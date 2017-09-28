5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Judith Nowlin, Co-Founder & CEO of iBirth

There really is a perfect time and place for everything. As the founder of a startup, sometimes it can feel like you’re pulled in a thousand different directions at any given time. On certain days this can feel paralyzing. After I learned to minimize distractions by designating blocks of time on my calendar to certain tasks, all the chaos of the day decreased tenfold. My small actions started adding up to big achievements. Most importantly, after I started focusing on being present in my daily activities I felt so much more sane in every area of my life, including at home with my family.

Photo Credit: Natalie Pigliacampo

It was my pleasure to interview Judith Nowlin. Judith is the CEO & Co-Founder of iBirth™, a software-as-a-service platform that improves health outcomes for women (and their families) all around the world. Recently awarded the distinguished 40 Under Forty recognition, Nowlin has co-directed maternity skills trainings for refugee and immigrant women in Denver and currently mentors female business students through the Women's Council at the CU Boulder’s Leeds School of Business.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Like many women, having my first baby was insanely difficult and mentally trying. I was well supported by my team and I loved the process despite how hard it was. Thinking back it was probably the way my interactions unfolded with my healthcare providers that was so empowering. It forever changed how I viewed the relationship between patient and provider. The experience ignited my passion to spread the message of positive healthcare consumerism among my peers.

With my new baby in arms I soon became a healthcare educator, birth doula and postpartum doula. After a few years, phone calls started coming in from expectant moms and dads in rural Colorado mountain towns and across state lines saying, "I heard about what you do from a friend and we don't have anything like it where I'm from, so I want to sign up for your classes and drive three hours each direction to attend." To which I replied, "Drive three hours? In your third trimester? In Colorado? In February? No. That's not a good idea."

The iTunes App Store was brand new at the time, so I called my soon-to-be business partner and asked, "If people need access to the knowledge they are craving, why not build an app and reach people right where they are?" And with that, the iBirth app was born.

Yitzi: Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

We originally built the app as a side project. With no real understanding of the breadth and depth of our reach at first, it became clear we were on the right path soon after iBirth launched. This was a really meaningful moment in the future trajectory of the company:

A few weeks after Haiti’s devastating earthquake in 2010, a midwife who had been using iBirth as an education tool in her clinical practice contacted us to say thanks for building the app. In the days after the earthquake, she and her team were scrambling to deliver babies in completely chaotic conditions. A laboring mother with a malpositioned baby came into the pop-up clinic. As the hours progressed it was obvious that if the baby did not turn into a more favorable position the delivery would need to move from a vaginal birth to a Cesarean Section. The midwife knew that attempting a surgical delivery under those conditions could be life-threatening for both the mother and baby. She was desperate to help the mother turn her baby.

Given the language barrier, the midwife showed the laboring mother the iBirth labor position videos in the app and suggested that she mimick the woman in the videos to help encourage her baby to rotate. The laboring mother focused on the video for hours, doing exactly what she saw, and thankfully the baby turned around for a straightforward vaginal birth avoiding the risk of a life-threatening surgical delivery under those circumstances.

It was then I knew that if we could impact even one mother and baby with our app in such a meaningful way, that building an entire business around this idea would be well worth it.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

iBirth provides mobile education and engagement software to hospitals, birth centers and ob/gyn private practice groups. We address the ever increasing need to deliver the right information to the right patient at the right time throughout the entire pregnancy and postpartum journey.

Patients’ expectations of their healthcare providers are ever increasing. New moms today are looking for timeline-based content from their trusted care provider in a format that is quick to access and easy to absorb. Therefore, in fulfilling iBirth’s vision of empowering human judgement through technology, we help organizations support the patient provider relationship by providing evidence-based education to patients’ mobile devices in small, easy-to-understand content formats.

Photo Credit: Kyla Berry Photography

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

What started as a small mission to spread a wealth of knowledge in my local community has resulted in helping nearly three-quarter million moms and babies to-date in over 35 countries.

Thanks to our success in educating new mothers with mobile technology, we are now partnering with nonprofit organizations to use the iBirth platform as an education and support tool for skilled birth attendants (midwives) and community health workers in developing nations as they work to decrease maternal and infant mortality rates around the world.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why?

1. 10,000 Hours

I learned early on that first-to-market ideas often take an extraordinary amount of patience while market demand catches up, especially in the field of healthcare. What I didn’t know then that I do know now, is that you are going to need the same amount of enthusiasm and passion for your project in the 1st hour as you will in the 10,000th hour. Luckily, playing a part in improving health outcomes for moms and babies has been an obsession of mine from day one.

2. Know Thyself

To get where you’re going on your entrepreneurial journey you will need to forge your own path. I started this company when I had three kids age four and under. My path was bound to look unique. Take for example my work hours. I wake up at 4am most mornings and get straight to work. Over time, I’ve come to know that these early morning hours are when I’m at my best. Often I will have my most important work of the day complete by 7am.

3. Learn to time-block, then do it religiously

There really is a perfect time and place for everything. As the founder of a startup, sometimes it can feel like you’re pulled in a thousand different directions at any given time. On certain days this can feel paralyzing. After I learned to minimize distractions by designating blocks of time on my calendar to certain tasks, all the chaos of the day decreased tenfold. My small actions started adding up to big achievements. Most importantly, after I started focusing on being present in my daily activities I felt so much more sane in every area of my life, including at home with my family.

4. Ask for 30 Minutes

If there is someone who you know has knowledge to share because they’ve walked the path before you, don’t be shy to ask for 30 minutes of their time. I wish someone would have told me that there is no single expert, consultant, or tech startup guru who has all the answers. Listening well to the collective experiences of others, piecing together the pearls of wisdom, and making an actionable plan will prove fruitful in the end.

5. Keep Smiling

As an entrepreneur there will always be days when nothing seems to click, but if you keep putting one foot in front of the other you will get there. Startup life is a daily exercise in ingenuity, agility and grit that brings long-lasting results. Early on I wish someone would have told me that when things get really hard, remember to keep smiling. Smiling releases endorphins and serotonin in your brain — feel good hormones — that will give you the confidence to wake up again tomorrow and keep getting after that impossible dream.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Christy Turlington Burns, Founder & CEO of Every Mother Counts. In our generation, the work of her nonprofit has singlehandedly brought the issues around the global maternal health crisis to the forefront. It’s inspiring to me to see someone taking on such a huge issue on such a large scale.