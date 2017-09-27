5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Nima Hakimi, CEO, and Co-Founder of Convoso

“It is easy to ask for help, but difficult to know the difference between getting someone’s opinion and real actionable advice.”

I had the pleasure to interview Nima Hakimi, CEO, and co-founder of Convoso (and serial entrepreneur). Born and raised in Germany, and immigrants to the United States, Nima is the co-founder (with his brother, Bobby Hakimi) of the company, Convoso (formerly known as SafeSoft Solutions) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software. However, unlike many other contact center providers out there, Convoso's platform comes with a unique twist – an integrated gamification engine (the concept of introducing game-like mechanics) which includes leaderboards, points, and rewards to incentivize call center operators to provide better customer experiences and greater productivity levels.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Ever since I could remember, my brother and I have always been extremely entrepreneurial. Without a doubt, our entrepreneurial way of thinking came from our parents, who nurtured that mindset throughout their relentless hard work and resilience required in order to provide and make ends meet for our family. My father worked at a furniture warehouse. He would curate furniture parts that were old, broken, and discarded and then repurpose them by assembling the different pieces together, like legs of a table combined with the top of another table. He would then sell the final products in the classified section of the newspaper. His pieces became highly sought after because they were all one-of-a-kind, a value that no other furniture retailer could truly offer at the time. My mother was a stay-at-home mom who would juggle caring after us with multiple different jobs. She is an incredibly creative woman and would make money by leveraging her skill set to take on jobs where she could provide customized services like baking cakes or as a seamstress designing and sewing tailored clothes for her clients.

As children, my brother and I took after my parents, and would find creative ways to earn money. We would buy Kinder surprise eggs and sell the little figurines that were considered collectibles at the time and take them to the flea market and sell them for 10x more than the cost of the eggs themselves.

In high-school my brother had saved up for his own computer. After sharing it for a while, I realized I wanted my own, so I started coming up with ways to make money. I would buy candy at wholesale prices from Costco and then mark it up and sell it at school. I would also get lists of song request from my peers at school and burn and sell them the CDs. After about 3-4 months I had collected enough money to where I was able to buy my own computer. The funny thing is, that after all my hard work, my parents ended up buying the computer for me and asked me to put that money into a savings account instead.

Having a computer with internet at the age of 13 opened up a whole new world to me. Especially since the internet was still at its early stages. With our computers, my brother and I started building a music directory website where it would point to links on external sites from which you could download music from.

After a while, the website kept growing 100,000+ visitors each month as more and more people kept sharing it. We then started getting approached by advertising networks who wanted to place their banner ads on our site in exchange for a fee. After that we started receiving checks in the mail for tens of thousands of dollars which as a result freaked out our parents who had no idea what was going on (until we explained it to them). Through this, my brother and I were able to become experts at online marketing and media buying so at the age of 18, we decided to launch our own advertising network.

Little did we know what was coming for us. Being so young and inexperienced meant that there was a lot of we don’t know what we don’t know. We had not consulted with attorneys to ensure that we followed the law in every which way possible. We assumed everything we were doing was in compliance with the law and to be honest the internet was still evolving which meant that no one know how to react to the innovation that was occurring on a regular basis. Our advertising network had affiliates who would get commission in exchange of sending us their traffic/website visitors whom we would then sell at a premium to our advertisers. Unfortunately, things took a turn when an affiliate start deceptively sending us traffic, in addition to one of our engineers who had also created an advertisement with a highly deceptive message – both violating several laws. As a result, we were sued by the FTC, the State of California, and the City of Los Angeles for deceptive advertisement.

I will never forget the day when I was woken up and told that there are a bunch of cops at our office waiting to get in and if we didn’t let them in they would break into the door. At that same time the door rang and I was handed a box containing papers that stated we were being served. Within that same day, all of our bank accounts were frozen, and our company was shut down.

After 12 months of court appearances, the result was a settlement where we were required to give up every penny we had earned over the past 5 years which was approximately $3M which was considered to be “ill-gotten gains.”

