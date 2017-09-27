5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Ashish Rangnekar, CEO & Co-founder of BenchPrep

“Make your team part of the journey: Building companies is a roller coaster ride, and it’s too difficult to try taking on every challenge and problem by yourself. Don’t be afraid to lean on your team and trust that they can handle their responsibilities.”

I had the pleasure to interview Ashish Rangnekar. Ashish is the CEO & Co-founder of BenchPrep. Under Ashish’s leadership, BenchPrep has empowered some of the world’s leading education companies to deliver game-changing learning experiences to more than 3 million users. Ashish has positioned BenchPrep to now be fully profitable and the company is also growing exponentially, having doubled its employees from 15 to 30+ in the last 12 months.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

To put in perspective, I was born and raised in a small town in India. Next month, BenchPrep will be moving into the second tallest building in the United States, the iconic Willis Tower in Chicago. This has been quite a journey for me to say the least. My quest has felt like a roller coaster ride, and I owe a big part of my success to education. It’s because of my belief in education and firsthand understanding of its importance that I founded a company which has as its core mission to help millions of learners achieve academic and professional success.

After graduating from Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, I started graduate school at City University of New York. The Mathematics department asked me to teach as an Adjunct Lecturer. It was a very interesting and formative time in my life because during the day, I taught as an adjunct lecturer and in the evening I was a student attending classes. Sitting on both sides of the table on most days taught me a lot about instructional design, how to motivate learners, and what is effective in the classroom. Those ideas eventually led to the formation of BenchPrep and continue to define much of the philosophy we have today.

Later in my career, I wanted to go back to school to get my MBA, which required preparation for the GMAT exam. At that time, there were textbook and classroom study options, but online, mobile, adaptive, and game-based learning methods did not exist yet. The inconvenience of lugging around large textbooks and not being able to learn on my terms motivated me to get together with a friend of mine (Ujjwal Gupta, Co-founder and COO at BenchPrep) to build a GMAT test prep app, which ultimately became the foundation of BenchPrep.

Since then, more than 3 million learners have used our products to learn more efficiently and effectively.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

When we started the company, it was a passion project and never had intentions initially for it to become a venture-backed company that helps millions of learners. It all started with a mobile app and we named our company “Watermelon Express, Inc.” The “Express” denoted the on-the-go nature of mobile learning and the word “Watermelon” denoted the playful nature of our offerings. But as we began to grow and large education & training companies suddenly became our customers, we realized that we had created something substantial. The name Watermelon Express was now a little too playful for the impact we realized was now possible to drive. In 2011, we changed our brand to “BenchPrep” but kept legal name of the company as Watermelon Express. That was done purposely to remind not just our employees, but myself too to maintain a playful spirit and stay close to the initial philosophy of making learning fun.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

BenchPrep is an enterprise SaaS learner success and assessment delivery platform that delivers an unmatched digital learning experience, enabling students & professionals to achieve academic and professional success. We are on a mission to have millions of users learn faster and with better retention.

Our customers are the world’s leading credentialing bodies, professional certification organizations and test publishers like CFA Institute, Human Resource Certification Institute, ACT, Computer Technology Industry Association and more. These companies use our platform to deliver a personalized, interactive, omni-channel learning experience to their customers (i.e. the test takers and learners) that’s highly engaging, game-based, and more enjoyable. When learning doesn’t feel like a burden and gets closer to being fun, more successful results ensue.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am lucky that every day at BenchPrep, we are having a profoundly positive impact on people’s lives. Last year in the United States, we delivered learning tools to more than 500,000 low income, underserved learners. Education has a multiplying effect on lives. If we can touch one person’s life and change that trajectory positively, through this one person, we are impacting several others via his/her family, friends, and possibly communities. I am also committed to making the lives of our employees better. I am humbled to be in a situation in which I am empowering these young and talented individuals to have a real, measurable, impact and feel like their contributions are making a difference.

Also, I believe entrepreneurship can result in changes for the better in the world. Hence, I dedicate my time to mentor young entrepreneurs at TechStars NY, EDGE Edtech Accelerator and Founders Institute. I am hoping these young entrepreneurs will go on the change the world for good in unimaginable ways.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

1. Solve for the long term : Early on, I would always preach to my team that the next 6 months are the most important, and that once we made it through that push, everything would be fine. In reality, there is always a new set of challenges that then confront you at that time. As such, don’t try to solve for the next 6 months, but rather the next 6 years. Develop a well thought out vision, and have the confidence to go for it.

2. Don’t try to scale too early : Finding a product/market fit is critical to success. Take your time, develop confidence that your solution is working, and then scale.

3. Make your team part of the journey : Building companies is a roller coaster ride, and it’s too difficult to try taking on every challenge and problem by yourself. Don’t be afraid to lean on your team and trust that they can handle their responsibilities.

4. Stay involved : That said, you can’t outsource leadership. You have to be there to motivate your team and lead by example.

5. Trust the data : Startups don’t have a lot of data, but even still, you cannot fall into the trap of trusting your gut instincts. Rely on the data you have to make better business decisions.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

I would love to meet Jeff Bezos. I am deeply inspired by his ability to tackle large problems and execute tremendously in doing so. Jeff’s long term vision is truly extraordinary as well; there’s nobody else who extends the realities of what’s possible quite like he does. I also admire his tenacity in going through the ups and downs while staying focused on his objectives and never failing to deliver.