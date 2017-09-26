5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Phoebe Hugh, Co-Founder and CEO of Brolly

“We’re fighting for radical change towards greater fairness for customers.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Phoebe Hugh, co-founder and CEO of Brolly. Brolly is a London-based insurtech startup which is using cutting-edge AI technology to give customers control over their personal insurance through a mobile app with a Locker, Advisor and Shop. Brolly’s mission is to create a world in which insurance is fair, precise, effortless and eventually cheaper. Brolly was founded by former Aviva underwriter and product manager Phoebe Hugh and former Skype and Microsoft engineering manager Mykhailo Loginov, and is backed by world-class investors including Peter Thiel’s fund Valar Ventures, Entrepreneur First, and Pi Labs.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

When I was working for Aviva, I realised that the traditional insurance industry is seriously broken. It has not changed much for the past 100 years, and most customers feel disempowered and confused. Many suspect they’re buying the wrong products, and paying too much money. And the truth is, usually they are.

For most people, insurance is really fragmented. You’re buying policies at different times in the year from different insurance providers, and trying to manage it all yourself. You end up losing track of it and give up, at which point, insurers hike up your premiums at renewal. Not only that: because you’re not in control of it, often you’ve bought duplicate insurance without even realising it. I spoke to one woman who had been paying for two car insurance policies for 11 years and had spent over £10k in premiums. So she was quite literally burning money on a redundant policy! This is so common, but rarely spoken about because there has been no system in place to make sure people aren’t doubling up on cover.

We realised that we needed to make insurance fairer and way more transparent for people, and that the first step towards doing that was to bring clarity and visibility to what people are buying today. A great inspiration for me has been TransferWise, which showed the global community the hidden costs of internationals money transfers. We’re working to achieve something very similar - convenience, transparency, and cheaper prices - in an even more archaic industry.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

When we first released a prototype of our product, we had built very little. We’ve always had this concept of not “over-engineering” until we know a feature will be used by a customer. One feature we had was for customer to take a photo of their insurance policy documents, and within hours, it would appear in their Brolly Locker (where customers store their insurance policies). In reality, they would take a photo and then we’d do all the manual entry ourselves. So we would sit with customers and do testing with them, and while interviewing them we would be pretending to take notes, but actually we were quickly going onto our internal dashboard and filling out the details of their policy from the photo they had just taken, and pushing it to their app. Then we’d ask them if their policies had appeared yet in their Locker, and we got their “WOW” reaction. It was hacky moments like these that told us we were building the right product!

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Brolly is a personal insurance app. It has three main features: Locker, where users can store and manage their existing policies; Advisor, which is powered by AI and helps users to make better decisions on their insurance policies; and our Shop, which will help customers buy insurance and move around the market.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Our goal is to change the lives of millions of people. Insurance affects pretty much everyone in the world, and there is a deeply-rooted dysfunction in the industry where customers are being screwed, with no natural force towards change. We’re fighting for radical change towards greater fairness for customers. But that doesn’t mean we’re up against insurers. Quite the opposite: a lot of our work is about how we can develop much deeper understanding of customers and their needs so that insurers can actually serve them better. We believe that the next FinTech revolution will be in the insurance sector. We are building the go-to product for storing and managing insurance that everyone in the industry can benefit from.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why.

1. Building a startup is really hard, and no, it doesn’t get easier.

Recently I asked a very experienced founder if building your company ever gets easier. I thought the answer would be yes - I mean, you’re constantly hiring people to take things of your plate, right? The answer I got was no, it keeps getting harder, and harder. And it’s true. Looking back, life was easy (well, relatively!) when all I had was an idea. Everyone could get excited about this big idea that seemed so obvious that it was bizarre nobody had done it before.

In just over a year, we’d gone from an idea, to building a prototype, to getting early customers, to raising £1m investment, to growing a team, getting major insurance partners on board, and massively growing our customer base. Each of these comes with its own challenges. It can be an incredibly lonely place to be a founder, with huge expectations on you, not many people who can relate or share the burden, and rarely getting praised or a “well done”. This is something you have to get comfortable with, as if it was easy, then someone would have done it already.

2. Don’t believe your own hype.

I remember the first time we got some PR, and shortly after, an investor reached out to us. It was about a week after we threw up our first landing page, when we pretty much just had an idea, and absolutely no product. We were still trying to figure that out. I’d started blogging for the Insurance Times about leaving the industry to start an insurance company, and then we started getting mentioned in tech publications. People thought that we were a lot bigger than we were, and it was slightly overwhelming. When the first investor then got in touch with us, we thought hey, we’re killing it. In reality, the press will write about you, investors will get in touch to do due diligence, and it doesn’t mean anything. We rode the wave and continue to do so, but it’s really important to just stay grounded, be humble, and not get lost in it. Hype can be good, especially when you know people are excited about your mission, but you must not let it distract you from what really matters, and that’s getting the right product built as fast as possible.

3. Product is everything, put the rest on hold.

Distractions can, and will, kill your startup. There are always a million things that you could be doing - going to conferences, sitting on panels, chatting to investors… a lot of this is pure vanity. I get asked to speak at a lot of events, to go for coffees and “discuss ideas” with people, and I turn most of them down. Not because I don’t want to help, but if I did all of that, that’s time I wouldn’t be focusing on building our product. Radical focus and prioritisation is probably one of the most important aspects of our culture at Brolly, we set very clear goals as a team, and question every meeting or time spent on anything that doesn’t relate to those goals.

4. Chaos is not a good sign - just be organised.

There seems to be this conception that startups are chaotic, and hey, that’s great, it’s how it’s meant to be. I just don’t see how working in chaos is in any way productive. When we started, there were just 2 of us. This meant that everything was done by us - engineering, marketing, partnerships, customer support, operations, accounting, raising money. Whilst all of that can feel chaotic as you’re context switching frequently, I see this as a case for being even more disciplined from day one. Our goal is to turn Brolly into a well-oiled machine, in literally every part of the company. We use OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) to keep everyone focused and aligned on a goal. Things can change very fast, so keeping super tight on planning, communication and alignment means that we’re all pulling in the same direction.

5. Everyone is your boss

One of the things people often say to me is “Oh, it must be so good to be your own boss!”. I love what I do, but being a founder does mean that you have an immense amount of responsibility to your customers, your team, your investors, your partners - and Mykhailo and I spend most of our waking hours thinking about that. Everyone looks to you as the source of the company’s success, and there’s a lot of pressure to be a great manager, ship the product earlier, hire faster, get insane customer growth. We try to empower all of our team as much as possible to take responsibility for the company’s success and to work autonomously, but we always try to be as available and supportive as we can. This means I rarely switch off, go on holiday, work from home - because I feel it’s important to be there leading from the front.