5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Andy Monfried, Founder & CEO, Lotame

“Execution is strategy— it’s all about the people and the doing, not the talking and the theory.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Andy Monfried. Andy is the founder and CEO of Lotame, which he started 11 years ago and today is the leading independent data management platform (DMP) and most trusted and comprehensive data exchange in the industry. Committed to innovation, agility and -- above all, customer success -- the Lotame team aims to continuously find new and meaningful ways to help its clients harness the power of data to fuel more relevant and personalized experiences across screens and devices, online and off. Lotame is headquartered in New York City, with resources around the world, including Maryland, San Francisco, London, Singapore, Mumbai and Sydney.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

My first taste of entrepreneurship was starting a window washing business with my friend Kenny Smith while in college. Over the course of three years, my partner and I built a successful business and, along the way, learned how to attract new customers, implement referral programs, and add additional offerings and services. We saw how excellent client service and a quality product could create a network effect via word of mouth marketing, to the point where we were eventually turning down business! Our customers trusted us and our work and wanted to see us succeed and they became our best marketing channel. It was an amazing lesson to learn so early on in my career: great people, service, products, and relationships make for a great company.

I carried those learnings with me to my next role where I assumed a sales territory from someone who did not value service or integrity. We were 6 months new to the territory and our reputation with the biggest firms in the area was already tarnished. I was told "Andy, you will never get any orders from those firms in your territory -- our company screwed up so bad, it will take years before the firms in your territory will even consider us again… start looking for another job." I had to build that reputation up and win clients back. I had to prove I was different and why our company should be reconsidered. I did that with handwritten letters, sent twice a week for 3 months straight, just to get one in-person meeting. When given my first opportunity to work with one of the firms, I worked around the clock all weekend, built a team to help me accomplish what we needed to get done and made them feel like they were part of changing the company’s history.

From that game changing opportunity that I put my sweat, heart and soul into making successful, I rose up to eventually become one of the top sales representatives nationwide. I soon hired 2 full time assistants to help me cover my “small” territory that my colleagues told me would never amount to anything. What did I learn? To stay committed, focus on changing the game, be sincere, be different, risk being laughed at, risk failure, and most of all respect the beauty of positive karma. Also, I learned to leave when I no longer felt challenged which is what I did when I left to help two brothers start the internet company, Ad.com, that went on to be purchased by AOL, and why I decided to start my own business, Lotame.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

Well, I once hired a pizza delivery guy to be on my team, and after training and a lot of love he is now a very successful executive in the ad tech space! Besides that, I was asked to be on a panel with 4 bigwigs at a large industry conference when Lotame was still relatively unknown. As I was speaking about the value of social data, targeting and platforms --- one of the panelists says, “Agencies are not in the business of social data. We DON’T GET WHAT PEOPLE LIKE YOU DO – as far as I’m concerned, your company is as confusing as your name.” It was a crippling moment and he continued to lay into me throughout the next 30 minutes, in front of all of my peers and those I had wanted to impress. Fast forward 4 years to another panel in another city and the same guy is talking about the value of data, the evolution of agencies, platforms, audiences, and social data. The exact same topic he had scoffed at me for years before. My lesson there? Stay true to what you are building and recognize not everyone will be as forward-looking right away, but if the idea is good enough and the product is strong enough, eventually (most of) your naysayers will come around.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Lotame’s data management platform (DMP) allows marketing, agency and publisher clients to collect, organize, and activate their data from any source to gain a holistic view of their consumers in order to power efficient and effective marketing campaigns and more relevant content. Our global Lotame Data Exchange (LDX) provides marketers with instant access to billions of third-party data points to scale and enhance any campaign. We’ve also recently taken our extensive wealth of knowledge of data and applied to the world of television with our suite of TV and video solutions, aiTV - Audience Intelligence for television and video.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One of my proudest accomplishments as a business owner is how I’ve been able to impact my employees’ lives in a positive way. We’ve made it a point to establish a collaborative, supportive, and open culture, one that respects work life balance. A lot of companies talk about culture, pointing to their fancy office spaces, free food, happy hours and other perks. We have that too but, at Lotame, great culture isn’t just a punchline and we understand it can’t be bought. We understand our success rests within our people and that’s why there is no corporate hierarchy and big egos aren’t welcome. Beyond my pride in maintaining this culture throughout our 11 years of growth, is the fact that many businesses have been started by former employees who have taken Lotame’s culture recipe and replicated it for their own businesses. I sit on boards, advise, or invest in a few of them and it gives me great joy to see them succeed and carry on the legacy of a happy workplace.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

You Know Less Than You Think: One of the greatest lessons I’ve learned throughout the process of starting Lotame is you may have the most drive and the greatest vision, but you actually know less than you think. Admitting you know less than you do is key to leading in an improvisational way. You don’t and you won’t have all the answers on a daily basis, but they will come to you in odd ways. Be open to listening to your employees and your clients and recognize you don’t know everything. Business Plans Mean Nothing: While some might disagree, I find business plans archaic. Business today changes so incredibly fast, especially those in the Marketing Technology space, it’s impossible to create a business plan that can keep up with the speed of innovation and change. If anyone took a look at my business plan from 11 years ago, they’d laugh, as we are a completely different business. I’ve learned how to make quick decisions and pivot when needed, which is often in my industry! The People You Surround Yourself With Are Your Greatest Asset: One of the smartest things I’ve done in my career is surround myself with good people. Not only those who are good at what they do, but those who are genuinely good people. It took some growing pains to get the right mix of people working alongside me, but I now know the strength behind having a healthy mix of opinions, backgrounds, strengths and weaknesses on the team. I personally like to surround myself with people who are complimentary to my skillset. I’ve learned I need a combination of those who are greedy and hungry and will get to the solution no matter the cost, and those that are afraid to fail and take a more practical approach to things. You can’t have too many of one set, you need to have an even split to keep the company progression moving forward. Be Open To Dissent: Not everyone will agree with what you think, what you do, where you want to take the company. You’ll always have employees who disagree, board members who disagree, clients who disagree with something you do or say. It’s important to listen to the counterpoints. Sometimes it’s even changed the course of direction I was originally headed in. However, you know your personal and company goals better than anyone, so don’t take action in direct opposition to what your gut is telling you. Don’t Give A Shit What Anyone Says About You: As mentioned above, there will ALWAYS be naysayers. At the start of my career I was sensitive to those who publicly disagreed with me or my methods for success. I’ve had competitors and ex-employees try to throw me or Lotame under the bus. It used to destroy me. But, after years of success and a “Lota-Family”, some of whom have been working with me for almost 10 years, I now don’t let it get under my skin. I am confident in the business I’ve built and the direction in which we’re headed. I wish I had realized this sooner, as it would have saved me a lot of time!

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.