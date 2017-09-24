5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Josh Tetrick, CEO and co-founder of Hampton Creek

“Here’s what motivates me today: 1.1 billion people will go to bed hungry tonight. 2.1 billion, mostly women and children, live their days deficient in the micronutrients that promote cognitive development and prevent disease. And 6.5 billion, including most of the folks reading this, eat food that weakens our bodies, degrades the planet, and doesn’t reflect who we are. Simply put, the food system is unjust.”

I had the great pleasure to interview Josh Tetrick. Josh is the CEO and co-founder of Hampton Creek, a San Francisco-based company on a mission to bring delicious, accessible, healthier and more sustainable food to everyone, everywhere. Tetrick has been named one of Fast Company’s “Most Creative People in Business,” Inc.’s “35 Under 35” and Fortune’s “40 Under 40” and Hampton Creek has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies” in food and social good, Entrepreneur’s “100 Brilliant Companies,” CNBC’s “Disruptor 50” and TIME’s “100 New Scientific Discoveries.” In 2015, the World Economic Forum named Hampton Creek a technology pioneer.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us, Josh! What is your “backstory”?

I spent my childhood in Birmingham, Alabama and graduated from Cornell University and the University of Michigan Law School. I didn’t set out to be an entrepreneur nor did I take the path that most Silicon Valley entrepreneurs take to start and build a business here.

I was raised in a family that didn’t have enough money to eat healthy, expensive food so when we had a few dollars in our pockets, we’d eat food that tasted good and food that we could afford -- convenience store nachos, fast food chicken sandwiches and vending machine cinnamon rolls. Typically, if it tastes really good, and you can afford it, it's accelerating chronic disease and climate change. That's how broken our existing food system is, but I didn’t realize it until I grew up.

Here’s what motivates me today: 1.1 billion people will go to bed hungry tonight. 2.1 billion, mostly women and children, live their days deficient in the micronutrients that promote cognitive development and prevent disease. And 6.5 billion, including most of the folks reading this, eat food that weakens our bodies, degrades the planet, and doesn’t reflect who we are. Simply put, the food system is unjust. I co-founded Hampton Creek with my good friend Josh Balk (now VP of Farm Animal Protection at the Humane Society of the United States) to bring delicious, accessible, healthier and more sustainable food to everyone, everywhere and that’s what my team is working toward everyday, as fast as possible.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I’m always learning about new heroes. Lately, I’ve been reading about John Laurens who was an American soldier and statesman from South Carolina in the Revolutionary War. He was way ahead of his time, advocating for the abolishment of slavery years before others. He was also an entrepreneur, not just advocating for but coming up with creative ideas to make change happen. Laurens had a unique combination of boldness, heart and tenacity of purpose and stayed true to those attributes regardless of what others around him were saying and doing.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Previously, I led a United Nations business initiative in Kenya and worked for both former President Clinton and Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. As a Fulbright Scholar, I worked to get kids off the streets and into schools in Nigeria and was a teacher in South Africa. It was during my work in Sub-Saharan Africa that I realized the private sector, not non-profit organizations or government institutions, have the greatest potential to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges. I’ve dedicated my life to building a food system where everyone is eating well and along the way I’ve tried to inspire others to join me on this journey. If a decision we make at Hampton Creek — from technologies developed to products launched — increases the probability of achieving our mission in our lifetimes, we’ll do it. If a decision decreases that probability, we won’t. That’s our operating principle, whether privately held or publicly traded. It’s the common thread running through everything we do.

One of the most important things we can do to achieve our mission is enable others. Building a healthy and sustainable food system across this massive and complex $2.3 trillion industry requires partnerships -- some of which will be unexpected. We’ve started the process of licensing our plant-based discoveries to the world’s largest food manufacturers and, in the years ahead, we’ll do the same with major meat and seafood companies as we scale and commercialize clean meat (real meat created without raising and slaughtering animals and the associated environmental, health and safety impacts). We also want to open-source some of our discoveries to empower entrepreneurs who commit to using the data for good.

Just about anything we can do to create large-scale, permanent adoption of healthy and sustainable food is on the table.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

1) Hiring a team of people who understand how to build things is critical. They don’t have to have experiencing building a company but they have to have an entrepreneurial spirit and the desire to build and scale. Someone could have 25 years of experience managing lots of people and departments and they could come to Hampton Creek and fail.

2) No matter what happens -- good or bad -- stay focused on what you want and do good work with good people. Startup life has bigs ups and big downs (Hampton Creek has had its fair share of both) but through it all, being laser focused on what you’re trying to achieve and how you’re going to get there is fundamental. I know it has been for us.

3) Critical feedback is a gift. Seek out people you trust and ask them what’s missing, what’s wrong and what could be improved on any given project. You need to have a fairly thick skin, a willingness to consider opposing viewpoints and the ability to change, but learning to accept critical feedback will help make you and your organization better in the long-run.

4) Hire people who are not only talented at what they do, but are mission-focused. It’s not a “nice to have” at high-growth, early stage companies like ours -- it’s a driving force. When I interview job candidates I tell them this is not a 9-to-five job nor is it a typical company in a lot of ways. I tell them that I’d rather have a 25% chance of succeeding at fulfilling our mission of helping everyone eat well than a 100% chance of being acquired for a couple billion dollars by a big food company. If that excites them, I ask what drives them personally and professionally and what, in particular, attracted them to Hampton Creek. Everyone has different, important reasons for being here and helping us build this company.

5) Having best-in-class technology matters but without accompanying operations and systems in place (some would call it the boring stuff) you can’t build and grow a successful enterprise. For Hampton Creek, that’s meant building out a business with one-of-a-kind robotics, proprietary plant databases, artificial intelligence and predictive modeling but also recruiting a team of biochemists, computational biologists, chefs, process engineers and people from 10 other disciplines who have decades of experience in their given fields.

Yitzi: Josh, this was very profound. Thank you so much!