In 2006, when the lawsuit was over we started brainstorming how starting from scratch, we could build our next venture. After asking friends and family for ideas, we came across a cousin of ours who had a mortgage company with an underperforming outbound call center. He could not find a software that could help increase the productivity of his call center and also meet the budget of his small business. That is what sparked an idea which resulted in my brother, Bobby spending the next 6 months researching solutions to finally come across VICIdial, a free, open-source call center software.

This open source code allowed us to quickly create customizations and build a call center software that could help our cousin. We then realized that the demand for a cloud-based call center software was high at the time, and decided to take this software and start a company in January 2006.

What we didn’t know at the time, was that launching a business came with a lot of moving parts, all even more difficult due to the VICIdial open source code which we had not realized had a lot of issues that caused it to frequently to crash. While simultaneously working through and fixing the bugs from VICIdial, and no budget at the time, we also had to get scrappy and how to acquire customers. We would come up with growth hacking techniques such as marketing in online forums and other unconventional channels.

After a year and a half later, we had earned enough revenue to start running online marketing campaigns to generate customers, but we still experienced a high customer churn rate due to the continuous cycle of bugs that would come up from the VICIdial open source code. We realized that this was unsustainable, so we hired engineers to help us enhance the software.

Three iterations and thousands of mistakes and millions of dollars lost later, we were finally able to launch a stable product – but in order to do so, we had to scrap the open source VICIdial software, and develop a new code from scratch.

Because call center software had a 99.99% uptime standard, it was extremely challenging to get ours to the mission critical level. Throughout the entire process there was a lot of blood sweat and tears, and a countless number of times where I wanted to give up.

However, by powering through those challenges, we became stronger, more resilient, more confident, and as a result, brought the whole team together. Every department experienced these issues together from different aspects. Externally and internally. Current customers we have today and have had since day 1 have also lived through it.

It took us 9 years to create a telephony product that was scalable and stable to meet the needs of not only SMB businesses but also enterprise – but as a result, we were able to take the failures and use them to our advantage when creating a better product at the end.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

In 2013 we decided to expand our footprint from a customer-base standpoint so we set up shop in Philippines, where the call center presence was extremely high and the market was expanding rapidly. We utilized the opportunity to set up our 24/7 support team as well.

At the time, I was not yet a US citizen, so in order to travel abroad to the Philippines, I had to attain a travel passport. To do so, I called the Philippine embassy multiple times to try and figure out what docs I needed. After several weeks of trying to iron everything out for my trip, I finally called an immigration lawyer in the Philippines who said the travel passport I had was sufficient.

Fast forward to the day I left for the Philippines. I flew to the Philippines at 10PM on a Friday night, which was a 20 hour flight w/ a 4 hour layover, and arrive to the Philippines on Sunday morning. When I arrived at the airport, I showed customs my passport, right away, they pulled me aside and told me I needed a visa to enter the country, which apparently was a newly instated law that the immigration lawyer was clearly not aware of yet. Right then and there, they had put be back on a plane leaving back to the US through Taipei in 30 minutes.

When I arrived in Taipei, I continued to try and resolve the situation there through a lawyer, but I was unable to. After a 5 hour layover, I admit defeat, and boarded the 15 hour flight back to the US. I finally landed after my whole ordeal, on that Sunday night at 2PM.

After the entire weekend spend boarding and unboarding flights across the world, speaking to dozens of lawyers, I was back at square one, having gotten nowhere with the launch of our new office.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Convoso provides the world’s first cloud-based contact center software with an integrated gamification engine. Paired with Convoso’s industry-leading voice technology and full-service contact center applications, Convoso’s “gamification” solution utilizes leaderboards, points, and rewards to incentivize and motivate exceptional agent performance. When it comes to achieving maximum levels of productivity and efficiency, Convoso’s innovative platform is the new standard for contact centers around the world.

Yitzi: What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why?

1. "It's a 10-year overnight success" -- need to stay patient

○ most things can take 2-3 times longer than you may have thought. Engineering, product-market fit, Sales & marketing processes, overall efficient operations and processes. We literally rebuilt our call center software platform 3 times before we got it right because we rushed through it the first 2 times due to unrealistic expectations of our engineers which put unnecessary pressure on them and as a result turned into an unviable product. We would have avoided going through this had we been more aware of what it was going to take to build and launch such an application.

