it was this was my wife’s passion.

My true passion has always been in sports and fitness and last summer I saw an opportunity to pursue this passion. I was in the gym during a Texas summer and my shaker bottle was getting warm and leaving sweat rings all over the gym floor. I went home that day and looked for an insulated bottle that I could mix up pre workout and protein shakes but also bring to the gym and the office. After looking everywhere I could not find a bottle that would fit my needs so I decided to make the best insulated shaker bottle that I could use all day, everyday.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

The most interesting thing that has happened to me since I started my company was that my passion for this product has made me more out going and willing to try new things. I am so passionate about the Ice Shaker and love sharing it with the world and now look for networking opportunities. I love to hear other entrepreneur’s journeys and what has worked for them.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Ice Shaker is an insulated kitchen grade stainless steel shaker bottle that does not absorb odor and holds ice for over 30 hours in a 75 degree room. Ice Shaker is the perfect cup for everyone. It is great for the gym, office, beach, pool, car and anywhere else you may go. It works great for mixing or just using as water bottle. The easy open pop top is ideal for sipping your favorite drink all day long. The tapered bottle design is easy to clean and fill and fits in to all standard size cup holders.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Ice Shaker brings goodness to the world everyday. The kitchen grade stainless steel is a healthy alternative to plastics that may leach toxins into your water. Ice Shaker also helps reduce waste created by plastic water bottles that are thrown out by the millions every year.

Although we are in the early stages of our company we still feel it is important to give back. We sponsored our first event at the Rob Gronkowski pro camp in which we donated to the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why?

1. Building a brand takes time

When I launched Ice Shaker, I thought I was going to immediately sell thousands of them. My family has a social media following of over 6 million fans throughout Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and I thought it was going to be easy to get my product out there. I wish I knew that building a brand and gaining customers trusts was a process that would take time. My product did not start selling until I started going to fitness expos and getting the Ice Shaker in front of people and in their hands. After that we were able to start getting sales and reviews and a lot of word of mouth sales. If I had known, I would have put a lot of effort into getting my product into the hands of trusted reviewers in the shaker bottle industry that would review and post about our product before we launched.

2. Manufacturing is never a smooth process

Manufacturing is a very frustrating process that takes a lot of patience. It is not always easy to find a quality manufacturing that you can trust to get your product to you and meet their deadlines. Manufacturing has been extremely challenging for us, I wish I had reached out to someone with experience to help guide me through the process.

I thought I would be able to have my product in hand by October and would be able to gear up for the Christmas rush. Instead our first shipment of the product arrived the week of Christmas. We completely missed the holiday rush.

3. Network and join groups and clubs

Being en entrepreneur, I felt like I had to take on the world all by myself. I wanted to figure out everything on my own and didn’t see any value in learning from others mistakes. About 6 months after launching Ice Shaker I started to join facebook groups and join entrepreneur clubs. This was a huge eye opener for me. I was able to share what has worked for me and learn a lot from others what has been successful for them. This has helped me greatly with my approaches to marketing and SEO and I have learned a lot from these groups.

4. Learn your business from the bottom up & hire help when you are ready to grow

I think it’s very important as an entrepreneur to learn every aspect of your business. This is what I did, and I was working extremely hard to start up and make the company profitable by doing all the tasks myself. After a couple months, I was speaking with my Dad. He told me that one of the most important pieces of advice he got was that if you want to grow your business then you have to stop doing all the little tasks and focus on the big picture. Once he told me this I immediately went out and hired an accountant and looked for companies to help me with marketing and SEO. I was spending all my time on little tasks that I wasn’t exactly good at and wasn’t focusing on growing the company.

5. Use professional for your images and videos

Pictures and videos are what catch the attention of your customers. If you do not have eye-catching videos and images then you are putting yourself at a huge disadvantage. To save on costs, I wanted to take all the pictures and videos myself. This saved a lot of money but also costs me a lot of sales. Go out and spend the money on high quality product videos and images and you will see a big return on your investment.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

I would love to have lunch with the Rock, Dwayne Johnson. He was a college football player and I feel that we have similar values. He is an amazing example of hardwork and success and I would love to sit down and hear what drives him and what he thinks is the most important parts of building a successful brand.

Yitzi: This was so interesting, Chris. Thank you so much!