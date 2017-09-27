5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Paul Johnson CEO and Founder at MPP Global

“We’ve created an incredibly flexible solution that helps our clients, who are some of the world’s most respected content creators, stay creative and never accept the status quo.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Paul Johnson. Paul, CEO and Co-Founder of MPP Global, is widely recognized as one of the leading innovators in the area of digital content monetization for the Media and Entertainment industry. Founded in 2000, MPP Global is one of the fastest growing subscription billing & CRM companies that empowers publishers, broadcasters, Pay TV operators and content service providers to create outstanding customer experiences that drive engagement, revenue and ROI. The company’s expansive client roster includes Sky, McClatchy, L'Equipe, Bonnier, ATP, Daily Mail, Formula One and the New Zealand Herald.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I come from a family of entrepreneurs and when I graduated from university, working in the aerospace industry was attractive. But once I started working as an aerospace engineer, I realized there was a lot of red tape and administration and if something goes wrong, things can go very wrong because of regulations and contracts. It took forever to see designs and for ideas come to fruition.

Eventually, the company began using software to improve day-to-day efficiencies of engineers and to compress design cycles. The concept of using technology to improve the working day and the efficiencies of the business as a whole was new and exciting. Although I started in aerospace industry as design engineer, I was eventually asked to become a sales consultant for the software company to talk about the story of making lives easier for other engineers.

This eventually led me to the idea of mobile and embracing mobile internet. It’s so common today but back then, it was really a groundbreaking concept. We thought we could bring a direct-to-consumer brand and portal and attract millions of consumers into that portal.

The pivotal moment was when we changed directions and leveraged the technology that we had created to think in terms of B2B2C instead of purely B2C. That’s when we started to see success.

It was really about having the bravery to recognize when something wasn’t working and making hard decisions quickly and firmly.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

I can’t name names on this one due to confidentiality reasons, but when we were putting together one of our earliest deals, software-as-a-service (SaaS) was a relatively new concept. Back then no one had created the acronym and it was new to the market and new to us. When we pitched our first license fee to a client, we had presented it as an annual fee. However, the prospect understood it as a monthly fee and agreed to it. Without trying, we found out the value of our product and what the market would accept.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

MPP Global provides a smart, cloud-based platform to create engagement, increased conversions, client retention and better consumer life cycle value.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We’ve created an incredibly flexible and scalable solution that helps our clients, who are some of the world’s most respected content creators, stay creative and never accept the status quo. Consumers are incredibly sophisticated and expecting stellar experiences. To keep their attention, companies are having to get more and more innovative. Our platform helps them achieve that.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Don’t hesitate to aim high when networking. If there’s someone you want to speak to, pick up the phone and call them. Don’t be afraid to call up the CEO that you want to work with or sell to. They’re only humans and you might be young, but they were there at one point. They understand. You never know who you’ll end up. Aim high. Think globally. Don’t think there are barriers or frontiers in which you can achieve. I remember starting MPP Global and it took us too long to think outside the UK. When I think back, even though we were bootstrapping, we could have financially. If you don’t reach for the stars, you’ll never get there. Be an engaging storyteller. Don’t talk at people. Keep it simple and don’t rely on PowerPoint slides. You’re the storyteller. In experience and taking on experiences from others, standing there and talking at people never works. They tune you out unless they’re actively engaged. Have grit. This word really resonates with me. Having the motivation and determination to get the job done. Accept failures as they happen because success won’t come unless this happens. We’ve gone through many testing phases and each time that testing has created a better product. You will never stop learning. There are learning opportunities all around you. When you think you’ve made it or you’re successful, realize that you never stop learning. If you stop being a sponge to new information, your progression, expansion and future success will begin to stagnate.