○ I’m not saying you should move slowly, but think in quarters and years rather than weeks and months when setting major goals. Otherwise you’re setting yourself and your team up for failure by constantly missing your goals. You should however break up them up into smaller pieces so that you can measure progress over days and months to determine if you are on track or off track.

2. Build out your network and seek advice and mentorship from those who have been where you want to go.

○ It is easy to ask for help, but difficult to know the difference between getting someone’s opinion and real actionable advice.

○ For example, as a 21 year old I had no idea how to launch and successfully operate a software company.

○ We can easily reach out to a friend and go over challenges we are having in our business but unless they have had a similar issue that they’ve successfully worked through, their recommendation may be as good of a guess as yours.

○ As a result, I would get random thoughts from random friends and even though some of them sounded good, most of the time it didn’t make a positive difference. It got to a point where I enough was enough and I had to find a way to connect with those who have been in my shoes.

○ If you were like me and you had a difficult time finding trusted individuals who can give you that type of actionable advice then you need to join professional networks such as Entrepreneurs Organization or Vistage International. Or attend workshops, seminars, read books and blogs of successful people.

○ I would have easily been 3-4 years ahead of where we are now had I worked on developing my professional network a lot sooner.

3. Plan things you look forward to

○ Launching a new business is daunting and full of ups and downs on a regular basis. Regardless of how resilient you may be, at one point you may feel like you’ve lost it. Whether it’s your biggest customer whom you’ve lost or a key member of your team who quit there will never be a shortage of challenges coming your way.

○ I did not take a single break outside of a few 2-3 day trips to Vegas or Mexico between the time of moving to Los Angeles and the age of 29. Everything was about building up the business, and everything else would come last. As a result I burned out several times and my productivity was up and down which hurt the company in many ways.

○ I started going to therapy to help create more work life balance even though it will always be difficult to do when running your own business but I was determined to find more balance. Since then I have learned the importance of planning things you look forward to.

○ I have planned several trips out of the country all of which have created memories that will last a lifetime. And you don’t always need to plan long trips, as long as you plan something on a consistent basis. For example, It’s much easier to deal with the loss a client when you know you’ve got a trip coming up next month or getting together with a friend you have not seen in awhile. It could be anything that makes you happy. You’ll be more motivated and have more energy to keep moving forward regardless of what comes your way!

4. Never be afraid of making mistakes

○ While this is something you may have heard already, I don’t think it gets the amount of attention that it should or we forget that making mistakes is part of the journey.

○ When we launched Convoso back in 2006 I had no experience at running a software company, let a lone a business with employees. I didn’t know how to hire the right people, how to sell, how to develop company culture, and just about anything else there is to know about operating a business. So I made every mistake there was to make and after a while I lost confidence in myself because I felt I wasn’t good enough to lead the company to success.

○ We were selling and supporting a product that was working half the time while simultaneously attempting to build a new version of it.

○ I thought that making mistakes is never acceptable because I would be judged and look weak in front of our team.

○ It took us 7 years and many engineers later to launch our call center platform which was both scalable and stable.

○ I got better at hiring and operating a business with every mistake that I made because I learned from them. And while I continue to make mistakes, I now know that each mistake will get me closer to getting past whatever challenge is ahead of me.

5. Don’t go cheap when it comes to hiring

○ It is extremely difficult to find good people. And even though you may have limited funds (unless you’ve got funding) you should never try to go cheap when it comes to building out your team. Yes, I know you can’t afford to hire everyone you’d like, but do whatever it takes to hire the one person that can have the biggest impact on your company. Because hiring an unqualified or inexperienced person could set you back for years. Part of the reason why it took us 7 years to launch a stable version of our product was because we used to hire Engineers with limited experience because we didn’t want to pay what it took to get the right person. It wasn’t until we were ready to pay top dollar for a very experienced Engineer who came in and after 3-4 weeks determined that we needed to start from scratch and scrap what we had just spent the past 2 years building by a previous team of engineers. While it was a tough pill to swallow, his experience and skill-set gave him the weight needed for us to trust and believe in him. We would have saved those 2 years and probably many more had we decided to pay the appropriate salary of an experienced engineer.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

