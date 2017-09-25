5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Adam Braun CEO of MissionU

Education is the greatest enabler of opportunity, and I’m striving to ensure that learning transforms into livelihood for those who commit to better themselves through education.”

I had the pleasure to interview Adam Braun. Adam is a New York Times bestselling author and the CEO & Co-Founder of MissionU, a debt-free college alternative for the 21st century that CNN called "perfect for young people who are eager to launch their career." MissionU's first class in San Francisco received nearly 5,000 applicants for the first 25 spots, and will expand into additional cities to meet demand in 2018. Prior to MissionU, he founded and led Pencils of Promise, an award-winning organization that has built 400+ schools across the world and raised more than $45M. He has been featured as a speaker at The White House and named to Forbes 30 Under 30, Business Insider’s 40 Under 40 as well as Wired Magazine‘s 50 People Who Are Changing the World. His book, "The Promise of a Pencil," debuted at #2 on the New York Times bestseller list and went on to become a #1 national bestseller.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Before MissionU, I created global education organization, Pencils of Promise. As the organization grew I wrote a book, The Promise of a Pencil, which became a #1 national bestseller and is used as the Common Read at colleges around the country. I soon found myself speaking at countless colleges about our mission of bringing education to children around the world. At every college though, I would hear their struggles with our broken higher education system here in the US. I also witnessed my wife's struggle to pay back more than $100,000 in student loans and soon became obsessed with the idea that there had to be a better way.

My MissionU co-founder, Mike Adams, and I are determined to create a debt-free college alternative that embedded real-world job experience and prepared students for today's careers. Studies indicate that 91% of college freshmen say they’re going to college to improve their employment opportunities and get better jobs, but few professors and college administrators see that as their actual responsibility. MissionU completely aligns with students from day one and is only successful when our students are.

Thus far we’ve raised $11.5M and started classes for our first cohort majoring in Data Analytics and Business Intelligence. Additionally, we’ve announced rolling start dates each January, May and September so admissions are currently open for anyone that wants to join an upcoming cohort.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I have tremendous admiration for Ray Chambers. He’s been a personal mentor of mine of the years, and as someone who has combined the best of the worlds of both business and philanthropy he’s transformed the lives of millions.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Education is the greatest enabler of opportunity, and with MissionU (and Pencils of Promise), I’m striving to ensure that learning transforms into livelihood for those who commit to better themselves through education. Pencils of Promise now has more than 70,000 students in our programs every single day (we’ve built more than 400 schools around the world), and my goal at MissionU is to amplify the positive impact I hope to bring into the world through transforming even more lives here in the United States.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

1. The learning is in the failure

Everyone thinks the key to success is winning all the time, but I’ve discovered that it’s in how you respond to failure. Each time I’ve made a major misstep professionally, it’s led me to iterate some part of my company or organization that enabled major gains going forward. If you’re not failing often, you’re not stretching enough.

2. Every yes is a deferred no to something else

Early in my career I never wanted to let anyone down, even strangers, so I said yes to everything that came my way. If someone sent me a random email or message, I replied to everything. If they wanted to hop on a quick call, I’d usually do it. But once I had kids (I have 10 month old twins), I realized that by saying yes to those other commitments I was taking time away from where I would want to guide my schedule. It actually made me far less effective, and only when I realized that each yes is actually causing you to turn down something else that I realized the value of saying “no” so you could say “yes” when you really meant it.

3. The only thing you can’t get back is time

A lot of people pursue their own version of success because it will enable them to buy some reward at the end of the tunnel. But what I’ve learned over the years is the only thing money cannot buy is time, and it moves just as fast through every person’s hands. Cherish your time, it’s the most valuable thing you have in life.

4. Don’t try to go it alone

I started my career at Bain & Company as the guy who always hated group projects because as an entrepreneurial kid I just wanted to do things myself. My time at Bain taught me the value of investing in others, training and mentoring those around you so they can enable you to collectively operate at higher levels than any one person could. I’m loving my experience with my cofounder Mike and our incredible team at MissionU, plus we’re hiring!

5. College is not the only path to success

As a young kid I was always guided to go to the best college I could. I was fortunate to join a great university 15 years ago and eventually graduate without debt, but that’s not the common experience anymore in this country. The cost of college has exploded, leaving most in crippling debt while the skills you learn are no longer relevant to succeeding at most jobs. We built MissionU as a one year debt-free program with $0 in upfront tuition, that gives you the skills and experience needed to succeed. It’s an education built for tomorrow for today’s students.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Paulo Coehlo, author of The Alchemist, is someone whose writing I’ve always loved. There’s a deep and profound wisdom within his words, so I’d love to join him for a private meal and dive into a great conversation.

Yitzi: This was so inspiring. Thank you!