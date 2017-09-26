5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Pat Connelly, Founder and CEO of Corevity

I had the pleasure of interviewing Patrick Connelly. Patrick is the CEO / Founder of Corevity where he leads all things marketing, product, and design. He believes in a long-term view of health and wants to create a healthy lifestyle (and company) that allows him to surf into his 80s. Balancing personal health and professional growth are part of every decision he makes.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I have always been an active person. I wake up feeling excited. I love following my passions which lead me to become a 3-time letter winner, All-Ivy League Athlete (and captain) at the University of Pennsylvania. All of my life I have been extremely fit, because of this I always thought I was healthy. I thought fitness was health. I was wrong. In 2006, I got high blood pressure. I got scared. Rather than incur the cost or terror of taking pills, I changed my lifestyle. I didn’t want to change my activity levels so I started manually testing my nutrition inputs to increase my energy levels. I started testing my diet: moving from processed foods to whole foods (meat + veggies) to cleaner foods and now a mostly organic, high vegetable, and low meat diet. But there was still no barometer or feedback system. It was all trial and error. I had to test and test and test to get here.

One of the most important aspects of this process was the ability of my doctor to look at my blood pressure numbers and say "you are here, you need to get here." It was so direct. It wasn't so subjective like lose a few pounds, exercise more or drink less. This was my a-ha moment. I set to work on my health and my health model. I built a new health philosophy. It is direct, easy to understand and immediately actionable. It took 10 years. I set out to create a real-time health model for everyone that breaks through the fake news and helps users connect with their health.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

Prior to our initial app launch, we filmed a video that featured myself and a horse dressed as a doctor (aka Dr. Horse). We filmed a few of the fitness screens in a local and crowded park in San Francisco. Got some pretty awkward stares. It was great and a really fun day. Check out the video here. I promise it will make you laugh.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Corevity is a health community for millennials. A place to share your health experiences. We are building a community to articulate and share your health journey. Automatically track your health events, add your experiences and compete against friends. We personalize your health goals and keep you on track so you can build the healthy lifestyle you want. We believe that health is a lifestyle, not a fad. Get the support you need so you can build the healthy lifestyle you want.

We have a patented way to automatically capture nutrition information using credit card purchase data (goodbye, food logging) and create an easy to understand score from 1-100. Our social feed is a way to capture your health, that's not just a single snapshot like Instagram, but rather a robust health story, so you can see all the beautiful elements of a healthy lifestyle.

In the long term, we are creating a universal health scoring mode - a fitpto·currency (like BitCoin, but for health) that can be used towards discounted healthcare and wellness services. Get paid for being healthy. We will reshape healthcare costs for individuals and help users stay healthy.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One thing that has been really top of mind for me is trying to combat cultural trends (diets, 30-60 days health plans, etc) to look at health over a 5,10 and 20 year period. For health, this matters because we know that diets don't work (95% of people who diet will gain the weight back within 1–5 years), but we are constantly getting lured into short-term traps to the tune of $65 billion per year (spent on health/wellness). Money is being spent year after year, with little or no results. I love sharing my experiences to help others when health just doesn't go their way. We all fall down, but in sharing that experience we can help others find the easiest way to get back up. And maybe save all of us some money in the process for things we need or just want. Health should be fun, let's enjoy it along the way.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

Get a Running Start - there is a common belief that you need a singular focus when starting a company. So often this means you leave your paying job to get started too soon. I know I did. Try to manage both when you start to get things revved up and you'll have steady momentum when you make the leap. Plus, being able to focus on two things at once is going to be very important once you get started.

Talk to 200 people - you love your idea, but it's still just a sketch. Leverage the power of your network to talk to any and everyone, even if you hate it. You need feedback to move your sketch to a masterpiece. The more the better. This process will also help you figure out what to change and when to trust your instinct - a tool that will be invaluable in this process.

Let it go at the end of the day - you need to get some sleep and anxiety is the enemy of sleep. As a health founder, this struggle was so close to home for me. It took me months of sleepless worry to learn to relieve myself of my company growth concerns. When I did, I slept better, had more energy and was able to get more done!

Think Long-Term - You might as well play the lottery if you expect hockey stick growth for day 1. What are you building for today, tomorrow and 10 years from now? That thought process will help you direct your time and energy to the things that matter most. It will also set the strategic vision for your company so that if things do you array you can pivot to what's next in your long-term vision. It's never a bad thing to be ahead of the curve.

Enjoy the ride - you took a risk and who knows if you ever will get to ride this roller coaster ever again. It's stressful, anxiety-inducing and rewarding -- try to enjoy every single second. Have fun!

Yitzi: Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson - his dedication to health and fitness is at a level that many of us can't even imagine. It's beautiful to see his candor in what can be an exhausting process and then get back at it the next day! His authenticity is something we all can strive for and, I believe, a huge part of his success. I think about this need as I balance company growth with a need to look at health as more than a fad. Fads are easy to sell but burn out quick, authenticity takes years to develop but will last. I would love to understand how he thinks about health & fitness as he ages. Does he expect his performance to grow or is he ok with performance laps due to aging? How can the rest of us, who have full-time jobs, follow a similar path?